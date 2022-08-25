Grape Expectations: Drink like a canary

“You love wine, and I do, too.”

— Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor”

What does Shakespeare, the continent of Africa, and a province of Spain have in common with Texas?

It rarely fails that in researching the history of wine, it intersects with our state in one way or another. It is, after all, the great state. On this particular day, I was only looking for an interesting destination place for vacation, and as always, I look to see if it has a wine industry.

As I researched the Canary Islands, I’m quite sure it has the most unusual viticultural area on planet Earth.

Situated in the Atlantic Ocean 80 miles off the coast of Africa near Morocco, the Canary Islands are actually a part of the North African continent, and a province of Spain. The eight islands are an important bridge between Africa, America and Europe.

We know that the islands were inhabited by the 1st millennium B.C. with mentions of them by the Romans in their first expedition. These natives migrated from North Africa, and are related to the Berbers. The next mention of the islands comes again from the Romans between A.D. 23-79.

Trading Port

After this, nothing can be found again until the early 13th century. By then, the islands had become an important trade port, and among those trades were wines made from the islands’ indigenous grapes, Malvasia.

Europeans had also started settling on the islands, much to the dismay of the natives. The first island to be settled was Lanzarote around the 13th-15th centuries. There was plenty of warfare during this time with the native tribes, the Guanches, fighting for the land and trade, as the ports became busier with New Spain having been founded by Christopher Columbus.

Once the Dutch arrived in the first years of the 1500s, the slaughter and genocide of the natives began. This mirrored what happened in America to our natives. It was nothing short of horrific.

Those very few that weren’t slaughtered were enslaved, kept on the islands or shipped to Spain to be sold. Those that gave in had to conform to the Dutch and Europeans customs, change their names just like American forced my ancestors coming from Sicily.

A mass exodus began with those escaping to freedom by the trade ships they had befriended over the last 200 years. They carried them to Cuba, Venezuela, Europe and New Spain.

Exporting Wines

Trade did increase greatly and the islands were sought after for their sugar cane and wines in exports.

It is during this time that William Shakespeare writes in two of his plays, “Twelfth Night” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” about the wines from the Canary Islands.

However, by the 1700s the trade had decreased as New Spain had started growing its own sugar cane, as well as making its own wines through indigenous grapes in the new land, and importing vines from other countries.

The exodus of the native Canarians to the Americas makes sense as we learn its history.

Other Canarians had migrated to New Spain, and on May 5, 1718, after completing a bridge from Presidio San Antonio Valero (the Alamo), where a trading post had been established with the mission, and now serving as the capital of Tejas, a Spanish province, they connected the newly founded Presidio San Antonio de Bejar (Bexar).

While we are told about the Spanish in our history, it is vastly been left out that they were native Canarians escaping for their own freedoms. In 1719, the Spanish king approved moving 400 Canary families from the islands to other Spanish provinces.

Thirty of the families arrived in Tejas to San Antonio de Bejar (Bexar) to join the military families already there. These Canarians died at the Alamo alongside Bowie and Crockett, fighting for freedom.

During the years of 1730-1736, Lanzarote incurred a constant series of volcanic eruptions, covering over one-fourth of the island’s fertile soil. These eruptions produced 32 new, large volcanoes in a stretch of 11 miles with over 100 smaller ones located in an area they named “mountains of fire.”

New Climate

In total, after 1736 Lanzarote had 300 volcanic cones. The islanders learned to survive in the newer harsh, yet beautiful climate. The farmers discovered that the earth under the black volcanic ash was even more fertile than before.

The ash protected the earth from the hot, dry sirocco winds, acted as a slow filter for the less than 5 inches of annual rainfall, to which the soil remained wet. If this catastrophe of volcanic eruptions weren’t enough, in 1768, there was a major drought across the islands.

Lanzarote, with its barren, black lava landscape, and zero natural water sources — no streams, no lakes, no rivers — only the sea, was desperate. The last remaining Guanches left for New Spain to join the others.

Farmers dug deep divots (hoyos) in the black fields to bury their vines, then built small stone walls (zocos) with venting to protect the young vines from the brutal trade winds. These fields are stunning to see, and often are referred to as a moonscape.

Anything ever learned about growing grapes absolutely does not apply on Lanzarote. Ingenuous farmers needing to survive created everything from hard work to keep going. Another very interesting fact about the Canary Islands is that these vines today are still the same ancient vines of centuries past. They are wholly unaltered. Phylloxera never touched its shores. These indigenous grapes result in highly acidic wines with a very distinct salinity to their taste.

Today, the Canary Islands are a destination place. Sadly, the native population is extinct, very little of its language exists, nor the names from its beginnings.

They have left a mark upon this world, with a big mark in our state of Texas! The “Mexican” cuisine that we like is heavily influenced by the Canarians of generations past. The Spanish most well-known cuisine, paella, is Canarian.

A toast to the Canary!

Winery in Review

El Grifo

El Grifo is the oldest winery in the Canaries, and in the top 10 oldest in all of Spain. The wine press is dated at 1775. All vines are pre-phylloxera with a standard age of 40-60 years old and greater. The current owners have been at the helm since the 1880s. All grape varietals are indigenous, except for the newer planting of Syrah.

All grapes are hand-harvested. Because of the lava fields, mechanization is impossible.

Theses wines are available online through wine.com. Not all varietals are for purchase outside of Lanzarote.

Wines in Review

El Grifo Malvasia Volcanic SemiDulce

Tasting notes: Straw-colored white wine with mild residual sugar. Fruit notes include pineapple and white fruits of the island. While I’m not going to pretend I know their fruits, I pick up a nice mild white peach and light melon, although that is probably not the correct term for them, just as an equation for us. Nice white aromatic floral on the bouquet and palate. The salinity is definitely there at the end, cutting through the mild sugar. It’s a perfect hot weather wine!

Cost: $18-$25.

El Grifo Ariana

Tasting notes: This Listán Negro/Syrah is a 2022 Decanter World Wine Plata medalist. Adding the Syrah really gave this a more rounded and balanced structure. Ripe black cherry, dark berries on the nose flowing to black currant, coffee and caramel notes on the palate. You definitely pick up the Atlantic Ocean with the minerals. Ripe tannins. Very nicely done! Absolutely want more of this one.

Cost: $25-$30. ￼