Heart of Texas MHMR Provides COVID-19 Crisis Counseling

This year is one to go down in history. Many people are finding it hard to cope with the changes and anxiety that comes with it.

Those who are feeling overwhelmed can seek help with the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. The local Heart of Texas MHMR started the special project to help people who feel like their lives have spiraled out of control because of the pandemic.

This is the one of the newest and best ways for people in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties to access mental and emotional support during this time of uncertainty, said Vince Erickson, project manager for the program.

Erickson said 20,491 individuals had been served by the Heart of Texas Region MHMR as of Oct. 1.

“There is a deep need for mental health support and crisis counseling because everybody, in one way or another, has been affected by the coronavirus disaster,” Erickson said. “Whether somebody has had the disease, or has had their life disrupted by the disease — I know some whose jobs have been affected, others who have not left their home since March, and one I spoke with who’s so anxious he is having trouble sleeping.