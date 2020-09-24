Grape Expectations: Neo-Prohibition Is at Our Doorsteps

The alarm has been sounding for the last 35-40 years, ever so quietly, ever so there. It must be done gradually for acceptance, and it is close to completion. While the nation was asleep, changes were made with no public statement.
Neo-Prohibition. We can longer afford to laugh at the thought of it happening, again. Nanny states, along with Big Brother, have been busy at work. How, you ask?
The subpanel for the 2020 U.S. Dietary Guidelines, headed up by none other than anti-alcohol-biased Timothy Naimi, is leading the crackdown on social drinking for all. The average drinker during this shutdown did not hole away just doing nothing. They instead started enjoying dinner at home with — aghast — wine or liquor.
This in turn drove up off-premise sales almost 40%. Package stores were deemed essential businesses by the states, so the thought of a forced slowdown went out the window to the dismay of many Neo-Prohibitionists.
Whether you agree, or not, states could not have afforded two things: 1. the loss of revenue from liquor sales, and 2. shutting off liquor to alcoholics in a time when hospitals needed to be prepared for other emergencies would have overtaxed every medical facility in the country.
So while the country is surging with alcohol sales, Naimi’s subpanel was introducing new recommendations on daily drinking habits for men and women based on one, just one, flimsy study filled with errors.
The subpanel suggested cutting in half to just one drink a day for men and women, while warning that anything more than that puts yourself and others at risk. This is absurd!
Never mind that there are literally decades of true, real scientific research on the benefits of wine; but that doesn’t fit their narrative.
This controversial recommendation comes at a time when the industry is in a battle to stay alive in all 50 states. How convenient to do this when heads were turned, and with no prior warning at all.
Restrictions Ahead
The proposed recommendations will lead to more restrictions on alcohol, nor should we forget higher taxes from industry to the consumer. The guidelines are directly meant to harm the wine industry with absolutely no science to back its claims.
The anti-alcohol movement has drifted away from attacking the health benefits of wine, and instead has turned to spending time and money on studies that may marginally link some cancers to alcohol. Never mind that you may live longer, nor that the consumption of wine in moderation is scientifically proven to be healthy for you.
The current playbook by Naimi, with loose ties to the World Health Organization, says that consuming alcohol may now cause cancer. In March 2019, a questionable study stated that drinking wine was now like smoking cigarettes.
The author claimed his estimation of a cigarette equivalent for alcohol provides a useful measure for communicating possible cancer risks that exploits successful historical messages on smoking. In other words, they are prepared to sabotage the wine industry for their personal ambitions toward Neo-Prohibition.
Their claims are misleading at best, but they have won one battle: to now have every warning label on alcohol with cancer warnings. Whether it’s truthful or not won’t matter in the end. Before the next fight, they will have many convinced by the mere thought of it.
Now what should be interesting to everyone, is that for the first time, every single alcohol industry is aligned with another to try to fight this. Usually, each division sees the other as a threat to their own, but not this time.
The threat is Big Brother against them, with wine for the moment its focus. Why? Because of the decades of evidence proving its health benefits. They can’t have positivity for their campaign to work.
One thing the subpanel doesn’t seem to be concerned over is cannabis. Have a joint, but throw out your wine? Constellation, Diageo and other conglomerates have had years in the making of cannabis-infused wines.
Opposition
Dr. Sam Zakhari testified in opposition to the controversial proposal. Zakhari is the science adviser to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. His opinions are rooted deeply in rigorous science and ethics. He states that using only one loose study defies logic, and the study itself is rife with errors.
He admonished the subpanel for repeatedly violating its systematic review process for inclusions and exclusions of evidence.
It’s frightening when you have the French health minister, Agnès Buzyn, claiming publicly that, “‘in moderation’ shouldn’t be used anymore. The real message we should be sending today is that alcohol is bad for your health.”
French President Emmanuel Macron is not for taking measures against the French wine industry. It would devastate the country, as it would for California, Oregon and more.
Not to go unnoticed in this revealing anti-alcohol movement is the fact that California has had its farmers uproot over 35,000 acres of grapevines so as to not produce excess. The state is now coming back wanting even more gone.
The Neo-Prohibition movement has been pushing to scale back the legal blood alcohol content level from .08% to .05%. It will use the reasoning that in today’s world, Uber is around every corner.
Roadblocks or checkpoints is a rising point of contention. It may not be here in Texas right now, but it’s not far. It only takes a change in administrations. It may start with this, but it opens the door to include many other things.
Something Else
The next big intrusion in everyone’s lives is the push for mandatory DADSS (Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety). This is a cooperative research partnership between the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety to develop an in-vehicle technology that prevents alcohol-impaired drivers from operating their vehicles.
Ready to blow every time to start your car even though you’ve never had a DWI? Invasion of privacy concerns? These detection devices are inaccurate for offenders, so using this for every driver in America is preposterous! But trust me, the Neo-Prohibition movement is garnering support while everyday citizens sit back none the wiser.
The public needs to be aware of what is happening now before we end up with another full-on Prohibition. Voice your opinions now.
In the meantime, pass me a glass of liquid cigarettes, please. ￼
Wine in Review
Vanderpump 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
About: If there was ever a celebrity that could make a good wine, it would be a restaurateur like Lisa Vanderpump.
With 36 restaurants and decades of industry service, she really has a knowledge for what customers are looking for in a glass of wine. Enlisting the elite winemaker, Tom Hinde, Vanderpump delivers a great bottle of wine to her customers, fans and consumers.
The Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced from the Alexander and Knights Valley American Viticultural Areas. A nice Bordeaux style with Cabernet, Merlot and Petit Verdot, this wine is very approachable, giving a nice blend ladened with blueberries, raspberries, plums, cedar and spice. Lush tannins complete the long finish.
Pair with: Grilled meats, steak or portobello mushrooms.
Cost, availability: $25. Also available on wine.com are the Vanderpump Rosé, Chardonnay and Sangria.
Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 37 years and her family for 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.
