Grape Expectations: Every bottle tells a story

When I’m searching for a new wine, I want to hear the story of what’s inside the bottle. Just as every picture tells a story, so does every bottle of wine.

What brought this bottle of wine to fruition? Was a group of investors wanting to try to cash in on the industry? Or was it a hard-working dreamer begging for the day that others can see, smell and taste that dream?

I can tell you if it’s a group of investors, I usually walk away. You will rarely taste the passion in the bottle that a dreamer dreams of making.

Years ago while searching for new wines to bring into the market here in Waco, Ceja was introduced to me by a supplier. The wine was good, very good no doubt, but the story behind the wine makes it exceptional.

I definitely was hooked. As I have said before, wine is an emotion. Each sip is something we take in and equate our moments, our adventures, anything and everywhere. I love watching a small dream grow.

The Story

Ceja Vineyards is Amelia Moran Ceja’s dream as a small immigrant coming to America from Jalisco, Mexico, in 1967 working alongside both her parents at Mondavi’s To Kalon Vineyard.