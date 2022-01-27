Grape Expectations: Serenade the girl, or the whiskey?

Through the decades of playing and interacting with their fans, Metallica wanted to connect with their fan base on a more organic, creative level. The band considers its whiskey, Blackened, to be its testament from the creative process of choosing each playlist, down to starting the project from scratch to finish each time. They consider this the band’s bond between itself and each fan.

Once they dreamed of creating a beverage to share with their fans who listen to Metallica’s vast library of music, they set about finding who was the best in the industry to bring on board.

The musicians found Dave Pickerell, former master distiller and blender of Maker’s Mark fame, who had his own famous label, Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey. Dave enthusiastically joined them to bring this special creation to life, while adding the credibility the band wanted.

Pickerell sadly passed away in 2018, but had said to friends in the industry that Blackened will be his lasting legacy. He believed in all they were doing. It is simply whiskey reborn. With platinum and double gold awards, this craft stands up among the very best.

In 2019, master distiller and blender Rob Dietrich took the helm to continue the masterful legacy, and continues to be the guardian. Hats off!