Grape Expectations: So will HR 3287 be able to deliver?

The middleman, as well as the wholesaler, is actually crucial for lower pricing on the shelves. Stores run sales because the wholesalers bargain for pricing from the distillers, wineries and breweries to offer discounts. Healthy competition!

Fraud Concerns

Without the wholesaler, and direct-to-consumer shipping infringing upon agreements made between the two agents, no one is looking out for the consumers’ best interest in protecting against fraud.

Fraud is wider spread than we realize because of this protection we have. How do you know the wine or whiskey in the bottle is actually the wine or whiskey that’s on the label? Case in point, there is an affluent store in Manhattan that got caught selling a Scotch for over $1,000 a bottle, which turned out to be a fraud. The store did not purchase this from a wholesaler, but rather a collector.

If opposition to the bill pops up, it most certainly will be by the distributors — the middleman — who can definitely be hurt by this, and see this as a threat.

In a country where we are losing brick and mortar shops every day, this definitely is something where we need to tread carefully.