Grape Expectations: Wine country's couples retreat

The Montage Healdsburg is committed to sustained living from growing its vegetables and herbs or acquiring only locally grown, fresh foods. The resort even kept its beehives, and has contracted with a local beekeeper to tend to its honey and wax for its food and spa boutique products. Guests can also watch the beekeeper when on the premises.

The Hazel Hill diners overlook the 2,000-acre Jordan Winery estate as they enjoy their meal being cooked before them, or they can choose to eat on their own patio in their guest room.

The Scout Field Bar’s windows fold open to the outside, and is located in the main lobby of the resort. It sets the scene for pre-dinner cocktails, after-dinner drinks or as a gathering place of all. Serving infused cocktails, local craft beers and wines, the Scout Field Bar sets an industry standard.

Guests may also choose the grill at the pool serving food and delectable cocktails.

The vineyard is managed by Jesse Katz, who was the mastermind behind the highest-selling bottle at a charity auction at $350,000 for a 750 ml Cabernet Sauvignon.