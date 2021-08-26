Grape Expectations: Grapes can’t wait

On a recent trip to our ranch in Fredericksburg, we stopped at a winery as a request to pick up a certain bottle someone wanted. We were greeted with a “Make a Reservation” sign. We could also see the stanchions ready to form lines for walk-ins vs. reservations.

Only two people were working that busy place — the hostess and one tasting room associate. We were greeted with the same at several other locations — make a reservation first. I asked how the wineries were doing. They’re doing business, but can’t keep up because no one wants to work.

After visiting the ones we needed to, we decided to drive out to the Bat Cave for a burger. As we drove into the parking lot, we could see that things were different on the outside now. We walked up to one of the owners who explained that they are now a self-serve eatery because “contrary to what you hear or read, people don’t want to work when they can sit home and collect ‘free’ money.”

Their line was long, and slow-moving. We decided to come back another day. It doesn’t take too many more of us that do the same thing to understand they’re losing money.