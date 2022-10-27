 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heart of Texas Readers' Choice 2022: Here are the winners

From the H.O.T. Readers' Choice Awards 2022 series
AUTO

Auto Body Repair

C&C Collision Center, LLC

Winner

Service King

Favorite

Bebrick Collision

Favorite

Auto Glass

Freddy’s Glass

Winner

Heat Wave Auto Glass & Window Tinting

Favorite

Affiliated Auto Glass

Favorite

Auto New Car Dealer

Allen Samuels Dodge

Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat

Winner

Jeff Hunter Toyota

Favorite

Richard Karr Motors

Favorite

Auto Repair

Complete Car Care Center

Winner

Texas Star Tire and Auto Repair

Favorite

Jesse Britt’s Automotive

Favorite

Auto Service

Complete Car Care Center

Winner

Jesse Britt’s Automotive

Favorite

Allen Samuels Dodge

Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat

Favorite

Auto Used Car Dealer

Allen Samuels Dodge

Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat

Winner

Jeff Hunter Toyota

Favorite

Richard Karr Motors

Favorite

Automotive Sales Person

Chad West, Douglass

Nissan of Waco

Winner

Tyler Nowaski, University KIA

Favorite

Daniel Riojas, Richard Karr Motors

Favorite

Lawrence Matthys, Greg May Honda

Favorite

Car Wash

Whitewater Express Car Wash

Winner

Genie Car Wash

Favorite

Finish Line Car Wash

Favorite

Independent Auto Service

Texas Star Auto Repair

Winner

Foreign Auto Clinic

Favorite

Jesse Britt’s Automotive

Favorite

Oil Change

Complete Car Care Center

Winner

Jeff Hunter Toyota

Favorite

Kwik Kar

Favorite

RV Dealer

RV Station

Winner

FunTown RV

Favorite

Crestview RV

Favorite

Tire Shop

Discount Tire

Winner

Oscar’s Tires

Favorite

City Tire and Battery

Favorite

Towing

Big Boys’ Wrecker Service

Winner

Tow King of Waco

Favorite

Waco Towing & Wrecker

Favorite

Transmissions

Green’s Automatic Transmissions

Winner

West End Transmissions

Favorite

Oliver Brothers

Favorite

BEAUTY & FITNESS

Beauty Salon

Champions Salon & Barber

Winner

De Ja Do Salon

Favorite

The Cutting Edge

Favorite

Cosmetic Dermatology

RealSkin Dermatology

Winner

NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care

Favorite

The Alternative Touch

Favorite

Cosmetic/Restorative Dentistry

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics

Winner

Starr General Dentistry

Favorite

Waco Family Dentistry

Favorite

Day Spa

Pura Vida Day Spa Waco

Winner

NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care

Favorite

Skin and Body Refinery

Favorite

Gym/Fitness Center

Planet Fitness

Winner

Waco Family YMCA

Favorite

Crunch Fitness

Favorite

EATERIES

Asian

P.F. Chang’s

Winner

Blasian Asian

Favorite

Cathay House

Favorite

Baked Potato

Dos Mundos Spud Shack

Winner

Uncle Dan’s BBQ & Rib House

Favorite

George’s

Favorite

Bakery

Baked Bliss Baking Co.

