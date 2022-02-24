Grape Expectations: Biodynamic farming and Scotch whisky

Studying viticulture and working in the fields, you learn about the land, the soil and the ecosystem in which things grow.
Keeping everything in harmony is crucial for good crops. However, I have to admit that it wasn’t until I had horses that I truly became aware of farming involving all things living. While I always knew I wanted an organic vineyard, and that I wanted to incorporate horses and other livestock into the equation, until I actually had them was the full awareness of the life of land in play.
In the past, everything I saw was viewed differently. Weeds were unsightly, and I didn’t tolerate little growths that competed for water while bringing pests that fed upon them near the vines. Those pests would need to be killed. The vines needed help growing. All of this would take chemicals, fertilizers, tilling or digging, etc., without a second thought.
Now, after these past few busy years with my unexpected mare and her foal colt, I can say I learned so much about the biodynamics of farming. I thought I had so much knowledge, but horses took on a whole new level. Every grass, every weed has to be explored. They cannot be around chemicals or other biohazards.
I learned grasses, weeds, true land management. But, more than that, because of horses’ sensitivities to barometric pressures, and I have the queen for that one, I learned more than just organic farming.
I started understanding biodynamic farming. In other words, it’s ramped-up organic farming while incorporating the celestial system. Every lunar cycle impacts each living thing. That’s grasses, water, bacteria, worms, you name it.
It’s not new, but it is something that is finding its way back into our practices after over a century of using chemicals on our lands. Yes, those chemicals can boost a crop’s growth in stagnant soil, but why is that soil stagnant should be the question to create a long-term solution.
The answer is not adding more chemicals. The answer is fixing the land’s ecosystem. To create more foraging foods for my horses year-round, I started investigating a holistic approach to my problem.
Old Practice
Biodynamic farming is not a new practice. Our forefathers used it. However, the credit to re-establishing it in the early 21st century goes to Austrian-born philosopher Rudolf Steiner. He termed it anthroposophic farming.
He gave lectures about the practice to farmers who started seeing the ecological degradation from using fertilizers. Steiner explored the spiritual relationship between man and land, believing that humans have a great responsibility to take care of all its natural resources and habitats.
Once you understand your connection to your land, the ecological equilibrium becomes easy. With the high cost in fertilizer right now, this may be a practice some farmers may start to explore. Avoiding chemicals while taking every consideration of biological organisms (from soil to animal), critical crop rotations, the importance of cover crops, animal manures, lunar cycles, making your own natural pesticides, and more, America’s farmlands can be restored to vigor once again for humans and animals alike.
It’s work. But, oh how rewarding!
Did you know some of the biggest names in wine practice biodynamics? Most European vineyards do. Chateau Margaux is one top-tiered vineyard. It’s a centuries-old tradition they still revel in. The United States has a handful going back to ancient practices. Benzinger is one. Biodynamics is easy for the vineyards to transition to since many are already organic.
But this is now turning to a different direction: Scotch.
Last fall I was reading an article on futures being released, and I came across Bruichladdich Distillery’s The Biodynamic Project. This piqued my interest because I had never heard of a Scotch whisky being biodynamic.
This really is a big deal, more so than wine would be. The reason behind that is whisky goes through a distillation process. Distillation stops any additional maturation of organic material because it is stripped out, and therefore, whisky, vodka, rum, etc., cannot mature any further after the bottling process like wine continues to do.
So the thought process in the past that the effects of biodynamic farming practices will not play any role in the final character of the alcohol is being shown to be wrong.
I had to buy a bottle of this limited release. All the way from Scotland, no less. I found that the distillery would ship. I pressed “yes,” and waited.
Bruichladdich Distillery has been around for hundreds of years producing top-notch Scotch whiskys. Head distiller Adam Hannett is known for taking things to the next level with projects always going, including organically grown barley.
Once he decided he wanted to try biodynamic-farmed barley from a carbon-negative practice, he reached out to Yatesbury House Farm.
This is where the project gets really interesting. Yatesbury House Farm is in England, making this the first Scotch whisky using barley grown outside of Scotland. Mind you, biodynamic-farmed barley is few and far between to find.
What will the profile be using biodynamic vs. organic barley was the question on everyone’s mind.
Time to Try It
Fast forward to present day. The bottle is in my hand. There are no added colors. This Scotch was aged for 10 long years. It was difficult to wait to open, but I did. I decided to try this one with my son on a recent visit to the ranch. He loves Scotch like my dad, so I knew he would enjoy this as much as I.
My thoughts? At 100 proof — yes, that’s 100 proof! — the flavors are incredible. A difference lies for sure between a typical Scotch on the shelf to this biodynamic barley version. It’s a real whisky lover’s dream.
I’m not going to lie, though. When that Scotch hit my esophagus, I sounded just like the future mother-in-law in “Sixteen Candles” doing the shot at the dinner table! Whoo!
Scotch lovers, act fast to get one. Only 5,000 were released on Nov. 16, 2021. You definitely want this in your collection.
Distillery in Review
Bruichladdich Distillery
Bruichladdich Distillery (translating to “brae by the sea”) is a several-hundreds-years-old distillery located on the sea’s edge on the southwestern end of Islay Island.
Every whisky is bottled naturally, non-chill filtered and no coloring added. This retains the natural oils that give the spirits their complex flavor profile.
Whiskey in Review
The Biodynamic Project
Tasting notes: This single malt Scotch whisky has a superb flavor profile. While hot from alcohol, just add that ice, and sit back to enjoy aromas of maritime air, apples and pears with nice florals swirling around. It has flavors of lilac, rose coated in honeysuckle, candied apples and dried orange.
Cost: $140-160 U.S. (plus shipping and customs). Quantity is limited, with only 5,000 bottles worldwide.
Website: www.bruichladdich.com ￼
Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 40-some years and her family for more than 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.