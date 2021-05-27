Grape Expectations: Wrong turn, right wine

It’s funny how many times we drive a certain route over and over, and after a while, we ignore what’s around as we hurry to and from. On a recent Sunday, I was rushing, trying not to be too late for a reservation at a winery. Of course, Murphy’s Law always exists on these days, and that day was no different.

As we turned off the Texas wine corridor, Highway 290, in Hye to our intended destination, my eye drifted to the banners on the right. I thought it would be about the winery on the left we were headed to, but it read something different and it caught my attention: “100% Texas Wines ... Lock, Stock and Barrel.”

“Let’s turn there!” I said. Nothing like good marketing, and this one for me was it.

As you turn onto the road down to the parking area for 12 Fires Winery and Vineyard, you will see young vines growing. The large stone slab steps lead you down to the tasting area and outdoor seating with teakwood chairs and tables.

What will immediately catch your attention is the brightly colored shipping container that was outfitted as its first tasting room by Stackhouse Container Homes. Across from the container is another building, a yellow prefabricated structure turned tasting room, and to the right off in the trees you will see a building under construction.