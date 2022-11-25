Grape Expectations: Rum, rum, rum away

Just sit right back

And you’ll hear a tale

A tale of a fateful trip

That started from this tropic port

Aboard this tiny ship …

We’ve grown up with “Gilligan’s Island” on our televisions, listening to its catchy intro tune while watching the SS Minnow be tossed around in a storm and beached.

Well, I’m willing to bet you don’t know that we have our very own Gilligan story right here in Central Texas! And what’s rum got to do with it?

Here’s the story of one Texan’s fateful trip aboard his ship with one mate.

David Hennig is an adventurous guy, something you pick up on quickly when meeting him. Tough as nails, someone you need for working on oil rigs. After the last oil slowdown, he decided to take a sail down to the Caribbean to visit family friend Pancho Guitterez, until he got called back in to work the rigs.

He called his adventurous friend, Austin Moore, to go with him. The two set sail from Freeport, Texas, aboard the Edith Marie to the Caribbean island of Cozumel.

Soon after anchoring off the shore, a strong storm swept through. David and his friend got to the beach, only to find his sailboat steps away from the sidewalk of downtown San Miguel. David had to find a repairman for his heavily damaged, vessel.

Upon doing so, he learned that it would be over a year before she would be ready to sail again. The two men had been on the island long enough to know they really weren’t ready to leave paradise and decided to stay the boat’s duration.

However, staying meant working. The idea of owning a rum shack (a place to play dominoes and drink rum) seemed appealing.

Searching

They found a place not far from the main strip on the beach in downtown that would work. While looking at the building, they found an old still inside. The old still basically turned a light bulb on in David’s head: Why not make his own rum?

He had noticed that there wasn’t a Mexican-produced rum on the island, and very little at all in Mexico. The island being in the Caribbean only made sense to produce rum in one of the world’s best sugar cane regions.

Not wanting to disturb the island forests, a conscientious decision was made to find a distillery that could produce his rum.

David put on his backpack and went across Mexico looking and talking with several producers until he found the right one. Cozumel Rum Company was finally founded. (I wonder if Gilligan made rum while stranded on their island?)

Now that he had the producer on board, the journey would still take a while to complete with recipes needed for rum styles he wanted, bottle styles, label approvals, etc.

The spiced rum recipe came with the help of Pancho’s mother. She had all of the original spices of the Mayans written down that predated the European settlement there. These spices are used for the authentic island representation.

Bottling

Next, a trip to the international glass museum in Corning, New York, was in store. This museum is the largest, most comprehensive glass museum in the world, holding 35 centuries of glass, representing every country and every historical period.

It was there that David came up with using the Dutch onion bottle to showcase his rums. This unique shape would also show off the bottle’s artistic glass design created by David. It wouldn’t surprise me if he had taken some of the museum’s glass classes just to understand the process.

Now that the bottle was chosen, finding a glass blower to produce them was next on the list.

In true form with his passion, David set about finding the right person. This led him back to Mexico. The person he chose still hand-blows the glass using a centuries-old technique that the monks taught the Mayans.

Each glass bottle is made in small batches. Everything from bottle to design was purposeful in thought. David is determined to keep trash out of landfills, so by designing beautiful bottles to showcase, or re-use, he hopes this will help.

The bottles are gorgeous, and besides buying great rum, you’re buying true art.

Finally, Cozumel Rum Company and its rum shack opened. Between David’s entrepreneurship and Austin’s marketing, a working relationship was formed with the tourist industry, helping to bring a steady customer base. Everything was rocking and rolling, then, BAM! The world shut down from the COVID pandemic. Tourists weren’t coming. Nothing was selling. Until …

A California businesswoman saw his bottle of rum and tried it. She specialized in unique packaging and had her own distribution ship. She contacted Cozumel Rum Co., and out of necessity, the focus shifted from local storefront to importing and wholesale. This strategy saved the company. After a while, market share on the West Coast was getting noticed, and recently, Cozumel Rum moved to a larger Texas-based wholesaler.

David is back here in Central Texas helping to sell his runs, among other ventures.

Today, you can find Cozumel Rum at the Mayan Fiesta Rum Cake Company, where they have a tasting room. If Mexico isn’t on your list, you’re in luck because locally they’re at Texas Beverage, but can be ordered at any local package store.

Available in white, gold, spiced or aged. It’s a perfect Christmas gift. Support local this season!

Grab a bottle and set sail …

… So this is a tale of our castaways

They’re here for a long, long time

They’ll have to make the best of things

It’s an uphill climb ... ￼

Rum in Review

Cozumel Rum Co.

Mayan Spiced Rum

Tasting notes: An artful expression from the bottle to the rum. Using only centuries-old Mayan spices combined with local oak gives the rum its unique flavors of apricots, clove, orange peel, cinnamon sprinkled peaches and bananas finished with vanilla swirls.

Cost: $89.99