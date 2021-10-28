 Skip to main content
Heart of Texas Readers' Choice 2021: Here are the winners
Heart of Texas Readers' Choice 2021: Here are the winners

AUTO

Auto Body Repair

*C&C Collision Center, LLC

First Place

Alvin Soukup’s Body Shop

Honorable Mention

Bebrick Collision Care Center

Honorable Mention

Auto Glass

*Waco Auto Glass Center, Inc.

First Place

Ed’s Auto Glass & Trim

Honorable Mention

Jeff Taylor Mobile Auto Glass

Honorable Mention

Auto New

*Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

First Place

Jeff Hunter Toyota

Honorable Mention

Richard Karr Motors

Honorable Mention

Auto Repair

*Complete Car Care Center

First Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

Honorable Mention

West End Automotive

Honorable Mention

Auto Service

*Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

First Place

Bold Springs Tire & Lube Center

Honorable Mention

Richard Karr Motors

Honorable Mention

Auto Used

*Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

First Place

Chevrolet of West

Honorable Mention

Jeff Hunter Toyota

Honorable Mention

Richard Karr Motors

Honorable Mention

Car Wash

*Genie Car Wash

First Place

Finish Line Car Wash

Honorable Mention

Glide Xpress Car Wash

Honorable Mention

Independent Auto Service

*Complete Car Care Center

First Place

Foreign Auto Clinic

Honorable Mention

West End Automotive

Honorable Mention

Oil Change

*Complete Car Care Center

First Place

Bold Springs Tire & Lube

Honorable Mention

Kwik Kar Lube & Tune

Honorable Mention

Transmissions

*Green’s Automatic Transmission

First Place

Rudy’s Transmissions

Honorable Mention

West End Transmissions

Honorable Mention

Towing

*Big Boys Wrecker Service

First Place

Tow King

Honorable Mention

Waco Towing

Honorable Mention

EATERIES

Asian

*Blasian Asian

First Place

*Summer Palace Chinese Buffet-Hewitt

First Place

Panda Express

Honorable Mention

Bakery

*H-E-B

First Place

*Slovacek’s

First Place

Baked Bliss Baking Company

Honorable Mention

Barbecue

*Helberg Barbecue

First Place

Honky Tonk Kid BBQ

Honorable Mention

Smokey Bears BBQ

Honorable Mention

Uncle Dan’s BBQ

Honorable Mention

Biscuits

*Butter My Biscuit

First Place

McDonald’s

Honorable Mention

George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering

Honorable Mention

Breakfast

*Brown House Cafe

First Place

*Our Breakfast Place

First Place

IHOP

Honorable Mention

Buffet

*Golden Corral

First Place

Ocean Buffet

Honorable Mention

Summer Palace Chinese Buffet-Hewitt

Honorable Mention

Cajun

*Te'jun The Texas Cajun

First Place

Cajun Craft

Honorable Mention

Walk-On’s

Honorable Mention

Cakes

*Simply Delicious Bakery

First Place

Baked Bliss Baking Company

Honorable Mention

H-E-B

Honorable Mention

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Honorable Mention

Sweetness Desserts

Honorable Mention

Caterer

*George’s Restaurant and Catering

First Place

*Waco Bestyett Catering

First Place

Griff's Restaurant

Honorable Mention

Secret Chef

Honorable Mention

Chicago Style Pizza

*Rosati’s Pizza

First Place

Old Chicago

Honorable Mention

Chicken

*Bush’s Chicken

First Place

Chick-Fil-A

Honorable Mention

Raising Cane's

Honorable Mention

Chicken Enchiladas

*El Conquistador

First Place

La Fiesta

Honorable Mention

Chuy’s

Honorable Mention

Chips and Salsa

*Chuy’s

First Place

*El Paso Mexican Grill

First Place

Jesse’s Tortilla Factory

Honorable Mention

Donut Shop

*Shipley Do-Nuts

First Place

Daylight Donuts

Honorable Mention

Nightlight Donuts & Coffee

Honorable Mention

Fast Food

*Whataburger

First Place

Chick-fil-A

Honorable Mention

Christi’s Hamburgers

Honorable Mention

Wendy’s

Honorable Mention

Food Truck

*Route 77 Food Park & Bar

First Place

Las Trancas Taqueria

Honorable Mention

Taquisa Waco

Honorable Mention

French Fries

*McDonald’s

First Place

Fuddruckers

Honorable Mention

Twisted Root Burger Co.

