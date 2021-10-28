Heart of Texas Readers' Choice 2021: Here are the winners

AUTO
Auto Body Repair
*C&C Collision Center, LLC
First Place
Alvin Soukup’s Body Shop
Honorable Mention
Bebrick Collision Care Center
Honorable Mention
Auto Glass
*Waco Auto Glass Center, Inc.
First Place
Ed’s Auto Glass & Trim
Honorable Mention
Jeff Taylor Mobile Auto Glass
Honorable Mention
Auto New
*Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT
First Place
Jeff Hunter Toyota
Honorable Mention
Richard Karr Motors
Honorable Mention
Auto Repair
*Complete Car Care Center
First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT
Honorable Mention
West End Automotive
Honorable Mention
Auto Service
*Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT
First Place
Bold Springs Tire & Lube Center
Honorable Mention
Richard Karr Motors
Honorable Mention
Auto Used
*Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT
First Place
Chevrolet of West
Honorable Mention
Jeff Hunter Toyota
Honorable Mention
Richard Karr Motors
Honorable Mention
Car Wash
*Genie Car Wash
First Place
Finish Line Car Wash
Honorable Mention
Glide Xpress Car Wash
Honorable Mention
Independent Auto Service
*Complete Car Care Center
First Place
Foreign Auto Clinic
Honorable Mention
West End Automotive
Honorable Mention
Oil Change
*Complete Car Care Center
First Place
Bold Springs Tire & Lube
Honorable Mention
Kwik Kar Lube & Tune
Honorable Mention
Transmissions
*Green’s Automatic Transmission
First Place
Rudy’s Transmissions
Honorable Mention
West End Transmissions
Honorable Mention
Towing
*Big Boys Wrecker Service
First Place
Tow King
Honorable Mention
Waco Towing
Honorable Mention
EATERIES
Asian
*Blasian Asian
First Place
*Summer Palace Chinese Buffet-Hewitt
First Place
Panda Express
Honorable Mention
Bakery
*H-E-B
First Place
*Slovacek’s
First Place
Baked Bliss Baking Company
Honorable Mention
Barbecue
*Helberg Barbecue
First Place
Honky Tonk Kid BBQ
Honorable Mention
Smokey Bears BBQ
Honorable Mention
Uncle Dan’s BBQ
Honorable Mention
Biscuits
*Butter My Biscuit
First Place
McDonald’s
Honorable Mention
George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering
Honorable Mention
Breakfast
*Brown House Cafe
First Place
*Our Breakfast Place
First Place
IHOP
Honorable Mention
Buffet
*Golden Corral
First Place
Ocean Buffet
Honorable Mention
Summer Palace Chinese Buffet-Hewitt
Honorable Mention
Cajun
*Te'jun The Texas Cajun
First Place
Cajun Craft
Honorable Mention
Walk-On’s
Honorable Mention
Cakes
*Simply Delicious Bakery
First Place
Baked Bliss Baking Company
Honorable Mention
H-E-B
Honorable Mention
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Honorable Mention
Sweetness Desserts
Honorable Mention
Caterer
*George’s Restaurant and Catering
First Place
*Waco Bestyett Catering
First Place
Griff's Restaurant
Honorable Mention
Secret Chef
Honorable Mention
Chicago Style Pizza
*Rosati’s Pizza
First Place
Old Chicago
Honorable Mention
Chicken
*Bush’s Chicken
First Place
Chick-Fil-A
Honorable Mention
Raising Cane's
Honorable Mention
Chicken Enchiladas
*El Conquistador
First Place
La Fiesta
Honorable Mention
Chuy’s
Honorable Mention
Chips and Salsa
*Chuy’s
First Place
*El Paso Mexican Grill
First Place
Jesse’s Tortilla Factory
Honorable Mention
Donut Shop
*Shipley Do-Nuts
First Place
Daylight Donuts
Honorable Mention
Nightlight Donuts & Coffee
Honorable Mention
Fast Food
*Whataburger
First Place
Chick-fil-A
Honorable Mention
Christi’s Hamburgers
Honorable Mention
Wendy’s
Honorable Mention
Food Truck
*Route 77 Food Park & Bar
First Place
Las Trancas Taqueria
Honorable Mention
Taquisa Waco
Honorable Mention
French Fries
*McDonald’s
First Place
Fuddruckers
Honorable Mention
Twisted Root Burger Co.
