Grape Expectations: The forecast is Uber Drizly

One thing is for certain: the pandemic has changed the landscape of business across the U.S.
Uber ride share was a taxi service. Then came Uber Eats food delivery as citizens were stuck at home. Now Uber is acquiring Drizly alcohol delivery service to further expand its delivery options, while cementing its feet into a wide-open segment and ever-popular consumer-driven industry.
Drizly saw a historic increase in sales last year to the tune of a whopping 401%. Seriously incredible. In 2017, the Boston-based company was valued at an impressive $73 million. Recently, Uber inked its deal with Drizly for $1.1 billion. Break the champagne open on that one!
The shutdown was an incredible help to Drizly’s gross profits with a large new audience stranded at home needing delivery service for alcohol. As a whole, it’s estimated adult imbibers drank 35% more than normal during 2020. I can’t say I blame them.
This deal, of course, hinges on final federal approval. Although approval looks likely, there are ups and downs to this acquisition.
E-commerce Growth
What is an apparent indicator here is the alcohol industry finding more growth in the e-commerce sector as a broad outside industry sees that alcohol is a critical player in people’s lives. This deal can help with improved margins for retailers and consumers, along with new clientele that never before walked through a retailer’s doors.
Stay-at-homes dramatically changed consumers’ buying habits that aren’t going to go away for a bulk of Americans in the foreseeable future. Brick-and-mortar businesses will forever be changed, and by expanding services in the industry it is both critical and warranted in order to survive.
Wineries had no option during last year but to drive direct-to-consumer sales for pure survival. The expansion of the Drizly alcohol delivery service into the Uber Eats platform ensures that the three-tier alcohol system stays in place, along with jobs.
The deal between the two entities also ensures that compliance with local and state delivery laws will be upheld, under-age drinking will be limited, and proper taxes will be paid.
During 2020, more businesses opened up local deliveries as an option that kept their operations running, but ended up running on too-thin margins.
The delivery system, if available in the areas, will help unload a great burden to those that weren’t equipped to do so, but did to stay open. That will be good.
The Bad
Restaurants stand to lose in this deal with alcohol-to-go sales dropping. Standalone shops will increase bottles to-go. The Uber Eats app will be formatted to ask about wine or liquor to be added with each food purchase.
The apps will feature the Drizly format of bottles to choose from along with shops in the area with selection and prices from which to choose. While this may bring new customers, it also erodes customer loyalty and incentives.
By having pre-chosen lists to select from, this locks out small wineries and distilleries that can’t afford to pay the large marketing price to go with being on the app. That’s bad.
Customer service should be something a store prides itself on, and sadly, big stores will lose more of that by engrossing itself in an app.
An upside to brick-and-mortar stores is that the fees charged can’t be sustained by all, so while traffic may drop some, overall, I feel customers still want to come shop in person.
Only time will tell of this convenience further changes the landscape of consumer shopping. However, the industry needs this to stay current in market times, and for that, it is a win-win for them.
Wine in Review
Croft Pink Rosé Port
About: This new style of port wine was developed by winemaker David Guimarens in 2008. Croft is the oldest port house that continues to operate in Portugal. Its history dates back to 1588. The wine is a traditional ruby port style achieved by shorter skin contact during the fermentation process.
Tasting notes: The Rosé Port is a deep strawberry in color with ripe strawberries, cherries, peaches with cream, and a nutty, almond finish.
Cost: $16 per bottle.
Availability: The wine is widely available, including at Spec’s, and can be ordered if out of stock. ￼
Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 38 years and her family for 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.