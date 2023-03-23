Welcome back, Spring! Warmer weather, beautiful flowers and new vintages of wine are here for our enjoyment. Wineries are eager to showcase their newest productions to the consumers, and festivals across the globe have begun to kick off the season. Here, you will find the festivals, or participating wineries, that I find to be the best and most well-represented to producers locally and worldwide. First, locally ...

Rootstock

When, where: April 15 at Indian Spring Park in downtown Waco. What: Each year Candace Bagnasco of Valley Mills Vineyards works tirelessly to bring Texas vineyards that represent the state well. Ticket prices: Start at $40 pre-sell and $60 at the gate. VIP tickets cost $140 per person. Participating vineyards: Valley Mills Vineyards, Lost Draw, Farmhouse Vineyards, Pedernales Cellars, Kalasi Cellars, Red Caboose Winery, Brennan Vineyards, Kuhlman Cellars, 3 Texans Winery, Westcave Cellars, Rustic Spur Vineyards, Rancho Loma Vineyards, Chateau Wright, Solar Estate Winery, Blue Ostrich Winery, William Chris Vineyards. Online: www.rootstockwinefest.com

Texas Steak Cookoff

When, where: May 20 at Hico. What: This is Texas, and here, steak is king, without a doubt. The best grills across the Southwest converge on one town to showcase their talents. Ribeye steaks are cooked for your dinner by your favorite chefs. Wineries: The event hosts wineries from the Way Out Winery Trail, introducing us to vineyards we might not make out to their locations. Participating wineries weren’t listed yet, but expect a great lineup. Online: www.texassteakcookoff.com

Wine and Wildflower Journey

When, where: March 27-April 21 at various wineries. What: Texas Hill Country wineries have put together a special passport: Wine and Wildflower Journey for the Texas Hill Country Wine Trail. This self-guided tour will lead you to 45 participating wineries, while also enjoying the scenic wildflower season. Ticket prices: $100 per couple, $65 per person. This is a steal of deal. Tasting fees are covered in the passport purchase, saving over $900! Discounts on purchases of three or more bottles save even more. Extra: The good news is, if you can’t make this one, there is a fall passport available, as well as a Christmas one. New wineries are added to each one to keep things new and interesting. Online: www.texaswinetrail.com From coast to coast, there is no shortage of festivals, and of course Napa Valley and surrounding AVA’s.

Art, Sip & Stroll

When, where: May 20 in Yountville, California. What: My favorite Napa Valley town of Yountville, known as the Culinary Capital of the World, will be hosting its annual Art, Sip & Stroll. This festival features the stellar Yountville wineries, along with local artists representing paintings, jewelry, ceramics and sculptures, and the local five-star restaurants as you stroll through the most quaint farming community. This is one of the largest art festivals, and worth the trip out to Napa. Ticket prices: Start at $40 per person. Online: www.artsipstroll.com

Dry Creek Valley Passport

When, where: April 28-30 at various wineries in California. What: Taking a cue from Texas, Dry Creek Valley in California is hosting a passport trip through the valley with 38 participating wineries. What I like about this one is there will be culinary parings at each winery, entertainment, and interactions with the winemakers and growers. Dry Creek Valley is one of the oldest and longest-running wine grape-growing regions founded during the gold rush of 1849. Dry Creek Valley AVA is a premium wine region that is one to put on your bucket list. Ticket prices: Passports cost $150-$250. Online: www.drycreekvalley.org

Nantucket Wine and Food Festival

When, where: May 17-21 at Nantucket, Massachusetts. What: On the opposite side of the coast, one of the premier annual events is the Nantucket Wine and Food Festival. If caviar, lobster, oysters, bubbles and more are your thing, then don’t miss this one. Each event has a ticket price starting as little as $175 to $1,500 per person. The coveted Chateau Margaux is hosting five-course meal, pulling out coveted vintages up to 1983, rouges and roses, Blanca and more. Extra: There will be featured industry professionals, such as Argentina’s Susana Balbo, hosting events. Susana is pretty much the queen of everything in wine. Her wines are nothing short of phenomenal. This is an event that I’m trying to go to myself this year. Ticket prices: From $175 to $1,500 per person. Online: www.nantucketwineandfoodfestival.com

Vinoforum

When, where: June 9-18 in Rome. What: For the jet-setter, Vinoforum is returning this year after a hiatus! Held in Rome, this is the one that no wine enthusiast should miss. The Roman event is the second-largest such trade event, and will showcase over 2,500 labels produced by approximately 870 Italian and foreign wineries. Showing off the superb Italian wine industry in one location is the highlight. The introduction to the cream of the crop is truly eye-opening. Extra: Not to be outdone, France, Germany, Spain and more will be showcasing theirs, as well. Online: www.eventland.eu

Winery in Review

Airis’ Ele A fabulous vineyard located on U.S. Highway 290 on the outskirts of Fredericksburg and a definite stop on the Wine and Wildflower Journey passport. The main home has been remodeled into a modern farmhouse tasting room that is so comfortable for its patrons. Texas native and Fredericksburg-born, this is an authentic Texan as they come. The name is derived from two families combining names. With 41 years of combined industry between Brett and Chris Perrenoud, they know what Texans really want in a glass of wine. The wines are superb. If I was sitting in front of them judging for medal ratings, I’d give their Cabernet Franc a gold medal and their Rosé, as well. Located at 11290 Highway 290 in Fredericksburg, the winery offers club memberships and is open seven days a week.

Wines in Review

Airis’ Ele Cabernet Franc 2020 Not often do I say that a Cabernet Franc rates up there with Robert Young’s, but here it is! The tannins just coat your mouth, begging for a big ribeye, or perhaps my favorite grilled duck. I’m completely overtaken with this beauty. It exhibits nice ripe raspberry, bramble, blueberry and stone dust. This bottle is age-worthy, and a steal at $50. Airis’ Ele Redlin Rosé Farmhouse Vineyards 2021 Bright, beautiful fruits beckon. Made with Cinsault, Montepulciano, Sangiovese, Mourvèdre and Grenache, this bottle is loaded with cherry, strawberry, raspberry, plum, hint of herbs, and smoke entangles your senses. Perfect with a summer salad, grilled chicken or grilled scallops. A steal at $35. ￼