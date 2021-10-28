Grape Expectations: Thankful all around

Thankful ... such an important word this year.
We all have a lot to be thankful for.
In a winter unseen for 100 years, I’m thankful that our home here came out unscathed, whereas our home in Fredericksburg sustained major damage, causing a quarter of it to be removed and rebuilt; yet no one got hurt.
I’m thankful that my horses had a warm barn finished two days prior so they could live in it with warmth, lights and deep bedding.
I’m thankful for my dogs’ vet, South Bosque Veterinary Clinic, for arriving each day to ensure all pets received their needed treatments. And I’m thankful for my equine vets who still came out for farm calls in spite of treacherous conditions. My pets and livestock survived because of all of them.
During the most trying times of the virus, I’m thankful for my many specialists for keeping me healthy before and after each surgery.
These amazing doctors kept their patients up to date through emails, texts and phone calls about the virus and all the ways to stay healthy. Anyone in their hands had zero fear of it. They truly cared for the well-being of their patients.
So thankful, indeed.
While several friends succumbed to the virus from underlying medical conditions, I’m thankful there weren’t more.
I’m thankful my dad pulled through some scary health moments, and thankful my mother stayed healthy to keep caring for him.
In a year where friendships and family relationships were strained over a virus, I’m thankful for those that remain.
One More
Whew! There’s my thankfulness, but there’s one more: I’m thankful that the 2021 grape harvest to date has been a very good one!
As I predicted in March, there would be smaller crops, but the fruit the vines held would be much higher quality. All roads appear headed to just that. A few vineyards to be named that echo this sentiment are Wedding Oak, Fall Creek, Kerrville Hills, Ron Yates, Sandy Road, Farmhouse and Texas Heritage.
Some vineyards, such as Spicewood, did not fare well after succumbing to frigid temperatures. But overall, Texas and beyond will produce a fantastic 2021 vintage.
While bud breaks came early, and frigid temperatures followed, the weather was unpredictable through the summer and still the grape bunches looked plentiful. But as time wore on, the weather patterns helped spur longer, skinnier bunches.
The extended growing season due to the La Niña effect this year produced cooler temperatures, and a higher rainfall average than normal helped the grapes ripen slowly, saving what has been grown.
La Niña is the cool weather pattern from the Pacific Ocean. In Texas we may say gracias, in Italy we may say grazie; whichever … thank you, La Niña! Grapes are good, and we didn’t sweat as much as Texans usually do!
Thanks to a shutdown, Americans’ buying habits have changed. We had no choice. Through this change, wine has had the hardest time catching up in the retail sector, where liquor has rebounded from its losses.
Beer is second in the chain, but also is the category that has seen the least increase in overall sales; even the hard seltzers are dropping way off. Now, wine in the direct-to-consumer sales are surging, and are quite healthy. For this, I am again thankful. I’m tired of seeing friends suffer.
Recommendations
Every year I recommend a beverage to complement your Thanksgiving gatherings. This article will have two totally different pairings for the main course and dessert. Each of these choices are available online, or at the winery or distillery, if not available in your local stores.
This year I’ve chosen Wildseed Farms’ Encanto red blend. Many know Wildseed Farms, founded in 1983 by the Thomas family, for their beautiful flowers and seeds. In 2015, they planted their first vineyard.
Today they have 28 acres planted with vines, with an additional 12 underway. In 2019, they were finally able to enter into wine production. Wildseed Farms has four whites and a rose using their estate grapes, as well as a collection of reds using Texas grapes.
The Encanto red blend is made with 50% Tempranillo and 50% Cabernet Sauvignon. It has a nice bouquet of lavender and violets, followed by black fruits, cherries, nutmeg, cinnamon. This medium-bodied wine costs $34.
For dessert, Standard Proof Whiskey company has produced a line of infused rye whiskeys. The Pecan Pie Eye is infused with world-famous San Saba pecans. With flavors of brown sugar and toasted caramel, this one is a perfect ending with a slice of pecan pie and ice cream. Those bottles run about $50. ￼