Honorable Mention

Hamburger

*Dubl-R Old Fashioned Hamburgers

First Place

Whizzbang’s

Honorable Mention

Kim’s Diner

Honorable Mention

Ice Cream Shop

*Baskin-Robbins

First Place

Heritage Creamery

Honorable Mention

Katie’s Frozen Custard

Honorable Mention

Indian

*Stone Hearth Indian Café

First Place

Saffron

Honorable Mention

Italian

*Olive Garden

First Place

Baris

Honorable Mention

Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante

Honorable Mention

Kolaches

*Gerik's Ole Czech Bakery

First Place

Czech Stop

Honorable Mention

Slovacek’s

Honorable Mention

Margarita

*La Fiesta

First Place

El Conquistador

Honorable Mention

Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant

Honorable Mention

Mexican

*La Fiesta

First Place

Casa De Castillo

Honorable Mention

El Conquistador

Honorable Mention

Sergio’s

Honorable Mention

Overall Favorite Restaurant

*Poppa Rollo’s Pizza

First Place

Honky Tonk Kid BBQ

Honorable Mention

Texas Roadhouse

Honorable Mention

Pizza

*The Pizza House of West

First Place

Pizza Hut

Honorable Mention

Poppa Rollo's Pizza

Honorable Mention

Sandwich

*Schmaltz's Sandwich Shoppe

First Place

Schlotzsky’s

Honorable Mention

Subway

Honorable Mention

Seafood

*Te’jun The Texas Cajun

First Place

*The Catch

First Place

Red Lobster

Honorable Mention

Steak

*Texas Roadhouse

First Place

Jon Lillies Steak House

Honorable Mention

Saltgrass Steak House

Honorable Mention

Sweet Tea

*Bush’s Chicken

First Place

*Chick-Fil-A

First Place

McAlister’s Deli

Honorable Mention

EDUCATION

Daycare

*Academy for Creative Learning

First Place

Kingdom Kids Daycare & Academy

Honorable Mention

Lake Shore Baptist Church

Honorable Mention

Little Dreamer’s Academy

Honorable Mention

Three Little Piggies

Honorable Mention

Private Elementary School

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

First Place

Live Oak Classical School

Honorable Mention

Waco Montessori School

Honorable Mention

Private Middle School

*Vanguard College Preparatory School

First Place

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School

Honorable Mention

Live Oak Classical School

Honorable Mention

Private High School

*Vanguard College Preparatory School

First Place

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School

Honorable Mention

Live Oak Classical School

Honorable Mention

Public Elementary School

*Rapoport Academy Elementary School

First Place

Lorena Elementary School

Honorable Mention

South Bosque Elementary School

Honorable Mention

Public Middle School

*Rapoport Academy School

First Place

Lorena Middle School

Honorable Mention

Midway Middle School

Honorable Mention

Public High School

*Rapoport Academy High School

First Place

Lorena High School

Honorable Mention

Midway High School

Honorable Mention

Tutoring Service

*Sylvan Learning Center

First Place

Kumon of Waco

Honorable Mention

Mathnasium

Honorable Mention

ELDERCARE

Assisted Living

*Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries

First Place

The Delaney at Lake Waco

Honorable Mention

Independent Senior Living

*Stilwell Retirement Residence

First Place

Emerald Cottages of Waco

Honorable Mention

Private Residential Care Home

*Lake Ridge Healthy Living

First Place

Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home

Honorable Mention

Retirement Living

*Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries

First Place

Emerald Cottages of Waco

Honorable Mention

Providence Village

Honorable Mention

Stilwell Retirement Residence

Honorable Mention

Senior Apartments

*Saddlebrook Apartments

First Place

Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries

Honorable Mention

Golden Trails

Honorable Mention

Senior Services

*Friends for Life

First Place

Visiting Angels

Honorable Mention

Home Instead

Honorable Mention

Skilled Nursing Care

*Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries

First Place

Home Instead

Honorable Mention

St. Anthony's Care Center

Honorable Mention

ENTERTAINMENT

Bar

*Barnett’s Public House

First Place

Backyard Bar Stage & Grill

Honorable Mention

George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering

Honorable Mention

Children’s Birthday Place

*Peter Piper Pizza

First Place

Chuck E. Cheese

Honorable Mention

Little Land of Waco

Honorable Mention

Convention Decorating Service

*RSVP Event Equipment Rental

First Place

Bruner Events

Honorable Mention

Pendley Party Productions

Honorable Mention

Event Rentals

*Action Rental Center

First Place

Bruner Events

Honorable Mention

Pendley Party Productions

Honorable Mention

RSVP Event Equipment Rental

Honorable Mention

Happy Hour

*Mexicano Grille-Hewitt

First Place

*Cricket’s Grill & Draft House

First Place

George’s Restaurant Bar and Catering

Honorable Mention

Live Music Venue

*Backyard Bar Stage & Grill

First Place

Stay Classy Waco

Honorable Mention

Local Annual Event

*HOT Fair & Rodeo

First Place

Brew at the Zoo

Honorable Mention

Westfest

Honorable Mention

Local Brewery

*Bare Arms Brewing

First Place

Brotherwell Brewing

Honorable Mention

Southern Roots Brewing Co.

