Grape Expectations: Thankful all around

La Niña is the cool weather pattern from the Pacific Ocean. In Texas we may say gracias, in Italy we may say grazie; whichever … thank you, La Niña! Grapes are good, and we didn’t sweat as much as Texans usually do!

Thanks to a shutdown, Americans’ buying habits have changed. We had no choice. Through this change, wine has had the hardest time catching up in the retail sector, where liquor has rebounded from its losses.

Beer is second in the chain, but also is the category that has seen the least increase in overall sales; even the hard seltzers are dropping way off. Now, wine in the direct-to-consumer sales are surging, and are quite healthy. For this, I am again thankful. I’m tired of seeing friends suffer.

Recommendations

Every year I recommend a beverage to complement your Thanksgiving gatherings. This article will have two totally different pairings for the main course and dessert. Each of these choices are available online, or at the winery or distillery, if not available in your local stores.

This year I’ve chosen Wildseed Farms’ Encanto red blend. Many know Wildseed Farms, founded in 1983 by the Thomas family, for their beautiful flowers and seeds. In 2015, they planted their first vineyard.