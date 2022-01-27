Grape Expectations: Serenade the girl, or the whiskey?

The Month of Love is here. Winter is brewing in Texas, and we cozy up to our fireplaces with our partners more.
Will we stay home for a candlelight steak dinner for Valentine’s, or go out to dinner, and maybe some dancing? Either way, music is in the air inducing romance in our minds, hearts, our radios and whiskey casks. Wait ... what? Casks? Where did that come in? Nope, not a typo.
There’s a new trend happening in the U.S. It seems adding good vibes to our spirits, whether mind or casks, is gaining momentum.
The idea came into mind as trade ships came to America in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. They carried a surplus of alcohol in wooden barrels across the sea. Each barrel was subjected to continuous rolling and rocking vibrations from the waves.
Remember, these ships were bringing undiluted wine, which was how brandy was discovered. Well, continue reading and you will likely find how brandy tasted several hundred years ago.
Incorporating music’s sound waves, technically called sonic aging, accelerates the manner in how the liquor in the casks reacts to the barrels, unlike the static environment of today’s aging process. This isn’t accelerating the age of the alcohol, but it certainly is speeding up the maturation profiles.
The best alcohols to use in this process are the ones requiring aging in wooden barrels. Each barrel requires at least five subwoofers attached to it with music playing loudly 365 days a year rocking each barrel with vibrations.
Music Genres
The genres typically used, although any one can work if the notes are low, are rock ’n’ roll (the best one), EDM (electronic dance music), R&B, classical, Christmas and reggae.
A low note like bass, pulsates throughout the barrel. This pushes the alcohol molecule away from the sound waves, causing it to hit the walls of the barrel, making it slide upward from the force, and falling down with loss of momentum. This effect repeats itself over and over, much like old barrels on the trade ships’ long journeys across the seas.
One thing the few distillers that use this method agree on is that a great playlist played loudly is a must. Each playlist offers different profiles to the batches. The sonic aging definitely impacts flavors and colors, making for a denser, more intense and mellowed flavor profile, while colors are darker and richer.
Each genre brings different notes to the alcohol.
Rock ’n’ roll brings out the toast of the barrel, honey and dark fruits you don’t typically find.
EDM leads with carmelized flavors.
R&B and classical are great for curaçao and liqueurs.
Reggae is used for rums.
Christmas is used for snow wheat whiskeys.
Rock ’n’ roll produces the best molecular interaction between liquid and wood. If you’re really wondering about the difference, take a brandy and use the technique on it straight out of the bottle.
After some time of infusing sonic wave technology, pour and compare it to the same straight from the bottle. Totally amazing the difference! The proof is in each batch.
Now, while Sammy Hagar and George Strait have tequilas, and Kenny Chesney has rum, it is Metallica who has broken through with whiskey in a totally unorthodox way that it screams louder than the band does.
I realize that Metallica may not sound like a romantic Valentine’s addition, but nothing could be cozier than sipping on fine whiskey in front of a roaring fire.
The Dream
Metallica broke through on the rock scene in 1981, becoming a cult group among hard rockers with their first album, but it was the fifth album that was self-titled and is often referred to as the “Black Album.”
Through the decades of playing and interacting with their fans, Metallica wanted to connect with their fan base on a more organic, creative level. The band considers its whiskey, Blackened, to be its testament from the creative process of choosing each playlist, down to starting the project from scratch to finish each time. They consider this the band’s bond between itself and each fan.
Once they dreamed of creating a beverage to share with their fans who listen to Metallica’s vast library of music, they set about finding who was the best in the industry to bring on board.
The musicians found Dave Pickerell, former master distiller and blender of Maker’s Mark fame, who had his own famous label, Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey. Dave enthusiastically joined them to bring this special creation to life, while adding the credibility the band wanted.
Pickerell sadly passed away in 2018, but had said to friends in the industry that Blackened will be his lasting legacy. He believed in all they were doing. It is simply whiskey reborn. With platinum and double gold awards, this craft stands up among the very best.
In 2019, master distiller and blender Rob Dietrich took the helm to continue the masterful legacy, and continues to be the guardian. Hats off!
Whiskeys
What makes these super-premium whiskeys stand out even more is that you can download the songs that were used to create each batch off the Blackened website.
Their signature is aging in black brandy barrels, with one aging in Madeira. These casks give the whiskey depth and incredible flavors.
At the present time, the whiskey lineup is: Blackened, Blackened X Willet, Ltd Edition The Black Album, Ltd Edition Cask Strength Master Distillers, Batch 112, Ltd Edition Metallica and San Francisco Symphony Batch 106.
Whiskey in Review
Blackened Batch 123
After reading about this technology by happenstance this past December, I quickly ordered a bottle. It is available in Texas, however, I ordered mine out of Tennessee.
This super-premium whiskey is hand-selected and blended using North American bourbon and rye whiskeys. They are then put into black brandy casks for their aging with the Black Noise finishing process.
Each batch is aged using a playlist hand-picked by Metallica. This process extracts richer flavors of vanilla, honey and caramel.
Tasting notes: These are my notes, not the company’s. However they are very close to each other. Tasting is an individual experience. Blackened bursts with rich caramel, oak and honey on the nose followed by cinnamon, baking spices, candied fruits, honey, caramel and oak. This has a long creamy, burnt marshmallow finish. Superb!