Winner

Slovacek’s

Favorite

H-E-B — Wooded Acres

Favorite

Barbecue

Helberg BBQ

Winner

Vitek’s

Favorite

Rudy’s BBQ

Favorite

Biscuit

Butter My Biscuit

Winner

Brown House Cafe

Favorite

George’s

Favorite

Breakfast

Our Breakfast Place

Winner

Brown House Cafe

Favorite

Cracker Barrel

Favorite

Breakfast Taco

Lolita’s

Winner

Leal’s Mexican Restaurant

Favorite

Rosa’s Cafe

Favorite

Buffet

Jason’s Deli

Winner

Golden Corral

Favorite

Summer Palace

Favorite

Cajun

Te’jun The Texas Cajun

Winner

Walk-On’s

Favorite

Buzzard Billy’s

Favorite

Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Winner

CuppieCakes

Favorite

H-E-B — Wooded Acres

Favorite

Caterer

George’s

Winner

La Fiesta Catering

Favorite

Blanek’s

Favorite

Catfish

George’s

Winner

Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse

Favorite

Catfish King

Favorite

Chicago-Style Pizza

Old Chicago

Winner

Chicken

Chick-fil-A

Winner

Bush’s Chicken

Favorite

Raising Cane’s

Favorite

Chicken Enchiladas

El Conquistador

Winner

La Fiesta

Favorite

Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant

Favorite

Chicken-Fried Steak

George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering

Winner

Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse

Favorite

Lone Star Tavern & Steakhouse

Favorite

Chips and Salsa

La Fiesta

Winner

Chuy’s

Favorite

Ninfas Mexican Restaurant

Favorite

Coffee

Common Grounds

Winner

Be Kind Coffee

Favorite

Brown House Cafe

Favorite

Dutch Brothers

Favorite

Donut Shop

Shipley’s

Winner

Nightlight Donuts

Favorite

Daylight Donuts

Favorite

Fast Food

Chick-fil-A

Winner

Tom’s Burger

Favorite

YAKI Texas Teriyaki

Favorite

Food Truck

Fat Boyz Tacos

Winner

Sergio’s Food Truck

Favorite

Le’s Kitchen

Favorite

French Fries

Kitok Restaurant

Winner

Cupp’s Drive Inn

Favorite

Chick-Fil-A

Favorite

Guacamole

La Fiesta

Winner

Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant

Favorite

El Conquistador

Favorite

Hamburger

Dubl-R Old Fashioned

Hamburgers

Winner

Whizzbang’s

Favorite

Cupps Drive Inn

Favorite

Ice Cream Shop

Baskin Robbins

Winner

Heritage Creamery

Favorite

Katie’s Custard

Favorite

Indian

Stone Hearth Indian Cafe

Winner

Saffron

Favorite

Italian

Baris

Winner

Di Campli's Italian Ristorante

Favorite

Moroso Wood Fired Pizzeria

Favorite

Kolaches

Czech Stop

Winner

Gerik’s Ole Czech Bakery

Favorite

Slovacek’s

Favorite

Margarita

La Fiesta

Winner

Hecho En Waco

Favorite

Case de Castillo

Favorite

George’s

Favorite

Ninfa’s

Favorite

Mexican

El Conquistador Restaurant

Winner

La Fiesta

Favorite

Casa De Castillo

Favorite

Overall Favorite Restaurant

Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe

Winner

Poppa Rollo’s Pizza

Favorite

Texas Roadhouse

Favorite

Pizza

Poppa Rollo’s Pizza

Winner

Slow Rise Pizza

Favorite

Marco’s

Favorite

Salad

Jason’s Deli

Winner

George’s Restaurant

Favorite

Slow Rise Slice House

Favorite

Sandwich

Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe

Winner

Subway

Favorite

Firehouse Subs

Favorite

Seafood

Te’jun the Texas Cajun

Winner

Buzzard Billy’s

Favorite

Walk-On’s

Favorite

Steak

135 Prime

Winner

Texas Roadhouse

Favorite

Longhorn Steakhouse

Favorite

Sweet Tea

Bush’s Chicken

Winner

McAlister’s

Favorite

HTeaO

Favorite

Raising Cane’s

Favorite

Tamale

Jesse’s Tortilla Factory

Winner

El Conquistador

Favorite

Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant

Favorite

Tortilla

Jesse’s Tortilla Factory

Winner

Rosa’s Cafe

Favorite

Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant

Favorite

Weekend Brunch

Brown House Cafe

Winner

Cafe Cappuccino

Favorite

Olive Branch

Favorite