Honorable Mention

Local Winery

*Valley Mills Vineyards

First Place

Country Spring Vineyard and Wine Garden

Honorable Mention

Red Caboose Winery Clifton

Honorable Mention

Wedding Planner

*Bricker Bruner – Bruner Events

First Place

Alice Allen Events

Honorable Mention

Heavenly Weddings

Honorable Mention

Weddings by Shauna

Honorable Mention

Wine Bar

*Stay Classy Waco

First Place

The Grape

Honorable Mention

The Wine Shoppe

Honorable Mention

FASHION

Bridal Shop

*Georgio's Bridal

First Place

JoAnn’s Bridal

Honorable Mention

Pat’s Gowns

Honorable Mention

Children’s Clothing

*Gigi’s Tiny Treasures-McGregor

First Place

Carter’s

Honorable Mention

Dillard’s

Honorable Mention

Clothing Boutique

*Courtney’s Boutique

First Place

Spice Village

Honorable Mention

The Village Shoppe

Honorable Mention

Consignment Store

*Another Season Consignments

First Place

Mission Waco Clothesline

Honorable Mention

Plato’s Closet Waco

Honorable Mention

Dry Cleaner

*NuTone Cleaners

First Place

Patrick's Dry Cleaning

Honorable Mention

XPress Dry Clean & Laundry

Honorable Mention

Jewelry Store

*Curtis Cox Jewelers

First Place

Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry

Honorable Mention

Kindler’s Gem Jewelers

Honorable Mention

Men’s Clothing

*Dillard's

First Place

Another Season Consignments

Honorable Mention

Ritchie’s Western Wear

Honorable Mention

Western Wear

*Ritchie's Western Wear

First Place

Cavender’s Boot City

Honorable Mention

City Ranch Boot Company

Honorable Mention

Women’s Clothing

*Dillard’s

First Place

Courtney’s Boutique

Honorable Mention

The Village Shoppe

Honorable Mention

FINANCIAL

Bank

*Community Bank & Trust

First Place

American Bank

Honorable Mention

Central National Bank

Honorable Mention

The First National Bank of Central Texas

Honorable Mention

TFNB

Honorable Mention

CPA – CPA Firm

*JRBT

First Place

Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP

Honorable Mention

Whitaker, Spinks & Koslovsky, LLP

Honorable Mention

Credit Union

*First Central Credit Union

First Place

GENCO Federal Credit Union

Honorable Mention

Linkage Credit Union

Honorable Mention

Financial Planner

*Community Bank & Trust

First Place

Clint Weaver - Stifel

Honorable Mention

Lovett & Associates

Honorable Mention

Loans

*Community Bank & Trust

First Place

Extraco Banks

Honorable Mention

First Central Credit Union

Honorable Mention

FITNESS

Gym

*Planet Fitness

First Place

Anytime Fitness - Bosque

Honorable Mention

WRS Athletic Club

Honorable Mention

HOME

Appliance Store

*Discount Vacuum & Appliance

First Place

Austin-Closs Co., Inc.

Honorable Mention

Home Depot

Honorable Mention

Lowe’s

Honorable Mention

Bath Remodeling

*DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas

First Place

Grant Goss Contracting

Honorable Mention

Carpet Cleaning

*Enviro-Serv

First Place

Central Texas Kwik Dry

Honorable Mention

Driskell’s

Honorable Mention

Construction

*Aviles Construction, LLC

First Place

Adam Heath Construction

