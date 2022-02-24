Grape Expectations: Biodynamic farming and Scotch whisky

Studying viticulture and working in the fields, you learn about the land, the soil and the ecosystem in which things grow.

Keeping everything in harmony is crucial for good crops. However, I have to admit that it wasn’t until I had horses that I truly became aware of farming involving all things living. While I always knew I wanted an organic vineyard, and that I wanted to incorporate horses and other livestock into the equation, until I actually had them was the full awareness of the life of land in play.

In the past, everything I saw was viewed differently. Weeds were unsightly, and I didn’t tolerate little growths that competed for water while bringing pests that fed upon them near the vines. Those pests would need to be killed. The vines needed help growing. All of this would take chemicals, fertilizers, tilling or digging, etc., without a second thought.

Now, after these past few busy years with my unexpected mare and her foal colt, I can say I learned so much about the biodynamics of farming. I thought I had so much knowledge, but horses took on a whole new level. Every grass, every weed has to be explored. They cannot be around chemicals or other biohazards.