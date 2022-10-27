Heart of Texas Readers' Choice 2022: Here are the winners

AUTO
Auto Body Repair
C&C Collision Center, LLC
Winner
Service King
Favorite
Bebrick Collision
Favorite
Auto Glass
Freddy’s Glass
Winner
Heat Wave Auto Glass & Window Tinting
Favorite
Affiliated Auto Glass
Favorite
Auto New Car Dealer
Allen Samuels Dodge
Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat
Winner
Jeff Hunter Toyota
Favorite
Richard Karr Motors
Favorite
Auto Repair
Complete Car Care Center
Winner
Texas Star Tire and Auto Repair
Favorite
Jesse Britt’s Automotive
Favorite
Auto Service
Complete Car Care Center
Winner
Jesse Britt’s Automotive
Favorite
Allen Samuels Dodge
Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat
Favorite
Auto Used Car Dealer
Allen Samuels Dodge
Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat
Winner
Jeff Hunter Toyota
Favorite
Richard Karr Motors
Favorite
Automotive Sales Person
Chad West, Douglass
Nissan of Waco
Winner
Tyler Nowaski, University KIA
Favorite
Daniel Riojas, Richard Karr Motors
Favorite
Lawrence Matthys, Greg May Honda
Favorite
Car Wash
Whitewater Express Car Wash
Winner
Genie Car Wash
Favorite
Finish Line Car Wash
Favorite
Independent Auto Service
Texas Star Auto Repair
Winner
Foreign Auto Clinic
Favorite
Jesse Britt’s Automotive
Favorite
Oil Change
Complete Car Care Center
Winner
Jeff Hunter Toyota
Favorite
Kwik Kar
Favorite
RV Dealer
RV Station
Winner
FunTown RV
Favorite
Crestview RV
Favorite
Tire Shop
Discount Tire
Winner
Oscar’s Tires
Favorite
City Tire and Battery
Favorite
Towing
Big Boys’ Wrecker Service
Winner
Tow King of Waco
Favorite
Waco Towing & Wrecker
Favorite
Transmissions
Green’s Automatic Transmissions
Winner
West End Transmissions
Favorite
Oliver Brothers
Favorite
BEAUTY & FITNESS
Beauty Salon
Champions Salon & Barber
Winner
De Ja Do Salon
Favorite
The Cutting Edge
Favorite
Cosmetic Dermatology
RealSkin Dermatology
Winner
NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care
Favorite
The Alternative Touch
Favorite
Cosmetic/Restorative Dentistry
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics
Winner
Starr General Dentistry
Favorite
Waco Family Dentistry
Favorite
Day Spa
Pura Vida Day Spa Waco
Winner
NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care
Favorite
Skin and Body Refinery
Favorite
Gym/Fitness Center
Planet Fitness
Winner
Waco Family YMCA
Favorite
Crunch Fitness
Favorite
EATERIES
Asian
P.F. Chang’s
Winner
Blasian Asian
Favorite
Cathay House
Favorite
Baked Potato
Dos Mundos Spud Shack
Winner
Uncle Dan’s BBQ & Rib House
Favorite
George’s
Favorite
Bakery
Baked Bliss Baking Co.