Honorable Mention

Nors Construction

Honorable Mention

Custom Gates

*Cen-Tex Metals

First Place

Brem’s Fencing

Honorable Mention

Drainage System

*Waco Foundation Repair

First Place

Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting

Honorable Mention

JerNan Construction

Honorable Mention

Fence - Installation Provider

*Ace Fence & Supply

First Place

Cen-Tex Metals

Honorable Mention

Pinnacle Fence Company

Honorable Mention

Flooring

*Advanced Carpet

First Place

Design Superstore

Honorable Mention

Gibson’s Interiors

Honorable Mention

Waco Carpet Company

Honorable Mention

Foundation Repair

*Waco Foundation Repair

First Place

Advanced House Leveling & Foundation Repair

Honorable Mention

Foundation Doctor

Honorable Mention

Frame Shop – Art

*Frames Etc.

First Place

Michael’s

Honorable Mention

Studio Gallery

Honorable Mention

Furniture

*The Furniture Center

First Place

Bob Mills Furniture

Honorable Mention

DuBois Furniture

Honorable Mention

Garage Door

*Overhead Door Company of Waco

First Place

Aladdin Overhead Door Co.

Honorable Mention

Jesse’s Overhead Door

Honorable Mention

Garden Center – Garden

*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.

First Place

Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping

Honorable Mention

Robinson Greenhouse

Honorable Mention

Gutters

*Cen-Tex Seamless Gutters

First Place

Tri-Co Guttering

Honorable Mention

Montgomery Roofing

Honorable Mention

Home Audio & Theater Contractor

*Custom Integrators, LLC

First Place

Azbell Electronics

Honorable Mention

Fusion AV

Honorable Mention

KHT Electronics

Honorable Mention

Home Remodeling

*R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC

First Place

Dark Horse Renovations

Honorable Mention

Grant Goss Contracting

Honorable Mention

Home Restoration

*Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning

First Place

*Grant Goss Contracting

First Place

BELFOR Property Restoration

Honorable Mention

Target Restoration Service, Inc.

Honorable Mention

Hot Tubs

*Lake Air Pool Supply

First Place

Lazy Days Pool and Spa, LLC

Honorable Mention

Waco Pool & Spa

Honorable Mention

House Cleaning

*Neat as a Pin

First Place

English Maids

Honorable Mention

Green Cleaning

Honorable Mention

HVAC (Residential)

*Haught A/C

First Place

Oasis Heating and Cooling

Honorable Mention

Comfort Air

Honorable Mention

Kitchen Remodeling

*DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas

First Place

Grant Goss Contracting

Honorable Mention

Jim Patterson Construction

Honorable Mention

Lawn Service

*Mow Waco

First Place

Jason’s Lawn Service

Honorable Mention

Lawns LTD

Honorable Mention

Moving Service

*Guerra Brothers Moving Service

First Place

Gary’s TLC Moving & Delivery

Honorable Mention

Move Waco

Honorable Mention

New Home Builder

*Oates Construction Service

First Place

Alford Company

Honorable Mention

Kent Garbett Custom Homes

Honorable Mention

Nursery

*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.