EDUCATION

Daycare

Columbus Avenue Child

Development Center

Winner

Academy for Creative Learning

Favorite

Primrose School of Waco

at Woodway

Favorite

Private Elementary School

Live Oak Classical School

Winner

St Mary’s Elementary, West

Favorite

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Favorite

Private High School

Vanguard College

Preparatory School

Winner

Live Oak Classical School

Favorite

Bishop Louis Reicher

Catholic High School

Favorite

Private Middle School

Vanguard College

Preparatory School

Winner

Live Oak Classical School

Favorite

Bishop Louis Reicher

Catholic High School

Favorite

Public Elementary School

Spring Valley Elementary

Winner

South Bosque Elementary

Favorite

Woodway Elementary

Favorite

Public High School

Midway High School

Winner

University High School

Favorite

Robinson High School

Favorite

Public Middle School

Midway Middle School

Winner

River Valley Middle School

Favorite

Lorena Middle School

Favorite

ELDERCARE

Assisted Living

Lutheran Sunset Ministries

Winner

Stilwell Retirement Residence

Favorite

The Blake

Favorite

Independent Senior Living

Lutheran Sunset Ministries

Winner

The Delaney at Lake Waco

Favorite

Emerald Cottages of Waco

Favorite

Private Residential Care Home

Lake Ridge Healthy Living

Winner

Retirement Living

Lutheran Sunset Ministries

Winner

The Delaney at Lake Waco

Favorite

The Blake

Favorite

Senior Apartments

Lutheran Sunset Ministries

Winner

Emerald Cottages of Waco

Favorite

Saddlebrook Apartments

Favorite

The Homestead

Favorite

Senior Services

Friends For Life

Winner

Lutheran Sunset Ministries

Favorite

Heart of Texas Council

of Governments

Favorite

Skilled Nursing Care

Lutheran Sunset Ministries

Winner

Bluebonnet Health Services

Favorite

St. Anthony’s Care Center

Favorite

ENTERTAINMENT

Bar

George’s

Winner

Bubba’s 33

Favorite

Twisted Sisters

Favorite

Children’s Birthday Place

Main Event

Winner

Peter Piper Pizza

Favorite

Poppa Rollo’s Pizza

Favorite

Convention Decorating Service

Pendley Party Productions & Rentals

Winner

Bruner Events

Favorite

Event Rentals

The Barn

Winner

Pendley Party Productions

and Rental

Favorite

Action Rental Center

Favorite

Happy Hour

George’s Restaurant

Winner

Bubba’s 33

Favorite

Salty Dog

Favorite

Live Music Venue

Backyard Bar Stage & Grill

Winner

Waco Hippodrome

Favorite

Reflections by Serenity

Favorite

Local Annual Event

Westfest

Winner

Waco Wonderland

Favorite

Barkin’ Ball

Favorite

Local Brewery

Balcones

Winner

Bare Arms Brewing

Favorite

Southern Roots

Favorite

Local Winery

Valley Mills Vineyards

Winner

Country Spring Vineyard & Wine Garden

Favorite

Red Caboose Winery

Favorite

Wedding Planner

Makensie Banda, Heavenly Weddings

Winner

Bonnie Luft

Favorite

Sarah Angell, Alice Allen Events

Favorite

Wine Bar

The Grape

Winner

Stay Classy Waco

Favorite

Olive Garden

Favorite

FASHION

Bridal shop

Georgio Bridal

Winner

JoAnn’s Bridal

Favorite

Pat’s Gowns

Favorite

Children’s Clothing

Target

Winner

Village Shoppe

Favorite

Sironia

Favorite

Clothing Boutique

Courtney’s Boutique

Winner

Village Shoppe

Favorite

China Spring Country Store

Favorite

Consignment Store

Another Season Consignments

Winner

Plato’s Closet Waco

Favorite

Once Upon a Child

Favorite

Dry Cleaner

NuTone Cleaners

Winner

Patrick’s Dry Cleaning

Favorite

Roy Beatty’s Dry Cleaning

Favorite

Jewelry Store

Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry

Winner

James Avery

Favorite

Kindler Jewelers

Favorite

Men’s Clothing

Dillards

Winner

Kohl’s

Favorite

Men’s Warehouse

Favorite

Western Wear

Ritchie’s Western Wear

Winner

Cavenders

Favorite

El Primo Western Wear