Honorable Mention
Hamburger
*Dubl-R Old Fashioned Hamburgers
First Place
Whizzbang’s
Honorable Mention
Kim’s Diner
Honorable Mention
Ice Cream Shop
*Baskin-Robbins
First Place
Heritage Creamery
Honorable Mention
Katie’s Frozen Custard
Honorable Mention
Indian
*Stone Hearth Indian Café
First Place
Saffron
Honorable Mention
Italian
*Olive Garden
First Place
Baris
Honorable Mention
Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante
Honorable Mention
Kolaches
*Gerik's Ole Czech Bakery
First Place
Czech Stop
Honorable Mention
Slovacek’s
Honorable Mention
Margarita
*La Fiesta
First Place
El Conquistador
Honorable Mention
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant
Honorable Mention
Mexican
*La Fiesta
First Place
Casa De Castillo
Honorable Mention
El Conquistador
Honorable Mention
Sergio’s
Honorable Mention
Overall Favorite Restaurant
*Poppa Rollo’s Pizza
First Place
Honky Tonk Kid BBQ
Honorable Mention
Texas Roadhouse
Honorable Mention
Pizza
*The Pizza House of West
First Place
Pizza Hut
Honorable Mention
Poppa Rollo's Pizza
Honorable Mention
Sandwich
*Schmaltz's Sandwich Shoppe
First Place
Schlotzsky’s
Honorable Mention
Subway
Honorable Mention
Seafood
*Te’jun The Texas Cajun
First Place
*The Catch
First Place
Red Lobster
Honorable Mention
Steak
*Texas Roadhouse
First Place
Jon Lillies Steak House
Honorable Mention
Saltgrass Steak House
Honorable Mention
Sweet Tea
*Bush’s Chicken
First Place
*Chick-Fil-A
First Place
McAlister’s Deli
Honorable Mention
EDUCATION
Daycare
*Academy for Creative Learning
First Place
Kingdom Kids Daycare & Academy
Honorable Mention
Lake Shore Baptist Church
Honorable Mention
Little Dreamer’s Academy
Honorable Mention
Three Little Piggies
Honorable Mention
Private Elementary School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
First Place
Live Oak Classical School
Honorable Mention
Waco Montessori School
Honorable Mention
Private Middle School
*Vanguard College Preparatory School
First Place
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School
Honorable Mention
Live Oak Classical School
Honorable Mention
Private High School
*Vanguard College Preparatory School
First Place
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School
Honorable Mention
Live Oak Classical School
Honorable Mention
Public Elementary School
*Rapoport Academy Elementary School
First Place
Lorena Elementary School
Honorable Mention
South Bosque Elementary School
Honorable Mention
Public Middle School
*Rapoport Academy School
First Place
Lorena Middle School
Honorable Mention
Midway Middle School
Honorable Mention
Public High School
*Rapoport Academy High School
First Place
Lorena High School
Honorable Mention
Midway High School
Honorable Mention
Tutoring Service
*Sylvan Learning Center
First Place
Kumon of Waco
Honorable Mention
Mathnasium
Honorable Mention
ELDERCARE
Assisted Living
*Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries
First Place
The Delaney at Lake Waco
Honorable Mention
Independent Senior Living
*Stilwell Retirement Residence
First Place
Emerald Cottages of Waco
Honorable Mention
Private Residential Care Home
*Lake Ridge Healthy Living
First Place
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home
Honorable Mention
Retirement Living
*Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries
First Place
Emerald Cottages of Waco
Honorable Mention
Providence Village
Honorable Mention
Stilwell Retirement Residence
Honorable Mention
Senior Apartments
*Saddlebrook Apartments
First Place
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries
Honorable Mention
Golden Trails
Honorable Mention
Senior Services
*Friends for Life
First Place
Visiting Angels
Honorable Mention
Home Instead
Honorable Mention
Skilled Nursing Care
*Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries
First Place
Home Instead
Honorable Mention
St. Anthony's Care Center
Honorable Mention
ENTERTAINMENT
Bar
*Barnett’s Public House
First Place
Backyard Bar Stage & Grill
Honorable Mention
George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering
Honorable Mention
Children’s Birthday Place
*Peter Piper Pizza
First Place
Chuck E. Cheese
Honorable Mention
Little Land of Waco
Honorable Mention
Convention Decorating Service
*RSVP Event Equipment Rental
First Place
Bruner Events
Honorable Mention
Pendley Party Productions
Honorable Mention
Event Rentals
*Action Rental Center
First Place
Bruner Events
Honorable Mention
Pendley Party Productions
Honorable Mention
RSVP Event Equipment Rental
Honorable Mention
Happy Hour
*Mexicano Grille-Hewitt
First Place
*Cricket’s Grill & Draft House
First Place
George’s Restaurant Bar and Catering
Honorable Mention
Live Music Venue
*Backyard Bar Stage & Grill
First Place
Stay Classy Waco
Honorable Mention
Local Annual Event
*HOT Fair & Rodeo
First Place
Brew at the Zoo
Honorable Mention
Westfest
Honorable Mention
Local Brewery
*Bare Arms Brewing
First Place
Brotherwell Brewing
Honorable Mention
Southern Roots Brewing Co.
Honorable Mention
Local Winery
*Valley Mills Vineyards
First Place
Country Spring Vineyard and Wine Garden
Honorable Mention
Red Caboose Winery Clifton
Honorable Mention
Wedding Planner
*Bricker Bruner – Bruner Events
First Place
Alice Allen Events
Honorable Mention
Heavenly Weddings
Honorable Mention
Weddings by Shauna
Honorable Mention
Wine Bar
*Stay Classy Waco
First Place
The Grape
Honorable Mention
The Wine Shoppe
Honorable Mention
FASHION
Bridal Shop
*Georgio's Bridal
First Place
JoAnn’s Bridal
Honorable Mention
Pat’s Gowns
Honorable Mention
Children’s Clothing
*Gigi’s Tiny Treasures-McGregor
First Place
Carter’s
Honorable Mention
Dillard’s
Honorable Mention
Clothing Boutique
*Courtney’s Boutique
First Place
Spice Village
Honorable Mention
The Village Shoppe
Honorable Mention
Consignment Store
*Another Season Consignments
First Place
Mission Waco Clothesline
Honorable Mention
Plato’s Closet Waco
Honorable Mention
Dry Cleaner
*NuTone Cleaners
First Place
Patrick's Dry Cleaning
Honorable Mention
XPress Dry Clean & Laundry
Honorable Mention
Jewelry Store
*Curtis Cox Jewelers
First Place
Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry
Honorable Mention
Kindler’s Gem Jewelers
Honorable Mention
Men’s Clothing
*Dillard's
First Place
Another Season Consignments
Honorable Mention
Ritchie’s Western Wear
Honorable Mention
Western Wear
*Ritchie's Western Wear
First Place
Cavender’s Boot City
Honorable Mention
City Ranch Boot Company
Honorable Mention
Women’s Clothing
*Dillard’s
First Place
Courtney’s Boutique
Honorable Mention
The Village Shoppe
Honorable Mention
FINANCIAL
Bank
*Community Bank & Trust
First Place
American Bank
Honorable Mention
Central National Bank
Honorable Mention
The First National Bank of Central Texas
Honorable Mention
TFNB
Honorable Mention
CPA – CPA Firm
*JRBT
First Place
Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP
Honorable Mention
Whitaker, Spinks & Koslovsky, LLP
Honorable Mention
Credit Union
*First Central Credit Union
First Place
GENCO Federal Credit Union
Honorable Mention
Linkage Credit Union
Honorable Mention
Financial Planner
*Community Bank & Trust
First Place
Clint Weaver - Stifel
Honorable Mention
Lovett & Associates
Honorable Mention
Loans
*Community Bank & Trust
First Place
Extraco Banks
Honorable Mention
First Central Credit Union
Honorable Mention
FITNESS
Gym
*Planet Fitness
First Place
Anytime Fitness - Bosque
Honorable Mention
WRS Athletic Club
Honorable Mention
HOME
Appliance Store
*Discount Vacuum & Appliance
First Place
Austin-Closs Co., Inc.
