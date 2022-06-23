Grape Expectations: Orange you glad it's summer?

Time to reset the soul and put toes in the sand to reground ourselves. It’s summer!

This year we chose Orange Beach, Alabama, for vacation. Talk about miles of white sugar sand beaches mixed with perfect mid-80s sunny weather! With an easy drive from Texas, this should be on everybody’s go-to list at least once. You can literally walk over to Florida.

Orange Beach was settled in the 1860s where turpentine and shingles were manufactured. Once the forest was destroyed, its famous Satsuma orange groves were planted. For many decades, their oranges were sought after, but the last grove ended around 1926 from several hard years and big infestation in the seedlings.

By this time the Intracoastal Waterway had been expanded, and while it cut Orange Beach off from the mainland, it offered greater water access. Through this, boat tourism increased with fishing expeditions. Today, after the large BP oil spill and cleanup, fishing is better farther out than inland.

Its population is increasing, but limits are in place. It’s still a fun sport, regardless, and we must all do our part for the aquatics to rebound.

While beaching it, I naturally started looking at any wineries. Alabama does not have a vast amount to choose from, but I did find one within an hour’s drive. This one happens to come with a great amount of importance.

Post-Prohibition Winery

Taking a day away from what I longed for — sun, sand and water, is difficult. Except when it involves wine.

We set out late morning for Perdido, Alabama, about an hour away from Orange Beach. We arrived at Perdido Vineyards and Winery by lunchtime. It’s a small, quaint winery born out of a necessity of sorts by Jim and Marianne Eddins in 1979.

Jim was retired military and an engineer, while Marianne was a chemist. They met in Maryland while both were working at IBM. She was a native New Yorker, he was a native Alabamian. After they were married, they settled in Jim’s state.

Marianne liked wine, and at that time Alabama only had ABC package stores. The selections there were pitiful. He was embarrassed that his state did not have good wines to offer his wife.

One evening, they were in nearby Pensacola, Florida, eating at Bartel’s. They ordered a wine from the menu, and after the owner, Mr. Weaver poured them a glass, Jim proclaimed that was the best he had tasted.

Weaver told him it was almost his last bottle, and discussed the grape shortage he was having. The Eddinses asked why that was when such a huge agricultural state like Alabama surrounded him. He told them the Germans and the Italians lost the war there, and lost the war here. They’re prejudiced against them. Won’t even let them buy fertilizer.

Jim and Marianne went home, and being the naval officer he was, he went and tackled the problem by finding the right land to buy to grow their favorite native grape, Muscadine or Scuppernong by the Native American Indians. He made a deal with Weaver: “I’ll grow your grapes, if you make the wine.” The year was 1972.

For seven years, the deal was met. Until the day Eddins went to deliver fruit and found Weaver dead in a vat of wine. Only 10 days earlier, Weaver had agreed to sell Jim the Bartel winery, but the paperwork was not completed, and the feds came in and shut down the winery instead. Government would rather shutter a business, than pass it on.

Native Alabama Farm Act

This all put Jim and Marianne in a difficult position. He had tons of grapes that were going to rot without a buyer. So the engineer in him designed a winery, and built in a month!

He then went to the state to fill out paperwork for a licensed facility, and hit a roadblock. The state wouldn’t issue one because it did not want a winery. Unbelievable! Someone could brew and distill, but not ferment. However, they could ferment per a 1937 law that the state was ignoring.

So Eddins threatened to sue the state. Remember Bartel? Well, the Bartels had a winery in Alabama pre-Prohibition, and resurrected it post-Prohibition, but the state came in and literally ran them out. It seems they didn’t like the Germans and Italians bringing their craft to their state.

They didn’t want a generations-old Alabamian to have a winery either. Jim found a legislator who took him seriously, and created the 1979 Native Alabama Farm Winery Act with Eddins receiving the first license in Alabama. The winery opened in 1980.

Tough political times did not end there. In 2001, in a secret legislative meeting, state legislators repealed the 1979 act after all those years. The bank tried to foreclose on him and take over, except Jim called the state and reported them for bootlegging! Smart man. If he can’t get a license, how do they think they could sell his wines without one?

The Eddinses took back their property, and started producing a line of Muscadine vinegars, food products … anything to keep their doors open. The state tried to take those away, as well. It took a while to right the ship again and for the state to allow farm wineries again, and that was thanks to Jim Eddins’ lobbying.

Pioneer for Research

Jim worked closely with Dr. Harold Olmo from UC Davis. Olmo grew Muscadine grapes, and experimented grafting other vines with the native grapes in research for Pierce’s Disease and new hybrids, like the Ruby Cabernet.

He also exclaimed that Muscadine is the better grape for brandy, and had quite a few bottles he distilled himself. The two connected early on, and Olmo told Jim he would teach him how to make Muscadine wine if he would plant and grow his hybrids for research.

It was a long relationship until Olmo’s passing, and an important one that gets looked over in history. Jim Eddins was responsible for many research discoveries about vine diseases, vine life, crossbreeding and more.

Jim and Marianne have both since passed away. The winery was incorporated, and family is overseeing it through probate. Perdido wines will live on.

Wines in Review

Elberta May Wine

About: Paying homage to the German settlers in Elberta, Alabama, who established vineyards and wineries, Elberta May Wine, combines the native German woodruff plant with native Alabama wine.

Tasting notes: Bouquets of fresh strawberries with a musky hint of almonds follow on the palette for a long, delicate finish that beckons for more. Drink slightly chilled for optimal flavors. Mix with pink lemonade and club soda for the most perfect Southern punch.

Type: Semi-sweet white wine.

Cost: $16.95.

Marengo

About: Marengo is named after Napoleon’s horse, and pays homage to the Bonapartist exiles from France that came to the area and formed the Vine and Olive colony in 1817.

Tasting notes: Made from the red Muscadine grape, this is pleasing on the palate, and perfect for barbecue. Fruity, but not sweet; complex, but not overdone, this a perfect representation of a red Muscadine grape that was used by the famous colony before its departure to New Orleans.

Type: Semi-dry red wine.

Cost: $12.95. ￼

Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 40-some years and her family for more than 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.