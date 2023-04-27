Editor’s note: Lorrie Dicorte has been caring for family members with health issues in recent weeks. We are presenting one of her columns from 2016 here.

Learning to taste wine properly is akin to this: the pleasure you receive is in proportion to the effort made.

The more you fine-tune your sensory abilities, the more you will enjoy every detail that a wine expresses. Some of us are gifted with the natural ability, while most have to work at it. The end reward is worth the effort.

Often I am asked, “How do you taste wine?” Well, it all starts with the nose. Some have a keen sense and others have a distorted sense due to allergies, etc. This is also why no one tastes the same as the person beside them.

Our nose impacts how we taste, what we taste. The ability to sniff out, detangle and isolate all the complex aromas is essential for tasting. Your nose is the pathway to your palate.

Properly knowing where to place your nose to the glass is also crucial. How many just put their nose straight into the glass and breathe deeply? How many pull back and say, ‘Geez, that’s strong!’? Well, you just many components of the wine and went nosedived to the alcohol content.

So how do you do it is your next question, right? Well ... tilt the glass 40 degrees forward … put your nose to the top of the glass and breathe down toward the middle … now open your mouth and breathe through both your nose and mouth down to the bottom of the glass.

This discerns the nuances and secondary flavors. In doing this, you will now be able to identify the main flavors in the wine, and hopefully after much practice, learn to pick up certain characteristics that pertain to each grape.

So now I have guided you through the proper way to smell and taste a wine, but putting flavors to smell still doesn’t come easy. So the next question I am sure is: How do you do that?

While breathing in the wine, I sit back, close my eyes and shut out all distractions. When I am with my fellow professionals, we can be in a room and hear nothing but breathing, long deep breaths, swirling of the wine to open up the bouquet more, and breathing again until we have deduced all there is that we can.

Then, we savor each breath with each sip. Every breath taken in goes into every sense of everything that we have ever tasted to pull out the description we are looking for.

Rest assured, no one has the same smell; everyone can pick up the main flavors and when we sit back to discuss the wine, we each bring new flavors in and the wine only becomes that much better.

Nothing is off limits in a description. Cinnamon toast? In a wine? Really? Yes, and here is how we break down the description — for it’s not just the name, but within the name it describes much more than that.

The toasting or charring of the barrel (two different things there) is a component in the wine, not just the fruit. Tasting toast is a direct link to the level of burning of the barrel.

Cinnamon comes from the wood the barrel is made from. A cinnamon toast combination would also include the vanilla rotating in from the oak. Hence, you now know that it was an oak barrel, light to medium toast.

So, while you need to know all your fruits, even ones you have never heard of, you need to know your spices and herbs, your woods, your earth, minerals and stones.

They all marry together in your bottle of wine. When you’re really good, you will be able to detect it all immediately.

It just takes time, no need to rush. Savor it all.

And now you know: It all starts with the nose.

Winery in Review

Wedding Oak Winery

A Texas winery worthy of visiting, sipping and buying. The tasting room is in downtown San Saba in a historical building, but the vineyards are from the High Plains in West Texas and San Saba.

Its motto is: “Not an attempt to recreate Tuscany or French, but to be the Best of Texas.” And they are definitely on their way!

Rosé de Dolcetto

About: A perfect summer wine for red wine lovers. Only 0.2 percent residual sugar. Aged in French oak barrels for eight weeks. This is not a sweet wine, but the beautiful fruits will appeal to all.

Tasting notes: Aromas of red currants. Red raspberries, strawberries and lemon zest. The mouth is bright and the end palate has a nice hint of clove. A personal favorite.

Pairing: Barbecue beef or pork. ￼