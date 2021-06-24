Grape Expectations: Six years, three tries, one compromise

Finally, a contentious and partisanship fight has come to an end to what has become known as “the truth in labeling law” for Texas wines.

Designed to be a guarantee of authentic Texas wines, the newest bill finally passed the Texas Legislature after being passed over by committee with the goal of settling issues internally between the two groups representing growers and producers.

For six years, the issue of only 100% Texas grapes in a bottle has deeply divided the wine industry in the state into two sides: Those who believe only 100% Texas grapes should be in a bottle to receive Texas designation on the label and those who believe a certain percentage of Texas-grown grapes should be allowed in a bottle to receive a Texas designation.

The Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association represents 85% of the state’s grape growers and about 600 of the state’s wineries. This group understood the challenges still presented to small start-ups, as well as large wineries, that would greatly affect them with a sole 100% rule.