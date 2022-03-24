Grape Expectations: Grooving with Disco Chicken

Every wine has a story, even if it is a “fowl” one. While perusing new releases back in January, I saw a rosé with one of the best labels I’ve seen in a long while and decided to order one.

Once I started doing some research on the vineyard, low and behold, it is a biodynamic vineyard; a perfect followup to last month’s article on biodynamic farming and the biodynamic scotch.

Now most everyone has a favorite pet, and no doubt chicken lovers will unite with this story. Disco Chicken is named after Popcorn the Great, a charismatic rooster living at Oregon’s Johan Vineyards with his brother, Iris. The two roosters could not have been more different in their hennery management and temperament skills.

Iris probably should have been more of an Ivan with his tyrannical rulings instilling fear among those hard-working hens. Perhaps he had a lot to conquer in his mind with such a girly name for a bad-to-the-bone rooster.

Popcorn was a soother, treating all the hens with kindness and compassion while walking among them listening to all their clucking. A wise rooster among the ladies, indeed. It was Popcorn that helped keep the hennery calm and productive during the scariest moments of the great wildfires around them.

He taught not just the hens, but all the employees to live like you’re dancing and no one’s watching.

Chickens like music, and he was no exception. His cool tunes and smooth moves are owed to Kool & the Gang and Donna Summer, along with other ’70s icons. Iris, on the other hand, was in the corners punking out on the Meat Puppets.

It was decided that this smooth-moving rooster, who won hearts with his dance sessions, deserved a special wine of his own to keep sharing the love he bestowed upon his ladies.

Morgan Beck had been wanting to make an Austrian-style rosé for several years, but the vines for the needed varietals just weren’t ready yet before now. Finally, the 2020 harvest brought in enough mature fruit to start this special wine in honor of a special rooster.

To understand just how special this wine really is, a proper introduction to Johan Vineyards is definitely needed.

Recognition

It was voted a top 100 winery in 2021, but Johan Vineyards is such a magnificent estate, it just glosses over it.

Established in 2005, Johan Vineyards was Norwegian immigrant Dag Johan Sunby’s dream, comprising 175 acres in the famed Willamette Valley within the highly acclaimed Van Duzer Corridor AVA.

Sunby created an oasis consisting of 88 acres of planted vines that are certified organic and biodynamic; organic gardens; an animal husbandry program with chickens, ducks and sheep, ponds; reserve native woodlands; a winery and a tasting room.

His vision was simple: to create a self-sustained holistic farming system to produce an honest expression of itself. The eclectic team is headed by head winemaker Beck, who is following previous head wine grower Daniel Rinke.

While they have Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris known for this area, they are diversified and forward-thinking with all their plantings, which includes Cabernet Franc, Melon de Bourgogne, Gruner Vetliner, Blaifrankisch, Zweigelt, St. Laurent and many others.

Beck has an open approach to experimentation, discovering a unique place in the ever-expanding world of wine.

Popcorn the Great sadly passed away in 2021 on the very day his eclectic label was printing. His spirit remains at the farm and in our glass. He will live on through future vintages. Yea for rosé lovers!

Dag Johan Sunby sold his beloved vineyard later that year after choosing to move back to Norway to be near family.

Katherine “Mini” Banks of Cowhorn Vineyards, another biodynamic vineyard, purchased Johan Vineyards with her partners. This puts two of the country’s largest biodynamic vineyards under one management.

Wine in Review

Disco Chicken

The wine is a direct-pressed rosé using 100% biodynamic-farmed estate-grown fruit. Direct pressing allows more juice to be extracted from the skins, and runs straight into the vats for fermentation to start immediately.

The varietals used to make this special commemoration to Popcorn is Blaufrankisch, a black-skinned grape with rich tannins and spicy characteristics; St. Laurent, an offspring of Pinot Noir; and Zwiegelt, a cross between Blaufrankisch and St. Laurent.

So, wow! What a great and unique combination is this vintage with such a refreshing taste.

Tasting notes: This is a bright, vibrant rosé with pink grapefruit swirling and rolling about from nose to palate. The land comes alive with chalk, straw, sage and peaches. The palate has bright acidity with flavor profiles of pink grapefruit, nectarines and toast. This vintage is worthy for such an iconic little rooster.

Availability, cost: Disco Chicken is available online at johanvineyards.com for only $25 plus shipping and tax. Buy two or three. You’re going to need them. ￼

Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 40-some years and her family for more than 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.