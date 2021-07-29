Grape Expectations: So will HR 3287 be able to deliver?

Prohibition began, and ultimately failed, almost 100 years ago. Despite the repeal of Prohibition, the United States Postal Service has been made to abide by laws regarding shipping passed by Congress that have gone untouched in most of that time.
Former Postmaster General Patrick Donahue proposed the idea of opening up shipping to allow alcoholic beverages back in 2013 as a lucrative way to add revenue, but was met with mostly deaf ears.
Congress is finally giving the United States Postal Service an overhaul toward 21st-century law practices regarding shipments of adult beverages, and other household sundries with House Bill 3287.
Bipartisan support is widespread for the United States Postal Service Shipping Equity Act, which will support both the postal service and small business by allowing the USPS to ship products from distillers, brewers and producers to states that allow direct-to-consumer shipping.
Currently, 47 states allow wine shipping. Ten states, along with Washington, D.C., also allow the shipping of spirits. This number is expected to grow.
Estimates of generated income are at $180 million for the USPS. This is a much-needed boost for the struggling carrier as the number of letters mailed have been declining steadily. The postal service unions and associations representing over 600,000 employees have enthusiastically endorsed the legislation. If passed, this should finally spur state legislatures to clarify their alcoholic shipping laws.
The COVID-19 scare with forced economic shutdowns have permanently changed consumer shopping habits. Shipping to homeowners’ doorsteps is now an everyday habit of convenience. Not everyone misses going into storefronts. Bargain shopping became easier.
This has hurt small businesses, the backbone of this country. States that enacted temporary legislation for deliveries of alcohol from distilleries, breweries and wineries from within their own states are looking to expand it to be permanent.
Distribution
The caution that must be taken is not to trample and destroy the three-tier system of alcohol distribution. Eroding this will hurt more small businesses in existence than the forced shutdowns ever could have.
DISCUS (Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.) wants us to believe that this can work in tandem with each other, however, shipping directly from distillery for products already label-approved, in distributors’ warehouses and on store shelves, is an unhealthy advantage for the distiller/owner.
Wholesalers/distributors will be sitting on capital tied up on floor space because retailers won’t be selling it off shelves in the bulk they once were, if at all. In time, the three-tier system will be broken due to the lack of distribution and retail. Businesses gone; just like beverage company Diageo has been jockeying for for years.
The middleman, as well as the wholesaler, is actually crucial for lower pricing on the shelves. Stores run sales because the wholesalers bargain for pricing from the distillers, wineries and breweries to offer discounts. Healthy competition!
Fraud Concerns
Without the wholesaler, and direct-to-consumer shipping infringing upon agreements made between the two agents, no one is looking out for the consumers’ best interest in protecting against fraud.
Fraud is wider spread than we realize because of this protection we have. How do you know the wine or whiskey in the bottle is actually the wine or whiskey that’s on the label? Case in point, there is an affluent store in Manhattan that got caught selling a Scotch for over $1,000 a bottle, which turned out to be a fraud. The store did not purchase this from a wholesaler, but rather a collector.
If opposition to the bill pops up, it most certainly will be by the distributors — the middleman — who can definitely be hurt by this, and see this as a threat.
In a country where we are losing brick and mortar shops every day, this definitely is something where we need to tread carefully.
Allowing the USPS to ship what private carriers do is certainly a positive step for all Americans. In today’s age, consumers should be able to buy almost anything that is needed or wanted without federal interference on shipping. State laws need to be amended as well for label approvals across the board.
Wine in Review
1997 Chateau Mouton
Rothschild Red Bordeaux
About: Always synonymous with excellent wines for generations, the 1997 is one of the most forward, developed and charming of the vintages produced. Chateau Mouton Rothschild is a Premier Grand Cru, first growth. It is produced from hand-picked, densely planted grapes with the average age of vines being 45 years old. This is just a perfect representation of Medoc’s terroir.
Tasting notes: Intense cassis, ripe black currant, blackberries, earth-ladened cedar, cigar tobacco, medium plus-body with low acidity. The finish is smooth and long.
Added note: It’s not an everyday wine, but if you bought one from me, the time to drink is now to maybe three years later.
Comprised of: 82% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc, 3% Petit Verdot.
Pair with: Beef, game, lamb, grilled poultry.
Cost: $799 to $1,400, depending on source. ￼
Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 38 years and her family for 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.