Grape Expectations: Grapes can’t wait

Prohibition ended in 1933, however, Texas held on to draconian laws until the early 2000s. Much of our state remained virtually dry for the most part. There are still places where you have to go to the county line to buy alcohol.
Imagine having to try to start up a new vineyard and winery in the dry rural areas. Back then, they could not sell their wines from their tasting rooms; you had to buy them in a restaurant or retail store. They could not advertise their wines — that would promote drinking. And forget about shipping you their wines.
These laws, plus many more, made a winery’s survival very difficult. In fact, most did not. Finally, the Texas Legislature recognized the importance this industry could, and soon would, have for the state. Since relaxing the anti-wine laws, Texas wineries have played an important part in agriculture, tourism, trade and employment.
Vineyards starting popping up, existing vineyards expanded, fewer wineries closed while many more opened. The industry leaders strive hard to take us to the top of the ladder, making Texas a leading viticultural area.
Tough Days
Fast forward to today, and many wineries are struggling from forced shutdowns, and other government infringements. They barely survived off online sales, cutting staff and going bare bones just to pay the bills.
On a recent trip to our ranch in Fredericksburg, we stopped at a winery as a request to pick up a certain bottle someone wanted. We were greeted with a “Make a Reservation” sign. We could also see the stanchions ready to form lines for walk-ins vs. reservations.
Only two people were working that busy place — the hostess and one tasting room associate. We were greeted with the same at several other locations — make a reservation first. I asked how the wineries were doing. They’re doing business, but can’t keep up because no one wants to work.
After visiting the ones we needed to, we decided to drive out to the Bat Cave for a burger. As we drove into the parking lot, we could see that things were different on the outside now. We walked up to one of the owners who explained that they are now a self-serve eatery because “contrary to what you hear or read, people don’t want to work when they can sit home and collect ‘free’ money.”
Their line was long, and slow-moving. We decided to come back another day. It doesn’t take too many more of us that do the same thing to understand they’re losing money.
Most restaurants there are only open for lunch, or dinner, not all day, and then the bulk are now closed on Sundays ... because people do not want to work. Speaks a lot to the work ethic these days. If it were me, I’d work, plus collect extra money to help my family.
After overcoming Prohibition-era laws, and making Texas a force to be reckoned with on the international stage, we are slipping backward. This new attitude is killing our economy. It is forcing business owners to work triple hours just to pay the bills or else close shop.
Businesses are begging citizens to come back with higher wages and sign-in bonuses, yet they are still not returning. I say do away with it. It’s only creating a greater and more permanent inflation for the country.
This shortage has national chain restaurants already implementing robots in the kitchen area to permanently fill this void, and soon we will be placing orders on tablets ourselves, which takes care of another human’s job. Jobs are going down the toilet, while more people start relying on welfare.
Winery Adjustments
The wine industry is a big employer in our state. We should not be surprised to see them implement more farming equipment to take the place of human employment in the vineyards.
I also see more of them turning to wine dispensers for consumers to walk up to try an exact 1-ounce pour while a computer voice tells the wine’s characteristics, etc. There are ways around the shortage of workers, and they will be permanent ones. No government should want their citizens to rely solely upon them, but to be fruitful and prideful of an honest day’s work.
Direct-to-consumer purchases have increased by 21% since states have reopened. Brick and mortar retailers are hurt with this.
Retail shops are not faring any better. I’ve seen more and more owners stepping in, working double shifts just to keep sales going, and the doors open. When they have to close, that equals once again, lost jobs, And lost taxes. When no one is left to tax, where will the government find money to give to those not wanting to work?
After seeing, and talking to several shop, restaurant and winery owners there and other places, I started doing some research on why people are not returning to the hospitality industry.
Simply stated, it’s a lack of empathy. Employees weren’t satisfied that their needs and wants are being fulfilled, and that there are low wages.
The needs were stated as being time off when asked, more pay, and more understanding from their employer. Most workplaces are not the place for touchy-feely emotions. However, it is in the wine industry! You can touch grapes all day long, while feeling their ripeness because the grapes won’t wait until people feel ready to return.
The grapes are ready now... and so is the wine and food industry! Come back before they’re gone.
Winery in Review
Grape Creek Vineyards
Founded in 1983, Grape Creek Vineyards is the oldest winery on Highway 290 in Fredericksburg. Specializing in French and Italian varietals, Grape Creek Vineyards offer special tours of its state-of-the-art, Tuscan-inspired winery by reservation.
The winery offers Stout’s Signature, a fine dining restaurant open to its members only. Grape Creek Vineyards is a direct-to-consumer operation, producing on average 700,000 bottles of wine per year.
Grape Creek Vineyards also has a tasting room on historic Main Street in Fredericksburg.
Website: grapecreek.com
Wine in Review
Grape Creek Viognier (2019)
Tasting notes: A delicious, full-bodied white wine with an long, full finish. A great choice for warm weather with its intoxicating aromas of ripe citrus, lemongrass, peach and apricots. The palate has a balanced acidity to complement the fruits, leaving the finish long after the swallow.
Pairs with: Caesar salad and grilled chicken, crab cakes, or grilled salmon on applewood.
Cost: $31 per bottle. ￼
Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 38 years and her family for 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.