Winner
Slovacek’s
Favorite
H-E-B — Wooded Acres
Favorite
Barbecue
Helberg BBQ
Winner
Vitek’s
Favorite
Rudy’s BBQ
Favorite
Biscuit
Butter My Biscuit
Winner
Brown House Cafe
Favorite
George’s
Favorite
Breakfast
Our Breakfast Place
Winner
Brown House Cafe
Favorite
Cracker Barrel
Favorite
Breakfast Taco
Lolita’s
Winner
Leal’s Mexican Restaurant
Favorite
Rosa’s Cafe
Favorite
Buffet
Jason’s Deli
Winner
Golden Corral
Favorite
Summer Palace
Favorite
Cajun
Te’jun The Texas Cajun
Winner
Walk-On’s
Favorite
Buzzard Billy’s
Favorite
Cakes
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Winner
CuppieCakes
Favorite
H-E-B — Wooded Acres
Favorite
Caterer
George’s
Winner
La Fiesta Catering
Favorite
Blanek’s
Favorite
Catfish
George’s
Winner
Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse
Favorite
Catfish King
Favorite
Chicago-Style Pizza
Old Chicago
Winner
Chicken
Chick-fil-A
Winner
Bush’s Chicken
Favorite
Raising Cane’s
Favorite
Chicken Enchiladas
El Conquistador
Winner
La Fiesta
Favorite
Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant
Favorite
Chicken-Fried Steak
George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering
Winner
Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse
Favorite
Lone Star Tavern & Steakhouse
Favorite
Chips and Salsa
La Fiesta
Winner
Chuy’s
Favorite
Ninfas Mexican Restaurant
Favorite
Coffee
Common Grounds
Winner
Be Kind Coffee
Favorite
Brown House Cafe
Favorite
Dutch Brothers
Favorite
Donut Shop
Shipley’s
Winner
Nightlight Donuts
Favorite
Daylight Donuts
Favorite
Fast Food
Chick-fil-A
Winner
Tom’s Burger
Favorite
YAKI Texas Teriyaki
Favorite
Food Truck
Fat Boyz Tacos
Winner
Sergio’s Food Truck
Favorite
Le’s Kitchen
Favorite
French Fries
Kitok Restaurant
Winner
Cupp’s Drive Inn
Favorite
Chick-Fil-A
Favorite
Guacamole
La Fiesta
Winner
Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant
Favorite
El Conquistador
Favorite
Hamburger
Dubl-R Old Fashioned
Hamburgers
Winner
Whizzbang’s
Favorite
Cupps Drive Inn
Favorite
Ice Cream Shop
Baskin Robbins
Winner
Heritage Creamery
Favorite
Katie’s Custard
Favorite
Indian
Stone Hearth Indian Cafe
Winner
Saffron
Favorite
Italian
Baris
Winner
Di Campli's Italian Ristorante
Favorite
Moroso Wood Fired Pizzeria
Favorite
Kolaches
Czech Stop
Winner
Gerik’s Ole Czech Bakery
Favorite
Slovacek’s
Favorite
Margarita
La Fiesta
Winner
Hecho En Waco
Favorite
Case de Castillo
Favorite
George’s
Favorite
Ninfa’s
Favorite
Mexican
El Conquistador Restaurant
Winner
La Fiesta
Favorite
Casa De Castillo
Favorite
Overall Favorite Restaurant
Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe
Winner
Poppa Rollo’s Pizza
Favorite
Texas Roadhouse
Favorite
Pizza
Poppa Rollo’s Pizza
Winner
Slow Rise Pizza
Favorite
Marco’s
Favorite
Salad
Jason’s Deli
Winner
George’s Restaurant
Favorite
Slow Rise Slice House
Favorite
Sandwich
Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe
Winner
Subway
Favorite
Firehouse Subs
Favorite
Seafood
Te’jun the Texas Cajun
Winner
Buzzard Billy’s
Favorite
Walk-On’s
Favorite
Steak
135 Prime
Winner
Texas Roadhouse
Favorite
Longhorn Steakhouse
Favorite
Sweet Tea
Bush’s Chicken
Winner
McAlister’s
Favorite
HTeaO
Favorite
Raising Cane’s
Favorite
Tamale
Jesse’s Tortilla Factory
Winner
El Conquistador
Favorite
Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant
Favorite
Tortilla
Jesse’s Tortilla Factory
Winner
Rosa’s Cafe
Favorite
Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant
Favorite
Weekend Brunch
Brown House Cafe
Winner
Cafe Cappuccino
Favorite
Olive Branch
Favorite
EDUCATION
Daycare
Columbus Avenue Child
Development Center
Winner
Academy for Creative Learning
Favorite
