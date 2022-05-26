Grape Expectations: The swaggin' 3 Texans

Sometimes you just need to focus on what is being thrown in front of you. Such was the case during a recent internet search.

I certainly wasn’t even remotely typing in keywords that would keep popping up this particular winery’s website, but after five times in a row I finally decided I should open up the website. Once I read “a mother and her two daughters … ” I told myself here’s the next road trip!

3 Texans Winery did not disappoint.

Beware when using your vehicle’s navigation system, because it could not find the destination. I had to use Google Maps on my phone instead. Seriously — this winery is so easy to find, and only a 40-minute drive from the Waco area.

I began my drive toward Moody, to the old small farming community of White Hall. The turnoff is after Moody High School onto F.M. 2401, about 1.7 miles later you veer left onto F.M. 2409. That’s it. It’s that simple.

You can’t miss 3 Texans; the vineyard is juxtaposed in your view as soon as you pass the remnants of the bygone era’s homes and chicken coops. You’ll notice the new construction project for the winery to move their barrels to the premises soon, along with an expanded tasting room for future event space.

At the present time, you will bypass the beautiful iron door entrance and go left and around to the expansive rock patio with outdoor seating, and into the back door during this phase. You may encounter two precious boys playing outside, filling the place with laughter.

The outdoor patio and seating has a convenient glass roll-up bar for their convenience so no one has to walk in and out for refills, especially during event nights. Stepping inside, you’ll find a great gift shop on the right for the wine-loving friend, and to the left is a large wraparound bar to belly up to, or choose a tabletop to sit at.

Here in the tasting room, you will find one or two of the women, and most days all three are behind the bar together. The two daughters, Lauryn and Lacie, complement each other well, are knowledgeable and friendly. But I’m not going to lie, mom Kim brings in the heart and soul, and she’s so vibrant, you mistake her as the mom. All three together bring such warmth to the atmosphere, which immediately draws you in.

Why Wine?

I asked Kim what made her and her two daughters venture into the wine industry. She replied that she was at crossroads after 33 years of a nursing career, both of her daughters had left the house, and she felt she wanted to do more.

She and her husband began looking for land to build upon, and came upon the present 30-plus acres. Soon, the three girls were planning out a small vineyard, more of a large hobby at that point. After sending soil samples off, finding nurseries to ship their favorite grapes, they soon started planting 4,000 vines together.

Kim would drive out every night after work to tend to the vines, which she considered her therapy after stressful days at the hospital. One evening as she was sitting out there looking at the vines, she called her daughters and told them that she thought she could do this full time. I can’t blame her there. Farming is good for the soul.

These women really captured my heart. They totally understand the life of the vines, their ebbs and flows. They want their vines to grow quality fruit over the quantity. They are not following the footsteps of others and pulling their vines at 10 years. The average age of the vines this year are 13, and still going strong!

Kim understands every detail: this varietal produces every other year, the next one produces for two to three years and takes a year break. They aren’t problem vines, rather, in a sense, each has its own personality.

If a vine isn’t “feeling well,” it goes into the ICU for extra care. Where Kim thinks more in a medical mind, I think more in equine. I think vines are more like mules. They’re going to give you their best on their time, and you can’t force them to do anything they don’t want to do. They’re precocious, and worth every bit of time and energy you give back to them.

To date, 3 Texans Winery has 96 rows of vines broken down to 2,000 Cabernet Sauvignon vines, 1,000 Malbec, 1,000 Tempranillo, and 1,000 2-year-old Viognier and Sauvignon Blanc vines.

There are plenty of varietals to taste at the winery; they even have fruit wines and frozen Bellinis. I was really impressed that they aren’t afraid to try new things there.

They listen to their customers, and they have the trust of winemakers around the state. The women are very hands-on in crafting the final outcome, and look forward to bringing their barrels in to do the maturation process on-site once the construction is finished.

3 Texans winery was established in 2009. Everything has been done with patience, tenacity, and methodical baby steps for the future.

This is a “must try” on your weekend list.

The Wines

My tasting on this day trip included most selections. Everything was good to great. Some wines truly surprised me. I’m not a sweet drinker, yet the wines considered sweet, in fact, are so pleasant, not at all syrupy.

There’s a good compromise for every wine drinker at the table when sharing a bottle. Every varietal is available to sample. Tastings cost five samples for $15. Wines cost $8 by the glass and bottles start at $28.

Here’s a list of wines I sampled:

Mourvèdre — Light with ripe raspberries, cherries, cedar and mushrooms

Malbec — On the lighter side, so perfect for even a Pinot Noir drinker. Raspberries, cocoa powder, and violets.

Cabernet Sauvignon — Medium- to full-bodied tannins, nice bright red fruits, hints of herbs and nutmeg, tobacco leaf.

Pinot Blanc — Lively acid, fresh pear, touch of banana and mango.

Blush — A blend of Muscat Canelli and Cinsault with 3% residual sugar, this load with McIntosh apples and pears.

Peach — Bright acid evening out loads of ripe peaches. A real peach bomb.

Sparkling Peach — An even nicer version of the peach wine with less sugar overload. Sparkles make everything nicer.

These were all very good wines, and I’d buy a bottle of them all. However, the next three is what I believe represents this winery at its very best. The ones that keep people coming back. The ones synonymous with 3 Texans Winery:

Swag Cab — This Cabernet has swagger!! It’s not your ordinary bottle. After the Arctic freeze year, everything was just weird, right? This Cabernet was harvested late, and had loads of sugar. So after taking some out, they added 4% back in, and made a deliciously jammy Cab loaded with blackberries, blueberries and huckleberries, too.

Sunset Rose — A perfect blend of every grape left over, while adding fresh oranges and pineapples to ferment. You can envision a sangria with the flavors, but the wine is not sweet! It’s so perfect, grab a bottle and sit on the porch, and enjoy! Get more than one, trust me.

Sparkling Raspberry Lenoir — Think raspberry sweet tarts. This blend will knock your socks off, and your taste buds will beg for more. Loads of fresh raspberries with an off-dry finish. Great for showers, holiday meals and everyday in general, for that matter. ￼

Winery Info

Address: 3 Texans Winery is at 7536 F.M. Road 2409 in Temple.

Phone: 254-277-0024.

Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 40-some years and her family for more than 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.