First Place

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape

Honorable Mention

Robinson Greenhouse

Honorable Mention

Organizing

*Neat as a Pin

First Place

Waco Home Organizers

Honorable Mention

Paint Supply Store

*Wigley’s Paint, Inc.

First Place

Home Depot

Honorable Mention

Sherwin Williams

Honorable Mention

Pest Exterminator

*855Bugs.com

First Place

GGA Pest Management

Honorable Mention

Maxwell Pest Control

Honorable Mention

Pool Supply & Service

*Lake Air Pool Supply

First Place

Paradise Pools

Honorable Mention

Waco Pool & Spa

Honorable Mention

Previously Owned Furniture

*Another Season Consignments

First Place

Consignment Furniture Showroom

Honorable Mention

Hidden Treasures by Caritas

Honorable Mention

Professional Landscaping

*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.

First Place

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape

Honorable Mention

Milton’s Landscape & Lawn Service

Honorable Mention

Restoration

*Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning

First Place

Belfour

Honorable Mention

Target Restoration Services

Honorable Mention

Roofing Business

*Cen-Tex Roof Systems

First Place

Clark Roofing

Honorable Mention

Honey’s Roofing

Honorable Mention

Johnson Roofing

Honorable Mention

Parsons Roofing

Honorable Mention

Sprinkler Systems

*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.

First Place

H&M Landscape and Sprinkler

Honorable Mention

Talbert Irrigation

Honorable Mention

Unique Finds

*James & Reid Home | Antiquities

First Place

Laverty’s

Honorable Mention

Spice Village

Honorable Mention

Window Replacement

*Window World

First Place

Bullseye Glass

Honorable Mention

Rocket Glass

Honorable Mention

Window Treatments

*Christi’s

First Place

Schwartz Design Center

Honorable Mention

Waco Carpet Company

Honorable Mention

MEDICAL

Audiologist

*Livingston Hearing

First Place

Baxter Hearing Specialists

Honorable Mention

Ashley Brindley – Waco ENT

Honorable Mention

Cardiac Care

*Waco Cardiology Associates

First Place

Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Campus

Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular

Honorable Mention

Cardiologist

*Waco Cardiology Associates

First Place

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Cardiology Clinic

Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular

Honorable Mention

Cataract Surgery

*Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas

First Place

Waco Eye Associates

Honorable Mention

Waco Ophthalmology - Michael L Rolfsen, Jr., MD

Honorable Mention

Chiropractor

*McKenzie Chiropractic Center, Dr. Brad McKenzie, DC

First Place

Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center – Waco

Honorable Mention

Hillcrest Chiropractic, Dr. Shamonica Trunell-Morgan, DC

Honorable Mention

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology (Pacemakers/ICDs)

*Waco Cardiology Associates

First Place

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Cardiology Clinic

Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular

Honorable Mention

Cosmetic Dermatology

*U.S. Dermatology Partners

First Place

Facial Plastic Surgery of Central Texas - Dr. Charles Guy

Honorable Mention

Waco Medical Laser & Skin Care

Honorable Mention

Cosmetic/Restorative Dentistry

*Dr. Chad Latino, DDS

First Place

Heart of Texas Smiles

Honorable Mention

Dr. Steven Cutbirth, DDS

Honorable Mention

Dental Hygienist

*Casey Johnson – Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics-Waco

First Place

Starr General Dentistry

Honorable Mention

Vickie Griffin – Everett Watson, DDS

Honorable Mention

Dental Implants

*Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants

First Place

Central Texas Dental Care

Honorable Mention

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics

Honorable Mention

Dermatologist

*U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco

First Place

Epiphany Dermatology

Honorable Mention

Joseph E. Knipper, M.D.