Honorable Mention
Home Depot
Honorable Mention
Lowe’s
Honorable Mention
Bath Remodeling
*DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas
First Place
Grant Goss Contracting
Honorable Mention
Carpet Cleaning
*Enviro-Serv
First Place
Central Texas Kwik Dry
Honorable Mention
Driskell’s
Honorable Mention
Construction
*Aviles Construction, LLC
First Place
Adam Heath Construction
Honorable Mention
Nors Construction
Honorable Mention
Custom Gates
*Cen-Tex Metals
First Place
Brem’s Fencing
Honorable Mention
Drainage System
*Waco Foundation Repair
First Place
Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting
Honorable Mention
JerNan Construction
Honorable Mention
Fence - Installation Provider
*Ace Fence & Supply
First Place
Cen-Tex Metals
Honorable Mention
Pinnacle Fence Company
Honorable Mention
Flooring
*Advanced Carpet
First Place
Design Superstore
Honorable Mention
Gibson’s Interiors
Honorable Mention
Waco Carpet Company
Honorable Mention
Foundation Repair
*Waco Foundation Repair
First Place
Advanced House Leveling & Foundation Repair
Honorable Mention
Foundation Doctor
Honorable Mention
Frame Shop – Art
*Frames Etc.
First Place
Michael’s
Honorable Mention
Studio Gallery
Honorable Mention
Furniture
*The Furniture Center
First Place
Bob Mills Furniture
Honorable Mention
DuBois Furniture
Honorable Mention
Garage Door
*Overhead Door Company of Waco
First Place
Aladdin Overhead Door Co.
Honorable Mention
Jesse’s Overhead Door
Honorable Mention
Garden Center – Garden
*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.
First Place
Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping
Honorable Mention
Robinson Greenhouse
Honorable Mention
Gutters
*Cen-Tex Seamless Gutters
First Place
Tri-Co Guttering
Honorable Mention
Montgomery Roofing
Honorable Mention
Home Audio & Theater Contractor
*Custom Integrators, LLC
First Place
Azbell Electronics
Honorable Mention
Fusion AV
Honorable Mention
KHT Electronics
Honorable Mention
Home Remodeling
*R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC
First Place
Dark Horse Renovations
Honorable Mention
Grant Goss Contracting
Honorable Mention
Home Restoration
*Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning
First Place
*Grant Goss Contracting
First Place
BELFOR Property Restoration
Honorable Mention
Target Restoration Service, Inc.
