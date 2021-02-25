Grape Expectations: The forecast is Uber Drizly

The apps will feature the Drizly format of bottles to choose from along with shops in the area with selection and prices from which to choose. While this may bring new customers, it also erodes customer loyalty and incentives.

By having pre-chosen lists to select from, this locks out small wineries and distilleries that can’t afford to pay the large marketing price to go with being on the app. That’s bad.

Customer service should be something a store prides itself on, and sadly, big stores will lose more of that by engrossing itself in an app.

An upside to brick-and-mortar stores is that the fees charged can’t be sustained by all, so while traffic may drop some, overall, I feel customers still want to come shop in person.

Only time will tell of this convenience further changes the landscape of consumer shopping. However, the industry needs this to stay current in market times, and for that, it is a win-win for them.

Wine in Review

Croft Pink Rosé Port