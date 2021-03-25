Grape Expectations: Ice wine with that deep freeze, anyone?

OK, so wowza! Since when is the weathermen really right, right? One thing is for sure, unless you are over 100 years of age, everyone is saying they have never seen anything like the deep freeze of 2021.

An astounding 108 counties have been declared disaster zones. The communities of Harper and Doss and the Enchanted Rock area near Fredericksburg were hardest hit. Ranch Road 965 was like a vortex for the Arctic air that got trapped. It started days before arriving here, and did not leave until days after it left.

While we were sunny, they were frozen in a blizzard without any sight of mountains in view. A total white-out. No power or water, and at the time of this writing, power in the middle of the 965 corridor was projected to be weeks away.

It sounded like a war zone with falling trees day and night. Upon the thawing out, disaster could not be worse for so many. Hundreds of thousands of dollars just in tree cleanup for many ranchers, loss of cattle and horses, homes severely damaged, but the sheer grit and determination of these friends of ours is truly amazing. They were helping each other in countless ways unimaginable.