Honorable Mention
Hot Tubs
*Lake Air Pool Supply
First Place
Lazy Days Pool and Spa, LLC
Honorable Mention
Waco Pool & Spa
Honorable Mention
House Cleaning
*Neat as a Pin
First Place
English Maids
Honorable Mention
Green Cleaning
Honorable Mention
HVAC (Residential)
*Haught A/C
First Place
Oasis Heating and Cooling
Honorable Mention
Comfort Air
Honorable Mention
Kitchen Remodeling
*DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas
First Place
Grant Goss Contracting
Honorable Mention
Jim Patterson Construction
Honorable Mention
Lawn Service
*Mow Waco
First Place
Jason’s Lawn Service
Honorable Mention
Lawns LTD
Honorable Mention
Moving Service
*Guerra Brothers Moving Service
First Place
Gary’s TLC Moving & Delivery
Honorable Mention
Move Waco
Honorable Mention
New Home Builder
*Oates Construction Service
First Place
Alford Company
Honorable Mention
Kent Garbett Custom Homes
Honorable Mention
Nursery
*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.
First Place
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape
Honorable Mention
Robinson Greenhouse
Honorable Mention
Organizing
*Neat as a Pin
First Place
Waco Home Organizers
Honorable Mention
Paint Supply Store
*Wigley’s Paint, Inc.
First Place
Home Depot
Honorable Mention
Sherwin Williams
Honorable Mention
Pest Exterminator
*855Bugs.com
First Place
GGA Pest Management
Honorable Mention
Maxwell Pest Control
Honorable Mention
Pool Supply & Service
*Lake Air Pool Supply
First Place
Paradise Pools
Honorable Mention
Waco Pool & Spa
Honorable Mention
Previously Owned Furniture
*Another Season Consignments
First Place
Consignment Furniture Showroom
Honorable Mention
Hidden Treasures by Caritas
Honorable Mention
Professional Landscaping
*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.
First Place
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape
Honorable Mention
Milton’s Landscape & Lawn Service
Honorable Mention
Restoration
*Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning
First Place
Belfour
Honorable Mention
Target Restoration Services
Honorable Mention
Roofing Business
*Cen-Tex Roof Systems
First Place
Clark Roofing
Honorable Mention
Honey’s Roofing
Honorable Mention
Johnson Roofing
Honorable Mention
Parsons Roofing
Honorable Mention
Sprinkler Systems
*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.
First Place
H&M Landscape and Sprinkler
Honorable Mention
Talbert Irrigation
Honorable Mention
Unique Finds
*James & Reid Home | Antiquities
First Place
Laverty’s
Honorable Mention
Spice Village
Honorable Mention
Window Replacement
*Window World
First Place
Bullseye Glass
Honorable Mention
Rocket Glass
Honorable Mention
Window Treatments
*Christi’s
First Place
Schwartz Design Center
Honorable Mention
Waco Carpet Company
Honorable Mention
MEDICAL
Audiologist
*Livingston Hearing
First Place
Baxter Hearing Specialists
Honorable Mention
Ashley Brindley – Waco ENT
Honorable Mention
Cardiac Care
*Waco Cardiology Associates
First Place
Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Campus
Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular
Honorable Mention
Cardiologist
*Waco Cardiology Associates
First Place
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Cardiology Clinic
Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular
Honorable Mention
Cataract Surgery
*Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas
First Place
Waco Eye Associates
Honorable Mention
Waco Ophthalmology - Michael L Rolfsen, Jr., MD
Honorable Mention
Chiropractor
*McKenzie Chiropractic Center, Dr. Brad McKenzie, DC
First Place
Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center – Waco
Honorable Mention
Hillcrest Chiropractic, Dr. Shamonica Trunell-Morgan, DC
Honorable Mention
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology (Pacemakers/ICDs)
*Waco Cardiology Associates
First Place
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Cardiology Clinic
Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular
Honorable Mention
Cosmetic Dermatology
*U.S. Dermatology Partners
First Place
Facial Plastic Surgery of Central Texas - Dr. Charles Guy
Honorable Mention
Waco Medical Laser & Skin Care
Honorable Mention
Cosmetic/Restorative Dentistry
*Dr. Chad Latino, DDS
First Place
Heart of Texas Smiles
Honorable Mention
Dr. Steven Cutbirth, DDS
Honorable Mention
Dental Hygienist
*Casey Johnson – Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics-Waco
First Place
Starr General Dentistry
Honorable Mention
Vickie Griffin – Everett Watson, DDS
Honorable Mention
Dental Implants
*Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants
First Place
Central Texas Dental Care
Honorable Mention
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics
Honorable Mention
Dermatologist
*U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco
First Place
Epiphany Dermatology
Honorable Mention
Joseph E. Knipper, M.D.
