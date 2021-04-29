Grape Expectations: Horses and wine make everything fine

The pet-friendly patio is inviting under your feet with artificial turf laid down and a gorgeous magnolia mural painted on the outside brick. Dwarf magnolia trees dot the patio on planters.

Helping Businesses

While they were eager to debut their new creation, Marty and Marilyn partnered with Near Southside Inc. to help the area businesses in their time of need to keep them going. The private-member nonprofit is dedicated to the revitalization of the medical district and its surrounding businesses and residential area.

This vision ended up creating the first virtual concert and fundraising format that was used throughout the shutdowns across the country.

We chose our table and then perused the menu, each choosing a different wine. It was difficult! The Magnolia Wine Bar sells as retail, so the prices are much better to the patron, but is also vastly different, offering wines not seen in big-box retailers. So much to experiment with!

We chose our wines, and ordered warm mixed nuts to accompany them. Thomas Schmitt Kabinett was a perfect choice for my friend, who wanted something not sweet, but not dry. It was well balanced with ripe Granny Smith apples, hints of nectarine and pineapple laced with touches of honey and a nice, crisp mineral finish.