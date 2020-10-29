Heart of Texas MHMR Provides COVID-19 Crisis Counseling

This year is one to go down in history. Many people are finding it hard to cope with the changes and anxiety that comes with it.
Those who are feeling overwhelmed can seek help with the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. The local Heart of Texas MHMR started the special project to help people who feel like their lives have spiraled out of control because of the pandemic.
This is the one of the newest and best ways for people in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties to access mental and emotional support during this time of uncertainty, said Vince Erickson, project manager for the program.
Erickson said 20,491 individuals had been served by the Heart of Texas Region MHMR as of Oct. 1.
“There is a deep need for mental health support and crisis counseling because everybody, in one way or another, has been affected by the coronavirus disaster,” Erickson said. “Whether somebody has had the disease, or has had their life disrupted by the disease — I know some whose jobs have been affected, others who have not left their home since March, and one I spoke with who’s so anxious he is having trouble sleeping.
“It’s those types of emotional reactions to this disaster that makes the short-term, mental health support and crisis counseling that the #TexansRecoveringTogether offers — to help everybody we encounter identify and access their own personal resources and community resources to aid in their recovery from this disaster.”
Providing Help
The overall goal of the program is to offer free, confidential and anonymous mental health support and crisis counseling services, to help people understand they are experiencing common reactions to a most uncommon and extraordinary event, Erickson said.
With the help of these services, which include emotional support, skills building and linkage to other services in the community, if needed — most who are using the service do exhibit resilience and recovery, he said.
#TexansRecoveringTogether is a program funded through a short-term relief grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It has a strength-based, outreach approach that utilizes crisis counselors to meet individuals or groups in non-traditional and virtual settings in the community to promote resilience, empowerment and recovery.
“Following the presidential major disaster declaration for the Novel Coronavirus-19, Disaster Behavioral Health Services at Texas Health and Human Services Commission applied for the Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program Grant, which is a federal grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA),” Erickson said.
“The first part of the grant, the Immediate Services Program (ISP), was funded through Sept. 30, and the second part of the grant, the Regular Services Program (RSP), funds our program through June of 2021.”
Connections
Counselors can help people identify and access their own personal resources, as well as community resources to help them recover from this unprecedented disaster, he added.
“We will help those in need with our accessible, caring and responsive support services with a strengths-based, outreach approach,” Erickson said. “Our staff, after being contacted on our 866-576-1101 toll-free line or online counseling form, will then set up to meet with anybody with either a phone call or virtual meeting. That’s one of the things that defines our services — we meet people where they are instead of an office setting.”
Erickson said he wanted people to know there are times when the counseling program can help a person or group with just one visit. However, he added there is no limit on the number of times a person can be seen if services are needed.
Erickson also added that both he and the CCP staff are disaster survivors and participants.
“It’s been said that anybody who’s
seen a disaster has been affected by a disaster,” Erickson said. “I myself have been directly exposed to somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus, had to be tested and quarantined, and have experienced and continue to experience the anxiety surrounding the pandemic.
“We are truly in this recovery process along with the people we are here to serve.” ￼