Honorable Mention

Eye Surgery

*Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas

First Place

Waco Eye Associates

Honorable Mention

Waco Ophthalmology - Michael L Rolfsen, Jr., MD

Honorable Mention

Family-Owned Dentistry

*Starr General Dentistry

First Place

Dr. Jeff Bauer, DDS, PPLC

Honorable Mention

Creekwood Dental Arts

Honorable Mention

Dr. Corbet Locke, DDS

Honorable Mention

Dr. Jill F. Michaels, DDS

Honorable Mention

Dr. Thomas W. Waggener, DDS

Honorable Mention

Dr. Mark Wingate, DDS

Honorable Mention

General Dentistry

*Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics

First Place

Alpha Omega Dental Associates

Honorable Mention

Starr General Dentistry

Honorable Mention

Handicap Mobility

*Interstate Mobility

First Place

MobilityWorks

Honorable Mention

Hearing Equipment Provider

*Baxter Hearing Specialists

First Place

Livingston Hearing

Honorable Mention

Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center

Honorable Mention

Heart Surgeon

*Dr. Myatt – Waco Heart & Vascular

First Place

Dr. Richard Helmer, MD – Central Texas Cardiology PA

Honorable Mention

Waco Cardiology Associates

Honorable Mention

Dr. Jeff Young, MD – Ascension Providence Health Center

Honorable Mention

Home Health Provider

*Visiting Angels

First Place

Bluebonnet Health Services

Honorable Mention

Home Instead Senior Care

Honorable Mention

Hospital

*Ascension Providence Health Center Hospital

First Place

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest

Honorable Mention

Interventional Cardiology

*Waco Cardiology Associates

First Place

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Cardiology Clinic

Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular

Honorable Mention

Invisalign Dentist

*Dr. Chad Latino, DDS

First Place

Bear Braces

Honorable Mention

Creekwood Dental

Honorable Mention

Heart of Texas Smiles

Honorable Mention

Medical Equipment

*Med-Equip

First Place

Abba Medical Equipment

Honorable Mention

URS Medical

Honorable Mention

Medical Spa

*NuGenesis Medical Spa & Veincare

First Place

The Alternative Touch Wellness

Honorable Mention

Revitalize SkinMD

Honorable Mention

Waco Medical Laser & Skin Care

Honorable Mention

OB-GYN

*Dr. Joel M. Rister, MD

First Place

Dr. Homayun Seirafi, MD

Honorable Mention

Dr. Michelle T. Manning, MD

Honorable Mention

Ophthalmologist

*Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas

First Place

Waco Eye Associates

Honorable Mention

Waco Ophthalmology - Michael L Rolfsen, Jr., MD

Honorable Mention

Oral Surgeon

*Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants

First Place

Brazos Oral & Facial Surgery

Honorable Mention

Waco Surgical Arts - Dr. Jason T. Beck, DDS, MD

Honorable Mention

Orthodontist

*Brazos Braces

First Place

Bear Braces

Honorable Mention

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics - Waco

Honorable Mention

Plastic Surgeon

*Central Texas Institute of Plastic Surgery

First Place

Facial Plastic Surgery of Central Texas - Dr. Charles Guy

Honorable Mention

Dr. Eric F. O’Neill, M.D.

Honorable Mention

Podiatry

*Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A.

