Grape Expectations: Will you be my Valentine?

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be grand. It could be meant to include the kids and our furry loved ones as well. Whatever your day is, here are some ways to create a memorable experience for two, or the whole gang.

Private Winery Tasting — Most local wineries will be offering dinners to members and public, however, call to see if they have private tables or rooms available to experience a more intimate private wine experience.

Not everyone likes big crowds, or seated dinners with others they are not acquainted with, and that’s OK. Most should be able to accommodate private tastings throughout the day.

DIY At-Home Wine Tasting — This can be as intimate as you want, or a fun get-together with other couples and friends.

Make it a themed tasting by country or region, or themed by varietal. Incorporate vacation pictures with the wines, recreate a dinner based around the wine and a trip that has been taken, or have each person attending bring a potluck to match their wine. How much fun could that be?

Virtual Tasting — When you can’t take off on a whim to your favorite vineyard, check and see if they’re doing a fun, interactive virtual wine tasting.

It is one thing that may remain from prior years ago. Insider’s Travel out of Spain offers programs like Spanish Saturday where virtual tastings (wines are pre-shipped to arrive before the date) are held that include making tapas with a Spanish artist and connoisseur winging through the streets of Barcelona and more, all in the comfort of your home.

Now that sounds fun on any given day!

Make a Picnic — A picnic can include kids and pets, too. Weather permitting, take it all to a park and sit back and relax as kids and pets play.

Parks have grills, so grilling pre-seasoned steaks on-site is not out of question. Burgers can be just as romantic, as well as hot dogs. No one should place a value on the meal, as much as the company you are with!

My favorite memory is pulling over on the side of the road eating bologna sandwiches we made in the back of the truck with all my kids. The drive was beautiful, we played and had so much laughter that day.

Taco Tuesday — Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday this year, and that does equal Taco Tuesday. Make it festive, experiment by cooking different versions of fillings.

Make steak carbonara instead of ground beef. There’s more than one kind of guacamole, so make several such as raspberry, or pineapple along with the traditional.

Like a particular sauce? Purchase it from your favorite restaurant along with its chips. Just remember, Mexican foods need a good Riesling to cut through the spiciness.

Kid Tastings — Involving kids in a tasting (no, not wine!) can be a fun way to teach them smells and tastes, as well as learning classifications.

You can go from the spectrum of bitter to acidic, sour to sweet, herbal and earth, etc., using foods, milks, juices and, of course, the different chocolates. Blindfold them so they, too, will learn to taste with their other senses and not sight. Make them their own scorecards.

Cast-iron pizzas would be a great item to make afterward using the ingredients they liked for the food they ate with the milk or juice they scored the best. All you need is a cast-iron skillet, and an oven set at 475 degrees.

A premade crust of your choosing can be used, or get them involved by making their own dough. You can make their own marinara using the herbs on scorecards with jar marinara, or fresh-made marina. Top with the items from the scorecards.

Pets Have Wines, Too — Yes, you read that correctly. Pets now have their own winery you can order from so they can enjoy the night, too. Based out of Florida, PetWinery.com makes pet-safe wines for both canines and felines.

Not only can they have their own bar at home with wines, sparkling wines and beer, they also can indulge in pet-friendly ice cream for dessert. Everything produced has all-natural ingredients.

You can purchase single bottles of wines such as Meowsling, Purrgandy, Dog Pawrignon or Bark Brew to name a few, or there are some great “pawty packs available, as well. The bacon ice cream is man’s best friend, for sure!

Whatever you choose to do for St. Valentine’s Day, do it with the one(s) you love.

Valentine Wine Picks

Vigneti Del Salento Vanita Primitivo

Cost: $16; available at H-E-B.

Valentine’s Day is always the perfect time for an Italian Primitvo from Puglia, the boot of Italy.

Primitivo arrived to Puglia from Croatia where it thrives today in Italy under the hot Southern sun. Primitivo is Zinfandel, and possess beautiful jammy fruits laced with licorice and spices, medium-bodied tannins, and a high alcohol content. They’re the perfect pairings for beef, pastas, birds and game.

For Dessert

ChocoVine Dutch Chocolate Red Wine

Cost: $10-$12; widely available.

Dessert wines should be more decadent than the dessert itself in order to complement each other.

I have recommended ChocoVine in the past, but this wine really IS Valentine’s Day in a bottle. It’s dessert itself, or enjoy with any kind of cake, chocolate pie or chocolates.

Chocovine also comes in a chocolate and espresso version that is perfect for tiramisu!