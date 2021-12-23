Grape Expectations: French wine during time of Texas republic

Around the beginning of 2000, strange artifacts started dropping from a bluff on land that had lain dormant since 1855. The new owner of the abandoned Aransas City on the tip of the Live Oak Peninsula started collecting the finds, turning them over to the local historical society after recording the site with the state archaeological society for a dig.

In the discovery were curious round glass objects. Turns out they were glass wine seals common in the 18th to mid-19th centuries. They had words of Medoc and Estophe, among others, imprinted on them. Bordeaux wine in the Republic of Texas? It seems even the earliest frontiersmen drank well. But how did they get to the coast of Texas in 1830?

As far as history can be traced, it looks like the Irish brought them. In particular, James Power.

James Power was born in Cahore, Ballygarrett, County Wexford, Ireland, in 1788. Ireland was fraught with wars against the cumbersome British rule. By 1809, Power left Ireland for Philadelphia. A year later, Power moved to New Orleans where he became a successful merchant. He was there to witness the Battle of 1812 and the Battle of New Orleans. Near the end of the war, he had a fateful encounter with Stephen F. Austin.