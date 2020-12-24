Grape Expectations: Is Marsala ready to come out of your kitchen?

There is a fine pedigree behind the famous name for what Americans think of as cooking wine, and there are far better Marsalas than what we typically see on the local shelves.

And believe it or not, these cheap knockoffs are most likely not even real thing. Marsala is not the fortified wine we know it to be. The process was developed centuries later.

Made for centuries on my father’s family land, the island of Sicily, Marsala was discovered in 1733 by Englishman John Woodhouse on an exploration visit to the island. The region lies in the sun belt with warm, sunny days, rich souls and sea-kissed breezes.

He was enamored by the local wines he tried that he likened to sherries and ports. Woodhouse believed the wine made there could be popular in his native land, so much so that he became familiar with process of making Marsala. Through this process, he also started learning about fortifying wines with brandy to enable wines to travel long voyages without spoiling.

The wine he finally returned home with was proven to be very successful with strong demand for more. Woodhouse returned often to Sicily for more wine, and eventually set up a mass production of Marsala. It is Woodhouse who is given first credit for successfully bringing the wine off the island and into distribution.