Favorite

Women’s Clothing

Dillards

Winner

Village Shoppe

Favorite

Kohl’s

Favorite

FINANCIAL

Bank

Community Bank & Trust

Winner

TFNB Your Bank for Life

Favorite

First National Bank of

Central Texas

Favorite

CPA/CPA Firm

Patillo, Hill & Brown LLP

Winner

JRBT

Favorite

Whitaker Spinks & Koslovsky

Favorite

Credit Union

First Central Credit Union

Winner

Educators Credit Union

Favorite

Genco Federal Credit Union

Favorite

Financial Planner

Community Bank & Trust

Winner

Lovett and Associates

Favorite

Stifel

Favorite

Loans

Community Bank & Trust

Winner

First Central Credit Union

Favorite

First National Bank of

Central Texas

Favorite

HOME SERVICES

Bath Remodeling

Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas

Winner

Aviles Construction, LLC

Favorite

R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC

Favorite

Carpet Cleaning

Enviro Serv

Winner

HOT Chem Dry

Favorite

Stanley Steemer

Favorite

Construction Company

R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC

Winner

Aviles Construction, LLC

Favorite

The Alford Company

Favorite

Custom Gates

Cen-Tex Metals

Winner

Texas Gate

Favorite

Metal Dynamic Worx

Favorite

Fence—Installation Provider

Cen-Tex Metals

Winner

Ace Fence

Favorite

Pinnacle Fence

Favorite

Foundation Repair

Waco Foundation Repair

Winner

Discount Foundation Repair

Favorite

Advanced House Leveling & Foundation Repair

Favorite

Garage Door

Overhead Door Company

of Waco

Winner

Loop 340 Overhead Door

Favorite

Aladdin Overhead Door Company

Favorite

Gutters

Cen Tex Gutters

Winner

Tri-County Guttering

Favorite

Aqua Worx

Favorite

Home Audio & Theater Contractor

Custom Integrators

Winner

KHT Electronics

Favorite

Home Remodeling

R&R Remodeling and

Construction, LLC

Winner

Aviles Construction, LLC

Favorite

Willis Design Group

Favorite

Home Restoration

R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC

Winner

Enviro Serv

Favorite

Aviles Construction, LLC

Favorite

Hot Tubs

Lake Air Pool Supply

Winner

Lazy Day Pool & Spa

Favorite

House Cleaning

English Maids

Winner

Neat as a Pin

Favorite

Pristine Clean

Favorite

HVAC (Residential)

Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing

Winner

Lochridge-Priest

Favorite

3C Mechanical

Favorite

Kitchen Remodeling

R&R Remodeling and Construction

Winner

Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas

Favorite

Willis Design Group

Favorite

Lawn Service

Mow Waco

Winner

Javier Martinez’s Lawncare Co.

Favorite

Travis Clark’s Lawns of Texas

Favorite

Moving Service

Guerra Brothers Moving Services

Winner

Move Waco

Favorite

Christian Bros.

Favorite

New Home Builder

Oates Construction Services, Inc.

Winner

The Alford Company

Favorite

BAM Builders

Favorite

Organizing

Neat as a Pin

Winner

The Art of Neat

Favorite

Painting Contractor

Five Star Painting

Winner

Sherwin Williams

Favorite

Dyer Painting

Favorite

Pest Exterminator

855 Bugs

Winner

GGA Pest Management Services

Favorite

Cen/Tex Termite, Pest & Insulation

Favorite

Plumbing Service

Metro Plumbing

Winner

Mike Staas Services

Favorite

Ryberg Plumbing, LLC

Favorite

Previously Owned Furniture

Another Season Consignments

Winner

Consignment Furniture

Showroom

Favorite

Professional Landscaping

Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.

Winner

Greenlife Nursery and Landscaping

Favorite

Fitzgerald’s Landscape

Favorite

Restoration

Target Restoration Services LLC

Winner

Specialty Restoration

Favorite

Enviro Serv

Favorite

Roofing Business

Cen-Tex Roof Systems

Winner

Clark Roofing

Favorite

Johnson Roofing

Favorite

Sprinkler Systems

Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.

