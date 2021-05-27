Grape Expectations: Wrong turn, right wine

It’s funny how many times we drive a certain route over and over, and after a while, we ignore what’s around as we hurry to and from. On a recent Sunday, I was rushing, trying not to be too late for a reservation at a winery. Of course, Murphy’s Law always exists on these days, and that day was no different.
As we turned off the Texas wine corridor, Highway 290, in Hye to our intended destination, my eye drifted to the banners on the right. I thought it would be about the winery on the left we were headed to, but it read something different and it caught my attention: “100% Texas Wines ... Lock, Stock and Barrel.”
“Let’s turn there!” I said. Nothing like good marketing, and this one for me was it.
As you turn onto the road down to the parking area for 12 Fires Winery and Vineyard, you will see young vines growing. The large stone slab steps lead you down to the tasting area and outdoor seating with teakwood chairs and tables.
What will immediately catch your attention is the brightly colored shipping container that was outfitted as its first tasting room by Stackhouse Container Homes. Across from the container is another building, a yellow prefabricated structure turned tasting room, and to the right off in the trees you will see a building under construction.
We were greeted by one of the owners, Duke Meadows, who was probably too busy, but stopped and showed us around, answering many questions. His passion showed as soon as he started talking about the three-phase expansion plans while pointing them out with great detail on the display boards.
While the buildings on site are humble, big things will be happening here, and the completed project will knock your socks off. Buildings will be carved into the cliffside, connected by glass barrel tunnels, tasting caves, onsite production building, event center and B&B bungalows.
Duke led us across the path into the newer tasting room where winemaker Mike Nance, the second of the three owners, was busy behind the bar. The third owner, Zach Huyge, was not present, but his marketing is certainly what drew me in.
We ended up having unfettered access for two hours before people started arriving with food to eat with their wines. What great hosts they were! Of course, we talked about all their wines as they poured, but we got to speak about a lot of topics from grapes to agricultural issues.
What I will say is this: There is not one bad wine! Not one. Almost completely unheard of. Each was varietal-correct, and they are produced without modifications that I even picked up the terroir of the grapes. Seriously, a lot of wines contain so many additives you lose the composition of the grape. Not so here.
How It Started
The beginning of their story goes something like this:
The three were members of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University and worked on the annual bonfire prior to the big football game with the University of Texas. The three cadets, working on bonfires for four years … 3x4 = 12, and the name was born. Love it! As life moved forward, they never lost touch.
Mike got the wine bug, and started working and studying in California. Let’s just say he soaked up all that great knowledge and brought it back. It is us and Texas that will reap this benefit.
Over time, as their kids grew and careers bloomed, the three got together and hatched this plan. Talk is talk, but Duke did the walk, and soon they had found the right piece of land to call their own.
These guys are committed to Texas wines. Not only wines, but unique varietals that represent local terroir where they grow. They aren’t trying to be something they aren’t, rather trying to be the best of who they are.
I’ve been a proud Aggie since 1976, and we Aggies stick together. Now, my Bear friends, this is definitely a place where team spirit is encouraged, and there was no bigger spirit than Aggies vs. Bears in our days!
12 Fires Winery is located off Highway 290 outside Johnson City. Walk-ins are encouraged. Three levels of club membership are offered, with special discounts, event invitations and more.
It will be hard not to want to join. Their wines are worthy of it.
As they grow, their sources will, too, if they want to be a part of something this dynamic. This winery is on my most-watch list for the next two years. I hope you put it on your radar. You definitely will not be disappointed.
Winery in Review
12 Fires Winery and Vineyard
What: The winery is owned by Duke Meadows, Mike Nance and Zach Huyge, who became friends as members of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University in the 1990s and worked on the annual bonfire.
Where: Vineyard on 12 acres near Johnson City.
Hours: Fri-Sun, noon to 6 p.m.
Phone: 830-507-3134
Online: www.12fires.com
Wines in Review
Albariño — One of the best I’ve tasted. This one also showcases a winemaker’s ability to rescue a batch that many would have scrapped altogether. Blended with a touch of Orange Muscat, this wine showcases citrus, peaches, grapefruit and lemon peel. Beckons seafood or a good crawfish boil.
Besito — Texas Blanc du Bois offers two versions: dry and semi-dry. The dry is expertly crafted to appeal to Sauvignon Blanc drinkers, and the semi-dry to German Kabinette drinkers. Blanc du Bois grape is a hybrid created by Aggie horticulturist John Mortensen. You’ll enjoy a hint of lemon drop, fresh pineapple, pears and peaches.
Soledad Mourvèdre Rosé — The floral notes are accompanied by raspberries, strawberries and tart cherry. Try this with grilled scallops on the patio.
Black Spanish Rosé — This is their flagship wine. The first to create a rosé using the Black Spanish grape! Lots of delicate cherry, strawberries with bright minerality. Grilled chicken and salmon will be perfect with this.
Mourvèdre — Violets and bright-red fruits are laced with light touches cassis and herbs de Provence. It’s not a heavy version of this varietal, and can be enjoyed throughout the year. It goes with grilled meats of all kinds.
Tempranillo — Blended with a touch of Tannat, this grape holds much promise to Texas. It exhibits cherry, strawberries and raspberries with an earth-ladened stone finish. Good stuff.
Petit Verdot — This is 75% Petit Verdot blended with Tannat and Mourvèdre for a finessed finish. Floral and verbal notes with raspberries, blueberries and candied violets. A best-seller.
Dolcetto — Big, deep and dark with licorice, black cherry, black currant, blueberry and almonds. It goes great with pizza, game meats and barbecue.
Maroon Red Blend — This one is out of the ballpark! It has equal parts Grenache, Anglianico, Dolcetto and Tannat. Oodles and oodles of ripe red fruits and jammy black fruits, spice and everything nice. Gig ’em!
Calaboose Dessert Wine — A light port-style wine that isn’t too heavy, and would pair deliciously with vanilla ice cream topped with caramel sauce, or warm bread pudding. ￼
Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 38 years and her family for 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.