Honorable Mention
Eye Surgery
*Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas
First Place
Waco Eye Associates
Honorable Mention
Waco Ophthalmology - Michael L Rolfsen, Jr., MD
Honorable Mention
Family-Owned Dentistry
*Starr General Dentistry
First Place
Dr. Jeff Bauer, DDS, PPLC
Honorable Mention
Creekwood Dental Arts
Honorable Mention
Dr. Corbet Locke, DDS
Honorable Mention
Dr. Jill F. Michaels, DDS
Honorable Mention
Dr. Thomas W. Waggener, DDS
Honorable Mention
Dr. Mark Wingate, DDS
Honorable Mention
General Dentistry
*Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics
First Place
Alpha Omega Dental Associates
Honorable Mention
Starr General Dentistry
Honorable Mention
Handicap Mobility
*Interstate Mobility
First Place
MobilityWorks
Honorable Mention
Hearing Equipment Provider
*Baxter Hearing Specialists
First Place
Livingston Hearing
Honorable Mention
Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center
Honorable Mention
Heart Surgeon
*Dr. Myatt – Waco Heart & Vascular
First Place
Dr. Richard Helmer, MD – Central Texas Cardiology PA
Honorable Mention
Waco Cardiology Associates
Honorable Mention
Dr. Jeff Young, MD – Ascension Providence Health Center
Honorable Mention
Home Health Provider
*Visiting Angels
First Place
Bluebonnet Health Services
Honorable Mention
Home Instead Senior Care
Honorable Mention
Hospital
*Ascension Providence Health Center Hospital
First Place
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest
Honorable Mention
Interventional Cardiology
*Waco Cardiology Associates
First Place
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Cardiology Clinic
Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular
Honorable Mention
Invisalign Dentist
*Dr. Chad Latino, DDS
First Place
Bear Braces
Honorable Mention
Creekwood Dental
Honorable Mention
Heart of Texas Smiles
Honorable Mention
Medical Equipment
*Med-Equip
First Place
Abba Medical Equipment
Honorable Mention
URS Medical
Honorable Mention
Medical Spa
*NuGenesis Medical Spa & Veincare
First Place
The Alternative Touch Wellness
Honorable Mention
Revitalize SkinMD
Honorable Mention
Waco Medical Laser & Skin Care
Honorable Mention
OB-GYN
*Dr. Joel M. Rister, MD
First Place
Dr. Homayun Seirafi, MD
Honorable Mention
Dr. Michelle T. Manning, MD
Honorable Mention
Ophthalmologist
*Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas
First Place
Waco Eye Associates
Honorable Mention
Waco Ophthalmology - Michael L Rolfsen, Jr., MD
Honorable Mention
Oral Surgeon
*Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants
First Place
Brazos Oral & Facial Surgery
Honorable Mention
Waco Surgical Arts - Dr. Jason T. Beck, DDS, MD
Honorable Mention
Orthodontist
*Brazos Braces
First Place
Bear Braces
Honorable Mention
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics - Waco
Honorable Mention
Plastic Surgeon
*Central Texas Institute of Plastic Surgery
First Place
Facial Plastic Surgery of Central Texas - Dr. Charles Guy
Honorable Mention
Dr. Eric F. O’Neill, M.D.
Honorable Mention
Podiatry
*Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A.