Winner

Central Texas Lawn Sprinkler Company

Favorite

H&M Landscaping

Favorite

Window Replacement

Freddy’s Glass

Winner

Bullseye Glass

Favorite

Window World

Favorite

Window Treatments

Christy’s

Winner

Ferguson’s

Favorite

MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

Audiologist

Nancy Norman, M.S.

Livingston Hearing Aid Center

Winner

Dr. Lauren York, Au.D., CCC-A, F-AAA

Waco Hearing Center

Favorite

Ashley Brindley

Waco Ear Nose & Throat

Favorite

Cardiologist

Waco Cardiology Associates

Winner

Waco Heart & Vascular

Favorite

Hillcrest Cardiology

Favorite

Chiropractor

Dr. Shamonica Trunell

Hillcrest Chiropractic

Winner

Micah Mordecai D.C.

Allied Wellness Center

Favorite

Dr. Brad McKenzie

McKenzie Chiropractic Center

Favorite

Dental Hygienist

Kim Beatty

Stonewood Dental

Winner

Gail Hand

Heart of Texas Smiles

Favorite

Susan Trammell

Saddle Creek Dental

Favorite

Dermatologist

Dr. Rusty Rowe

RealSkin Dermatology Waco

Winner

Dr. Young McMahon

U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco

Favorite

Dr. James Mason

Epiphany Dermatology

Favorite

OB-GYN

Dr. Lacy Coke Kessler

Deerwood Women’s Health & Wellness

Winner

Dr. Katherine Haynes

Waco Center for Women’s Health

Favorite

Dr. Mark Moore

Waco Center for Women’s Health

Favorite

Opthalmologist

Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas

Winner

Waco Eye Associates

Favorite

Bealka Eye Surgery

Favorite

Oral Surgeon

Dr. Jason Beck

Waco Surgical Arts

Winner

Dr. Taylor Starr

Starr Dentistry

Favorite

Dr. Martin Starr

Starr Dentistry

Favorite

Orthodontist

Brazos Braces

Winner

Stonehaven Dental &

Orthodontics

Favorite

Collins & Greer Orthodontics

Favorite

Pediatrician

Dr. Billy Nesmith

Heart of Texas Pediatrics

Winner

Dr. Anna Meyers

Baylor Scott & White

Favorite

Dr. Kelly Janish

Ascension Providence

Favorite

Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Andy Hand

Central Texas Institute of Plastic Surgery

Winner

Dr. Eric O’Neill

Favorite

Primary Care Physician

Dr. Tim Martindale

Winner

Dr. Jerod Patchin

Providence internal Medicine

Favorite

Dr. James Graham

Baylor Scott & White

Favorite

Vein Surgeon

William A. Peper, MD, FACS

Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery

Winner

Dr. Sherwin Attai

Waco Cardiology Associates

Favorite

MEDICAL SERVICES

Cardiac Care

Waco Cardiology Associates

Winner

Waco Heart & Vascular

Favorite

Cataract Surgery

Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas

Winner

Bealka Eye Surgery

Favorite

Waco Eye Associates

Favorite

Clinical Cardiac

Electrophysiology (Pacemakers/ICDs)

Waco Cardiology Associates

Winner

Dental Implants

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics

Winner

Starr General Dentistry

Favorite

Waco Surgical Arts

Favorite

Eye Surgery

Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas

Winner

Waco Eye Associates

Favorite

Bealka Eye Surgery

Favorite

Family Owned Dentistry

Starr General Dentistry

Winner

Stonewood Dental

Favorite

Saddle Creek Dental

Favorite

General Dentistry

Starr General Dentistry

Winner

Stonewood Dental

Favorite

Central Texas Dental

Favorite

Handicap Mobility

Interstate Mobility

Winner

MobilityWorks

Favorite

Hearing Equipment Provider

Baxter Hearing Specialists

Winner

Waco Hearing Center

Favorite

Livingston Hearing Aid Center

Favorite

Home Health Provider

Interim Home Health

Winner

Bluebonnet Health Services

Favorite

Halcyon Home

Favorite

Hospice Care

Providence Hospice-Waco

Winner

Bluebonnet Hospice

Favorite

Lake Ridge Healthy Living

Favorite

Hospital

Ascension Providence

Health Center

Winner

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest

Favorite

Waco Family Health Center

Favorite

Interventional Cardiology

Waco Cardiology Associates

Winner

Waco Heart and Vascular

Favorite

Invisalign Dentist

Dr. Chad Latino

Winner

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics

Favorite

Medical Spa

NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care

Winner

Revitalize Skin MD

Favorite

Waco Medical Laser

Favorite

Physical Therapy

Ascension Providence Physical Therapy

Winner

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest

Favorite

Compleo Physical Therapy

Favorite

Podiatry

Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A.

