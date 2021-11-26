Grape Expectations: Crossing paths

This Christmas season may finally bring many of us back to the true meaning of this special time of year for Christians around the world.

There is little doubt that the overcommercialization of Christmas has caused so many to lose sight, beyond how to top last year’s gifts. Now that we have a supply crisis, and many items will never make it to the store shelves, it may bring the best opportunity to rethink how to bring our families together for the reason, and not just the season.

Many of us are facing family members who are aging, have illnesses, or perhaps a divide within. The gifts mean nothing compared to nurturing our family bonds. Family remains while gifts get tossed.

My family is just as guilty of prioritizing wrongly. As I have sat and pondered how we arrived here, my thoughts drift toward a beautiful cross high on a hilltop that basks in all of God’s glory.

Cross Mountain in Fredericksburg is such a place to center yourself. It holds a commanding presence each day and illuminates the night. As I wind down out of the mountains going into town, it guides my way.

“Why is it there?” is one’s first thought.