First Place
Highland Foot & Ankle
Honorable Mention
Dr. K. Kyle Ballew, DPM
Honorable Mention
Primary Care Physician
*Dr. Todd E. Blattman MD
First Place
Dr. Timothy D. Martindale, MD
Honorable Mention
Dr. Karl M. Trippe, MD
Honorable Mention
Skin Care
*Sanger Avenue Aesthetics
First Place
Facelogic Waco
Honorable Mention
NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care
Honorable Mention
Vascular Disease Treatment
*Waco Cardiology Associates
First Place
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Cardiology Clinic
Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular
Honorable Mention
Vein & Leg Care
*Waco Cardiology Associates
First Place
Waco Heart & Vascular
Honorable Mention
Vein Surgery
*William A. Peper, M.D., F.A.C.S. – Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery
First Place
Dr. Shawn J. Skeen, MD – Waco Cardiology Associates
Honorable Mention
OCCUPATIONAL
Attorney
*Dominic Braus, The Carlson Law Firm
First Place
J.D. Ressetar, The Zimmerman Law Firm
*Honorable Mention
The Law Office of Jacob Straub
Honorable Mention
Bail Bondsman
*Ash Bail Bonds
First Place
Chapman’s Bail Bonds
Honorable Mention
Pickens Bail Bonds
Honorable Mention
Elder Law
*Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP
First Place
Jon R. Ker
Honorable Mention
The Law Office of Jacob Straub
Honorable Mention
Employment Agency
*JobLink
First Place
Jack of All Trades Personnel Services
Honorable Mention
Spherion
Honorable Mention
Insurance Agent
*Donald Rowan Insurance
First Place
State Farm Insurance Agent - Bob Anderson
Honorable Mention
Timothy Griesse - Thrivent
Honorable Mention
Law Firm
*The Carlson Law Firm
First Place
The Law Office of Jacob Straub
Honorable Mention
The Zimmerman Law Firm
Honorable Mention
Local Television Personality
*Kris Radcliffe, KCEN 6
First Place
Matt Hines – KXXV
Honorable Mention
Brady Taylor – KWTX
Honorable Mention
OTHER
Alterations
*Montoya’s Alterations
First Place
Alterations by Norma
Honorable Mention
Nutone Cleaners
Honorable Mention
Antique Store
First Place
Cedar Chest
Honorable Mention
LaSalle Shoppes
Honorable Mention
Beauty Salon
*De'Ja Do Hair Salon
First Place
Hair FX
Honorable Mention
La Bella Salon & Beauty Lounge
Honorable Mention
Cleaning Service
*Green Cleaning
First Place
English Maids
Honorable Mention
Pristine Clean
Honorable Mention
Customer Service
*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.
First Place
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape
Honorable Mention
Wild Birds Unlimited
Honorable Mention
Dance Center
*Joy's School of Dance
First Place
Dance by Emily
Honorable Mention
Laurie's Stepping Out Studio
Honorable Mention
Firearms Store
*Praco Gun & Pawn
First Place
Unique Guns
Honorable Mention
Florist
*Reed’s Flowers
First Place
La Vega Flower Shop
Honorable Mention
Wolfe Florist
Honorable Mention
Funeral Home
*Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory
First Place
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
Honorable Mention
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
Honorable Mention
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Honorable Mention
Gifts & Collectibles
*Morrison’s Gifts
First Place
Bankston’s
Honorable Mention
The Craft Gallery
Honorable Mention
Grocer
*H-E-B
First Place
Brookshire Brothers
Honorable Mention
IGA Hewitt
Honorable Mention
Jubilee Food Market
Honorable Mention
Holiday Lighting
*Light Waco
First Place
Christmas Décor by GGA
Honorable Mention
Window Genie of Waco
Honorable Mention
Hotel
*Aloft Hotel
First Place
Hilton Waco
Honorable Mention
Hotel Indigo Waco-Baylor
Honorable Mention
HVAC (Commercial)
*Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating - Plumbing