Winner

Dr. K Kyle Ballew, DPM

Favorite

Highlands Foot and Ankle

Favorite

Skin Care

RealSkin Dermatology

Winner

Revitalize Skin MD

Favorite

Epiphany Dermatology

Favorite

Vascular Disease Treatment

Waco Cardiology Associates

Winner

Waco Heart & Vascular

Favorite

Vein & Leg Care

Waco Cardiology Associates

Winner

Waco Heart & Vascular

Favorite

Wound Care

Waco Heart & Vascular

Nicole Reid MD, FACS certified wound specialist

Winner

Waco Ascension Providence Wound Care Center

Favorite

OCCUPATIONAL

Attorney

Dominic Braus

The Carlson Law Firm

Winner

J.D. Ressetar

The Zimmerman Law Firm P.C.

Favorite

The Law Office of Jacob Straub

Favorite

Bail Bondsman

Ash Bail Bonds

Winner

Kocian Bail Bonds

Favorite

Pickens Bail Bonds

Favorite

Elder Law

Rainey and Rainey Attorneys at Law LP

Winner

The Law Office of Jacob Straub

Favorite

Employment Agency

Job Link

Winner

Jack of All Trades

Favorite

Insurance Agent

Paige Mann

Texas First Insurance Plus

Winner

Bob Anderson

State Farm

Favorite

Donald Rowan Insurance

Favorite

Law firm

The Zimmerman Law Firm P.C.

Winner

The Carlson Law Firm

Favorite

Haley Olson, Attorneys at Law

Favorite

Local Television Personality

Julie Hays, KWTX

Winner

Rusty Garrett, KWTX

Favorite

Ke’Sha Lopez, KWTX

Favorite

Mortgage Company

Wallick and Volk, Waco

Winner

Extraco Banks

Favorite

First Central Credit Union

Favorite

PETS & ANIMALS

Animal Rescue/Shelter

Fuzzy Friends Rescue

Winner

Humane Society of Central Texas

Favorite

Fixin’ Ferals TNR and Rescue

Favorite

Birding Supplies

Wild Birds Unlimited

Winner

Feed/Agri Store

West Feeds Inc.

Winner

Tractor Supply Company

Favorite

Bar None County Store

Favorite

Pet Boarding

Dogtopia

Winner

Camp Bow Wow

Favorite

Best Fido Friends

Favorite

Pet Grooming

Dogtopia

Winner

Woof Gang Bakery

Favorite

Sitt’n Pretty Grooming &

Boarding

Favorite

Veterinarian

Hewitt Veterinary Hospital

Winner

South Bosque Veterinary Clinic

Favorite

Ramsgate Veterinary Clinic

Favorite

REAL ESTATE

Commercial Real Estate Company

Kelly, Realtors Commercial

Winner

TEXAS Luxury + Land

Favorite

White Label Realty

Favorite

Property Management

C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc.

Winner

TEXAS Luxury + Land

Favorite

Shamrock Property Management

Favorite

Real Estate Agent

Camille Johnson

Camille Johnson, Realtors

Winner

Maritza Perez

Kelly, Realtors

Favorite

Haley Holden

TEXAS Luxury + Land

Favorite

Real Estate Investor

C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc.

Winner

RGA Properties, Inc.

Favorite

Residential Real Estate Company

TEXAS Luxury + Land

Winner

Kelly, Realtors®

Favorite

Camille Johnson, Realtors

Favorite

RETAIL

Antique Store

Sparrow

Winner

Cedar Chest

Favorite

Cameron Trading Co.

