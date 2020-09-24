Grape Expectations: Neo-Prohibition Is at Our Doorsteps

The author claimed his estimation of a cigarette equivalent for alcohol provides a useful measure for communicating possible cancer risks that exploits successful historical messages on smoking. In other words, they are prepared to sabotage the wine industry for their personal ambitions toward Neo-Prohibition.

Their claims are misleading at best, but they have won one battle: to now have every warning label on alcohol with cancer warnings. Whether it’s truthful or not won’t matter in the end. Before the next fight, they will have many convinced by the mere thought of it.

Now what should be interesting to everyone, is that for the first time, every single alcohol industry is aligned with another to try to fight this. Usually, each division sees the other as a threat to their own, but not this time.

The threat is Big Brother against them, with wine for the moment its focus. Why? Because of the decades of evidence proving its health benefits. They can’t have positivity for their campaign to work.

One thing the subpanel doesn’t seem to be concerned over is cannabis. Have a joint, but throw out your wine? Constellation, Diageo and other conglomerates have had years in the making of cannabis-infused wines.

Opposition