First Place
Capital Mechanical
Honorable Mention
Lochridge-Priest
Honorable Mention
License to Carry Training
*Big Iron Concealed Handgun Classes
First Place
*Kaase Concealed Handgun School
First Place
Liquor Store
*Stoney’s
First Place
Firewater Liquor
Honorable Mention
Twin Liquors
Honorable Mention
Locally Owned Grocer
*Hewitt IGA Super Center
First Place
East Market and Goods
Honorable Mention
Jubilee Food Market
Honorable Mention
Locally Owned Pharmacy
*Lynn’s Pharmacy
First Place
Circle Drug
Honorable Mention
West Drug
Honorable Mention
Museum
*Mayborn Museum Complex
First Place
Dr Pepper Museum
Honorable Mention
Texas Sports Hall of Fame
Honorable Mention
Nature Shop
First Place
The Bear Mountain
Honorable Mention
New Locally Owned Business
*East Market and Goods
First Place
Kimmie’s & More
Honorable Mention
Lalo’s Coffee & Pastries
Honorable Mention
Non-Profit Agency
*Mission Waco · Mission World
First Place
Care Net Pregnancy Center
Honorable Mention
Friends for Life
Honorable Mention
Place to Work
*Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas
First Place
Honorable Mention
Community Bank & Trust
Honorable Mention
Place to Worship
*Columbus Avenue Baptist Church
First Place
Faith Walk Church
Honorable Mention
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Honorable Mention
Self-Storage
*Tri-Star Storage
First Place
254 Storage
Honorable Mention
Aarons Self Storage
Honorable Mention
RPI Storage
Honorable Mention
Tattoo Shop
*Star Ink Tattoos
First Place
Infamous Ink
Honorable Mention
Tool Store
*The Tool Shed Thrift (Friends for Life)
First Place
Harbor Freight
Honorable Mention
West True Value Hardware
Honorable Mention
Wireless Provider
*AT&T
First Place
Metro PCS
Honorable Mention
Verizon Wireless
Honorable Mention
PETS & ANIMALS
Animal Rescue – Shelter
*Fuzzy Friends
First Place
Humane Society of Central Texas
Honorable Mention
McLennan Animal Rescue Coalition
Honorable Mention
Birding Supplies
*Wild Birds Unlimited
First Place
Petco
Honorable Mention
PetSmart
Honorable Mention
Feed – Agri Store
First Place
Bar None General Store
Honorable Mention
Brazos Feed & Supply
Honorable Mention
Pet Grooming
*Dogtopia
First Place
Happy Hounds
Honorable Mention
Penelope’s Pet Grooming
Honorable Mention
Woof Gang Bakery
Honorable Mention
Veterinarian
*Ramsgate Veterinary
First Place
Animal Hospital of Waco
Honorable Mention
South Bosque Veterinary Clinic
Honorable Mention
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Real Estate Company
*Kelly, REALTORS® COMMERCIAL
First Place
Camille Johnson Realtors
Honorable Mention
Coldwell Banker Commercial
Honorable Mention
Reid Peevey Commerical Real Estate Co.
Honorable Mention
Mortgage Company
*Wallick & Volk Waco
First Place
Capital Farm Credit
Honorable Mention
First Central Credit Union
Honorable Mention
Property Management
*C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc.
First Place
Campus Realtors
Honorable Mention
Shamrock Property Management
Honorable Mention
Real Estate Agent
*Camille Johnson - Camille Johnson, Realtors
First Place
Jennie Ellis – Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors
Honorable Mention
Ricky Gates – JR Grace Realty
Honorable Mention
Trish Griffin – Kelly, REALTORS®
Honorable Mention
Amanda Nesbitt – Magnolia Realty
Honorable Mention
Daniel Tagle – ERA Courtyard Real Estate
Honorable Mention
Real Estate Investor
*C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc.
First Place
Bluebonnet Properties
Honorable Mention
Kelly, REALTORS®
Honorable Mention
Residential Real Estate Company
*Camille Johnson, Realtors
First Place
Alinea
Honorable Mention
Kelly, REALTORS®
Honorable Mention