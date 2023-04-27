Dr. Jackson Griggs and Daniel Thompson, leaders of two of McLennan County’s health care organizations, recently met in Thompson’s new office on Imperial Drive.

They looked out Thompson’s windows to take in the view. Granted, it was a construction scene, but it was one that delivered a glimpse of what’s to come.

Waco Family Medicine and the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, formerly known as the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center, will both occupy a facility being built on six acres along Imperial Drive.

The $9.7 million Crisis Hub project is designed to help Central Texans have access to the support services they need for coping with mental illness, substance abuse and other emotional challenges, said Thompson, executive director of the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

The facility will be roughly the same distance between Waco’s two hospitals.

“This is designed to help Waco itself and McLennan County be a healthier community,” Thompson said. “It will help people get back from crisis to being part of a functional part of our community.”

Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine, said because mental and physical health do affect each other, he’s thrilled that WFM will play a part.

“Daniel has been the key visionary and for all intents and purposes, the driver of the entirety of the project,” Griggs said.

Thompson was quick to deflect the credit.

“What I'd like to point out is this is a partnership between two 50-plus-year-old agencies that has probably been in play by both of our predecessors,” Thompson said. “Where the lead actually started, I don't know, whether it was Dr. (Roland) Goertz (with Waco Family Medicine) or Barbara Tate, who is my predecessor, but, you know, we’ve picked it up.”

Thompson has been in his executive director role for 3½ years while Griggs has been CEO of Waco Family Medicine for four years.

“No sooner than I landed and walked in the door we were in conversation and communications on this,” Thompson said.

Griggs agreed.

“On our longer standing collaboration between our agencies, we’ve been great partners for, I don't know, maybe almost a decade,” Griggs said.

Not First Time

Thompson noted this soon-to-open facility is actually the second co-location for the organizations. Waco Family Medicine occupies clinical space at HOT Behavioral Health Network’s Austin Avenue and 12th Street site.

“We identify as 12th Street, and they (WFM) identify as Austin Avenue,” Thompson said. “The 12th entrance is where we’re at. It allows us to have separate books of business and, yet the same location. Different entrances, and we’ve been able to refer our patients in for primary care.”

Thompson said it’s important to note that the Crisis Hub’s existence goes beyond the WFM/BHN partnership.

“There’s probably 40 entities that have had a hand in the creation of this facility,” he said. “So it’s truly a collaborative community effort for this to be going up. And we started construction just 12 months ago. Wow. And there’s probably four years of community effort.”

Waco Family Medicine, notably, has its own massive expansion project going on at 16th and Providence Drive.

“(Dr. Griggs) represents a specific approach, as well as do I, and yet at the same time we’re providing very similar services, often to the same populations, and yet people really don't understand the difference. And, I know historically my agency has been very siloed in the community.”

The “silo” comment prompted a quick chuckle in the room. The HOT Behavioral Health Network is setting up its administrative offices in the former Magnolia office building. Touches of Magnolia décor are still evident as BHN does its own renovations.

Differences

Thompson wanted to clarify that BHN is not a local social service agency.

“We’re a state governmental health care provider,” he explained. “I do the bidding of the state and provide those state-level services, and they tell us who we can see, when we can see, how many we can see. A lot of people don’t realize that.

“So we’re capped actually at the number of people that we can provide services to.”

Waco Family Medicine doesn’t have those same restrictions, Griggs said.

“We don’t have a cap,” he said. “Whereas BHN receives the majority of its funding through the state, our funding comes from grant funding from the federal government and patient care revenues, and that supports the majority of our business.

“We’re a private nonprofit that has the federal government’s sort of Good Housekeeping seal of approval in the FQHC (Federally Qualified Health Center) model. So there’s some uniqueness, but I agree that if we were to draw a Venn diagram of the population served, there would be a whole lot of overlap.”

Poverty Aspect

Griggs said three-fourths of the population Waco Family Medicine serves is below the federal poverty threshold.

“People who are experiencing poverty carry a disproportionate burden of mental health conditions in the community,” Griggs said. “Poverty is exceedingly stressful. And toxic stress contributes to mental health conditions. By definition, a mental health condition affects functioning. There isn’t a diagnosable mental health condition that does not include impairment and functioning.

“So those who have mental health conditions have impaired functioning, which has economic consequences for individuals and families. Any system that is caring for people experiencing poverty is going to be either directly or indirectly in the mental or behavioral health business.