First Place

Highland Foot & Ankle

Honorable Mention

Dr. K. Kyle Ballew, DPM

Honorable Mention

Primary Care Physician

*Dr. Todd E. Blattman MD

First Place

Dr. Timothy D. Martindale, MD

Honorable Mention

Dr. Karl M. Trippe, MD

Honorable Mention

Skin Care

*Sanger Avenue Aesthetics

First Place

Facelogic Waco

Honorable Mention

NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care

Honorable Mention

Vascular Disease Treatment

*Waco Cardiology Associates

First Place

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Cardiology Clinic

Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular

Honorable Mention

Vein & Leg Care

*Waco Cardiology Associates

First Place

Waco Heart & Vascular

Honorable Mention

Vein Surgery

*William A. Peper, M.D., F.A.C.S. – Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery

First Place

Dr. Shawn J. Skeen, MD – Waco Cardiology Associates

Honorable Mention

OCCUPATIONAL

Attorney

*Dominic Braus, The Carlson Law Firm

First Place

J.D. Ressetar, The Zimmerman Law Firm

*Honorable Mention

The Law Office of Jacob Straub

Honorable Mention

Bail Bondsman

*Ash Bail Bonds

First Place

Chapman’s Bail Bonds

Honorable Mention

Pickens Bail Bonds

Honorable Mention

Elder Law

*Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP

First Place

Jon R. Ker

Honorable Mention

The Law Office of Jacob Straub

Honorable Mention

Employment Agency

*JobLink

First Place

Jack of All Trades Personnel Services

Honorable Mention

Spherion

Honorable Mention

Insurance Agent

*Donald Rowan Insurance

First Place

State Farm Insurance Agent - Bob Anderson

Honorable Mention

Timothy Griesse - Thrivent

Honorable Mention

Law Firm

*The Carlson Law Firm

First Place

The Law Office of Jacob Straub

Honorable Mention

The Zimmerman Law Firm

Honorable Mention

Local Television Personality

*Kris Radcliffe, KCEN 6

First Place

Matt Hines – KXXV

Honorable Mention

Brady Taylor – KWTX

Honorable Mention

OTHER

Alterations

*Montoya’s Alterations

First Place

Alterations by Norma

Honorable Mention

Nutone Cleaners

Honorable Mention

Antique Store

*Sparrow

First Place

Cedar Chest

Honorable Mention

LaSalle Shoppes

Honorable Mention

Beauty Salon

*De'Ja Do Hair Salon

First Place

Hair FX

Honorable Mention

La Bella Salon & Beauty Lounge

Honorable Mention

Cleaning Service

*Green Cleaning

First Place

English Maids

Honorable Mention

Pristine Clean

Honorable Mention

Customer Service

*Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.

First Place

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape

Honorable Mention

Wild Birds Unlimited

Honorable Mention

Dance Center

*Joy's School of Dance

First Place

Dance by Emily

Honorable Mention

Laurie's Stepping Out Studio

Honorable Mention

Firearms Store

*Praco Gun & Pawn

First Place

Unique Guns

Honorable Mention

Florist

*Reed’s Flowers

First Place

La Vega Flower Shop

Honorable Mention

Wolfe Florist

Honorable Mention

Funeral Home

*Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory

First Place

Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium

Honorable Mention

Pecan Grove Funeral Home

Honorable Mention

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

Honorable Mention

Gifts & Collectibles

*Morrison’s Gifts

First Place

Bankston’s

Honorable Mention

The Craft Gallery

Honorable Mention

Grocer

*H-E-B

First Place

Brookshire Brothers

Honorable Mention

IGA Hewitt

Honorable Mention

Jubilee Food Market

Honorable Mention

Holiday Lighting

*Light Waco

First Place

Christmas Décor by GGA

Honorable Mention

Window Genie of Waco

Honorable Mention

Hotel

*Aloft Hotel

First Place

Hilton Waco

Honorable Mention

Hotel Indigo Waco-Baylor

Honorable Mention

HVAC (Commercial)

*Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating - Plumbing

First Place

Capital Mechanical

Honorable Mention

Lochridge-Priest

Honorable Mention

License to Carry Training

*Big Iron Concealed Handgun Classes

First Place

*Kaase Concealed Handgun School

First Place

Liquor Store

*Stoney’s

First Place

Firewater Liquor

Honorable Mention

Twin Liquors

Honorable Mention

Locally Owned Grocer

*Hewitt IGA Super Center

First Place

East Market and Goods

Honorable Mention

Jubilee Food Market

Honorable Mention

Locally Owned Pharmacy

*Lynn’s Pharmacy

First Place

Circle Drug

Honorable Mention

West Drug

Honorable Mention

Museum

*Mayborn Museum Complex

First Place

Dr Pepper Museum

Honorable Mention

Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Honorable Mention

Nature Shop

Wild Birds Unlimited

First Place

The Bear Mountain

Honorable Mention

New Locally Owned Business

*East Market and Goods

First Place

Kimmie’s & More

Honorable Mention

Lalo’s Coffee & Pastries

Honorable Mention

Non-Profit Agency

*Mission Waco · Mission World

First Place

Care Net Pregnancy Center

Honorable Mention

Friends for Life

Honorable Mention

Place to Work

*Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas

First Place

855bugs.com

Honorable Mention

Community Bank & Trust

Honorable Mention

Place to Worship

*Columbus Avenue Baptist Church

First Place

Faith Walk Church

Honorable Mention

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Honorable Mention

Self-Storage

*Tri-Star Storage

First Place

254 Storage

Honorable Mention

Aarons Self Storage

Honorable Mention

RPI Storage

Honorable Mention

Tattoo Shop

*Star Ink Tattoos

First Place

Infamous Ink

Honorable Mention

Tool Store

*The Tool Shed Thrift (Friends for Life)

First Place

Harbor Freight

Honorable Mention

West True Value Hardware

Honorable Mention

Wireless Provider

*AT&T

First Place

Metro PCS

Honorable Mention

Verizon Wireless

Honorable Mention

PETS & ANIMALS

Animal Rescue – Shelter

*Fuzzy Friends

First Place

Humane Society of Central Texas

Honorable Mention

McLennan Animal Rescue Coalition

Honorable Mention

Birding Supplies

*Wild Birds Unlimited

First Place

Petco

Honorable Mention

PetSmart

Honorable Mention

Feed – Agri Store

*West Feeds, Inc.

First Place

Bar None General Store

Honorable Mention

Brazos Feed & Supply

Honorable Mention

Pet Grooming

*Dogtopia

First Place

Happy Hounds

Honorable Mention

Penelope’s Pet Grooming

Honorable Mention

Woof Gang Bakery

Honorable Mention

Veterinarian

*Ramsgate Veterinary

First Place

Animal Hospital of Waco

Honorable Mention

South Bosque Veterinary Clinic

Honorable Mention

REAL ESTATE

Commercial Real Estate Company

*Kelly, REALTORS® COMMERCIAL

First Place

Camille Johnson Realtors

Honorable Mention

Coldwell Banker Commercial

Honorable Mention

Reid Peevey Commerical Real Estate Co.

Honorable Mention

Mortgage Company

*Wallick & Volk Waco

First Place

Capital Farm Credit

Honorable Mention

First Central Credit Union

Honorable Mention

Property Management

*C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc.

First Place

Campus Realtors

Honorable Mention

Shamrock Property Management

Honorable Mention

Real Estate Agent

*Camille Johnson - Camille Johnson, Realtors

First Place

Jennie Ellis – Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors

Honorable Mention

Ricky Gates – JR Grace Realty

Honorable Mention

Trish Griffin – Kelly, REALTORS®

Honorable Mention

Amanda Nesbitt – Magnolia Realty

Honorable Mention

Daniel Tagle – ERA Courtyard Real Estate

Honorable Mention

Real Estate Investor

*C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc.

First Place

Bluebonnet Properties

Honorable Mention

Kelly, REALTORS®

Honorable Mention

Residential Real Estate Company

*Camille Johnson, Realtors

First Place

Alinea

Honorable Mention

Kelly, REALTORS®

Honorable Mention

