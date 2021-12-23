If you are thinking about incorporating healthy and nutritious food in your breakfast or lunch plans, Harvest on 25th would be an excellent choice.

The restaurant, co-owned by Juanita Barrientos and Toby Tull, opened in December 2018 with a mission of providing nutritious vegan and vegetarian choices, but not limited to that.

Harvest on 25th has already faced a couple of challenging setbacks in the time it’s been open. The first was the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 that forced it to close along with other restaurants temporarily.

Then, in April 2021 an electrical fire damaged the restaurant significantly.

These days the restaurant at 25th Street and Washington Avenue, is back on track with serving customers delicious healthy breakfasts and lunches Wednesdays through Sundays.

Co-owners Tull and Barrientos originally met at Waco’s farmers market. Tull was providing produce with his Home Grown Farm in Gholson. Barrientos, a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, was creating meals for Crav, a take-out service within Gourmet Gallery.

They shared ideas for a partnership and eventual restaurant, utilizing Tull’s business degree and acumen and Barrientos’ training. She graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in nutrition and then attended Austin’s Le Cordon Bleu (now called Texas Culinary Academy).

Beginnings

Happy Harvest was their first healthy endeavor. That business offered to-go meals that were locally sourced, and they worked with not only the farmers market, but area farms.

When the time was right, Harvest on 25th became a reality.

“Our menu changes seasonally and we usually offer a selection of pancakes, a few savory egg or bowl items, breakfast tacos, savory toasts, as well as lunch items,” Tull said.

Just a look at the menu, whether online or in the restaurant, can entice the taste buds.

While customer favorites include the vegan omelets, toasts and kale salad, Tull quickly notes it is not just a vegan restaurant.

“We serve locally farmed pork and organic chicken,” he said. “I think by focusing on the local perspective we don’t really exclude anyone. Our main crowd are those who are not necessarily health-focused but take food seriously, if that makes sense.”

Among the restaurant’s favorite dishes is a Zucchini and Wild Mushroom Omelet ($11), which is served in a bowl with summer squash, roasted marinated mushrooms, roasted onion, Heirloom salsa verde potatoes and carrot hot sauce aioli. For an extra dollar, breakfast sausage can be added.

The Lavender Horchata Overnight Oats are lightly toasted organic oats with chia, flax and hemp seeds with a housemade lavender horchata (a Mexican drink of sweetened white rice in water), blueberry sesame crunch, organic bananas and wild blueberries.

Tull and Barrientos create their own recipes at Harvest on 25th and make everything from scratch since Barrientos serves as the executive chef.

She credits her passion for food to her late mother, whose homecooked meals made an impression on her young daughter.

Barrientos’ sauces incorporate a variety of vegan, gluten-free and add-on meat choices.

The toast is made with Harvest on 25th’s own sourdough bread.

Other items on the breakfast menu include choices like the savory apricot (or plum when it’s in season) and chili toast, breakfast tostadas, honest migas and sourdough pancakes, including a new addition, banana horchata pancakes.

Everything on the menu can be made gluten-free.

Customers also can build their own breakfast, customizing their plate from a list of side items.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. when Harvest at 25th closes.

Lunch specials begin at 11 a.m. with choices such as a Morocco rice bowl, Harvest falafel salad and a black pepper walnut Caesar salad from $10 to $12, not counting add-ons. Tacos include braised chicken, pulled pork and mushroom options ($5 for corn tortillas and $6.50 for flour).

Aubergine or pepperoni pizzas are made with a sourdough crust.

Brownies and scones are available when in stock. Beverages include kombucha (a fermented tea) and drip coffee.

Atmosphere

When you enter the doors of Harvest on 25th you will find the décor is “fresh, light and airy — like our food” as described by Tull. He says that as a relief because the restaurant’s electrical fire in April devastated the entry and kitchen.

The restaurant, interestingly, is housed in a former fire station.

The fire was traumatic for owners and staff. Barrientos, in an interview with the Tribune-Herald, likened it to her biggest trauma when she lost her mother at age 15.

After the fire, however, the team did not quit and set up shop in a temporary location for online takeout food.

Harvest was able to reopen its doors in September.

The Harvest on 25th name came about, Tull said, because of their connection to farmers.

To that end they still source their fresh products from local farms and purchased from Austin-based Farm To Table, which works directly with farms.

Harvest on 25th concentrates on the breakfast and lunch crowd. On occasion it will have ticketed events for a dinner crowd as a way to give customers an idea of the tasty menu options.

Tull and Barrientos have said they are thrilled that Harvest on 25th can serve as a space where people can have important conversations over food.

The healthy aspect and flavors of the food keep customers coming back and spreading the word to others about the health-conscious offerings.

As always, being nutritious is what Harvest on 25th is all about. ￼

Harvest on 25th

112 N. 25th St.

254-313-7285

Wed-Sun, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Order online for pickup, Wed-Fri

Dine-in only, Sat-Sun

Also on Facebook