“So then it’s just a question of how well are you going to do it. And how many resources are you going to put into that work?”

Thompson said the largest portion of BHN’s work is adult mental health programs such as counseling programs, which go a little bit outside of the scope of the chronically mentally ill.

“One of the biggest burdens in our community is that untreated, unserved population,” he said. “And that’s where we come in. We’re trying to provide those interventions and those services. The challenge is the lack of state hospital beds and places for people to land on a temporary basis”

Texas has roughly a population of 6.9 million mentally ill people and only 2,500 public beds, Thompson said.

“And that’s statewide,” he said. “We have one of the lowest availability of public psychiatric beds. Roughly five years ago Texas lost a lawsuit, which said too many mentally ill people are sitting in your county jails.

“And the fact is our prison system, our jail system, is the largest provider of behavioral health services in Texas. And that’s not the best place for them. Without the availability of public beds, individuals are not getting out of our jails. They’re not getting into appropriate treatment facilities. And so it becomes a local community problem.”

The McLennan County Jail has the 10th largest number of mentally ill people waiting to get into the state hospital, he added. The state has 29 regional centers and the county jail is No. 10 in terms of the volume waiting to get out of jail and into the state hospital.

“The average wait time for those 2,500 beds: it’s supposed to be 21 days,” Thompson said. “When they roll out of county jail and into the state hospital it’s over 450 days, maybe, at this point. A wait list of 5,000.

“So we’re no longer taking some people that would otherwise wind up in jail into the jail. They go to the emergency departments, they get backlogged there. It takes 10 to 12 hours for law enforcement to get freed up to get back onto the streets. That’s another impact on our community.

“At the same time, either they get released back to the streets or they eventually find their way into jail, which is a very expensive place for treatment, or they wind up in the emergency departments again, and another very expensive treatment option.”

Limited Space

The Crisis Hub facility is designed for 16 beds, he said. Why not more?

“There’s federal restrictions on the ability to bill,” Thompson said. “Once you hit 17 beds, you can no longer bill. And of course, you’ve got to build a sustainable model. So everybody builds 16 beds.”

The facility will have 3,000 square feet of regular medical clinic space for Waco Family Medicine.

“It'll be on the front of the facility,” Thompson said. “They’ll be providing some medical clearance opportunities for us. It’ll also allow law enforcement to drop people and get that medical clearance as opposed to going to Ascension’s emergency department or Baylor Scott & White.

“It’s really more of a diversion facility away from emergency departments and from jail if we do this the right way.”

There will be a cantina area with fresh sandwiches and drinks where an officer can come in during the night, for example, to sit down and work.

The Crisis Hub will have flexible workspaces.

“We’re creating free-flowing work zones where people can get up from their desk, they can go down the hall and work at one of these standing workstations because, you know, it’s community. Three workspaces, plus the community auditorium where the health department can come in. The substance use provider can come in, or the VA can come in.

“We’ve got a space that we’re going to set aside for law enforcement. So 24/7, it’s for officers patrolling, or if we have officers come in from Falls or Freestone (counties), they’ve got a workspace.”

Providing Care

Unfortunately, the majority of mental health care in the United States is provided in primary care settings, Griggs said.

“While we don’t do the majority of crisis care, we do the majority of overall mental health care and primary care," he said.

“We at Waco Family Medicine work hard to be highly competent in managing mental health care. And our relationship with Behavioral Health Network is very important on this site because we’re able to care for those individuals who have been in a mental health crisis, provide them chronic management, and help prevent subsequent mental health crises.

“As you can imagine, in this Byzantine health care system that we have in America it’s very difficult for someone who has an active mental health condition to navigate the labyrinth of health care."

The Crisis Hub will help with that, he added.

“By virtue of having a physical connection with the Crisis Hub we’re able to enroll those patients, who are not preexisting patients but don’t have a primary care doctor, into primary care services. And those who are patients we’re able to get them an immediate follow-up following their discharge from crisis management so that we can maintain their continuous mental health care through primary care.”

Both Thompson and Griggs enjoy seeing the facility taking shape. It should be close to completion by publication of this story.

“This has been a cornerstone project of that collective impact effort,” Griggs said. “So to see a physical site made manifest through Daniel’s leadership and based on the entire communities’ shared sense of greatest need and the best fit for community is just absolutely thrilling.”