Favorite

Appliance Store

Discount Appliance

Winner

Firearms Store

Praco Gun & Pawn

Winner

Republic Gun Club

Favorite

Fun Guns

Favorite

Flooring

Waco Carpet Company

Winner

DesignCo—Waco

Favorite

Advanced Carpet

Favorite

Florist

Reed’s Flowers

Winner

Bloomingals

Favorite

Wolfe Wholesale Florist, Inc.

Favorite

Frame Shop/Art

Frames Etc.

Winner

Hobby Lobby

Favorite

Michael’s

Favorite

Furniture

Furniture Center

Winner

DuBois Furniture

Favorite

Furniture Row

Favorite

Garden Center/Garden

Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.

Winner

Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping

Favorite

Barrera’s Nursery and Landscaping

Favorite

Gifts & Collectibles

Wild Birds Unlimited

Winner

Spice Village

Favorite

Morrison’s Gifts

Favorite

Liquor Store

Twin Liquors

Winner

Firewater Liquor

Favorite

Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Favorite

Locally Owned Grocer

Jubilee Market

Winner

East Side Market & Goods

Favorite

Nature Shop

Wild Birds Unlimited

Winner

Nursery

Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.

Winner

Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping

Favorite

Barrera’s Nursery and Landscaping

Favorite

Paint Supply Store

Sherwin-Williams

Winner

Wigley’s Paint Supply, Inc.

Favorite

Home Depot

Favorite

Pawn Shop

Praco Gun & Pawn

Winner

Rodeo Pawn

Favorite

Pool/Hot Tub Supply & Service

Lake Air Pool Supply

Winner

Lazy Day Pool & Spa

Favorite

Crystal Clear Pools

Favorite

Tool Store

The Tool Shed Thrift Store

Winner

Keith Ace Hardware

Favorite

Harbor Freight

Favorite

SERVICES

Alterations

Montoya’s Fashions

Winner

Norma’s Alterations

Favorite

Cleaning Service

English Maids

Winner

Neat as a Pin

Favorite

Pristine Clean

Favorite

Customer Service

Wild Birds Unlimited

Winner

Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.

Favorite

Chick-fil-A — Baylor

Favorite

Dance Center

Joy’s School of Dance

Winner

Laurie’s Stepping Out Studio

Favorite

Arthur Murray Dance Studio of Waco

Favorite

Funeral Home

Pecan Grove Funeral Home

Winner

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

Favorite

Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium

Favorite

Holiday Lighting

Light Waco

Winner

GGA Pest Management Services

Favorite

L&L Specialties

Favorite

Hotel

Aloft Waco Baylor

Winner

Marriott

Favorite

Hotel Indigo

Favorite

Pivovar

Favorite

HVAC (Commercial)

Richardson Heat & Air

Winner

Lochridge-Priest

Favorite

Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing

Favorite

License to Carry Training

Big Iron CHL

Winner

Locally Owned Pharmacy

Lynn’s Pharmacy

Winner

West Drug

Favorite

Old Corner Drug

Favorite

Museum

Mayborn Museum

Winner

Dr Pepper Museum

Favorite

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum

Favorite

New Locally Owned Business

Waco Hearing Center

Winner

Celestial Sisters Gifts

Favorite

Beeloved Boutique

Favorite

Non-Profit Agency

Friends for Life

Winner

Mission Waco — World

Favorite

Animal Birth Control Clinic

Favorite

Place to Work

Midway ISD

Winner

Friends for Life

Favorite

Community Bank & Trust

Favorite

Place to Worship

Highland Baptist Church

Winner

Faith Walk Church

Favorite

Harris Creek Baptist Church

Favorite

Security Service

Pro Security Group, Inc.

Winner

Therrell Alarm Protection Service

Favorite

Paladin Security & Investigation

Favorite

Self-Storage

Ideal Self Storage

Winner

Store Space Self Storage

Favorite

Griffin Place

Favorite

Tattoo Shop

Infamous Ink

Winner

Star Tattoo

Winner

Tree Service

A-1 Tree Service

Winner

3rd Day Tree Service

Favorite

Brian’s Tree Service

Favorite