Primrose School of Waco
at Woodway
Favorite
Private Elementary School
Live Oak Classical School
Winner
St Mary’s Elementary, West
Favorite
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Favorite
Private High School
Vanguard College
Preparatory School
Winner
Live Oak Classical School
Favorite
Bishop Louis Reicher
Catholic High School
Favorite
Private Middle School
Vanguard College
Preparatory School
Winner
Live Oak Classical School
Favorite
Bishop Louis Reicher
Catholic High School
Favorite
Public Elementary School
Spring Valley Elementary
Winner
South Bosque Elementary
Favorite
Woodway Elementary
Favorite
Public High School
Midway High School
Winner
University High School
Favorite
Robinson High School
Favorite
Public Middle School
Midway Middle School
Winner
River Valley Middle School
Favorite
Lorena Middle School
Favorite
ELDERCARE
Assisted Living
Lutheran Sunset Ministries
Winner
Stilwell Retirement Residence
Favorite
The Blake
Favorite
Independent Senior Living
Lutheran Sunset Ministries
Winner
The Delaney at Lake Waco
Favorite
Emerald Cottages of Waco
Favorite
Private Residential Care Home
Lake Ridge Healthy Living
Winner
Retirement Living
Lutheran Sunset Ministries
Winner
The Delaney at Lake Waco
Favorite
The Blake
Favorite
Senior Apartments
Lutheran Sunset Ministries
Winner
Emerald Cottages of Waco
Favorite
Saddlebrook Apartments
Favorite
The Homestead
Favorite
Senior Services
Friends For Life
Winner
Lutheran Sunset Ministries
Favorite
Heart of Texas Council
of Governments
Favorite
Skilled Nursing Care
Lutheran Sunset Ministries
Winner
Bluebonnet Health Services
Favorite
St. Anthony’s Care Center
Favorite
ENTERTAINMENT
Bar
George’s
Winner
Bubba’s 33
Favorite
Twisted Sisters
Favorite
Children’s Birthday Place
Main Event
Winner
Peter Piper Pizza
Favorite
Poppa Rollo’s Pizza
Favorite
Convention Decorating Service
Pendley Party Productions & Rentals
Winner
Bruner Events
Favorite
Event Rentals
The Barn
Winner
Pendley Party Productions
and Rental
Favorite
Action Rental Center
Favorite
Happy Hour
George’s Restaurant
Winner
Bubba’s 33
Favorite
Salty Dog
Favorite
Live Music Venue
Backyard Bar Stage & Grill
Winner
Waco Hippodrome
Favorite
Reflections by Serenity
Favorite
Local Annual Event
Westfest
Winner
Waco Wonderland
Favorite
Barkin’ Ball
Favorite
Local Brewery
Balcones
Winner
Bare Arms Brewing
Favorite
Southern Roots
Favorite
Local Winery
Valley Mills Vineyards
Winner
Country Spring Vineyard & Wine Garden
Favorite
Red Caboose Winery
Favorite
Wedding Planner
Makensie Banda, Heavenly Weddings
Winner
Bonnie Luft
Favorite
Sarah Angell, Alice Allen Events
Favorite
Wine Bar
The Grape
Winner
Stay Classy Waco
Favorite
Olive Garden
Favorite
FASHION
Bridal shop
Georgio Bridal
Winner
JoAnn’s Bridal
Favorite
Pat’s Gowns
Favorite
Children’s Clothing
Target
Winner
Village Shoppe
Favorite
Sironia
Favorite
Clothing Boutique
Courtney’s Boutique
Winner
Village Shoppe
Favorite
China Spring Country Store
Favorite
Consignment Store
Another Season Consignments
Winner
Plato’s Closet Waco
Favorite
Once Upon a Child
Favorite
Dry Cleaner
NuTone Cleaners
Winner
Patrick’s Dry Cleaning
Favorite
Roy Beatty’s Dry Cleaning
Favorite
Jewelry Store
Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry
Winner
James Avery
Favorite
Kindler Jewelers
Favorite
Men’s Clothing
Dillards
Winner
Kohl’s
Favorite
Men’s Warehouse
Favorite
Western Wear
Ritchie’s Western Wear
Winner
Cavenders
Favorite
El Primo Western Wear
Favorite
Women’s Clothing
Dillards
Winner
Village Shoppe
Favorite
Kohl’s
Favorite
FINANCIAL
Bank
Community Bank & Trust
Winner
TFNB Your Bank for Life
Favorite
First National Bank of
Central Texas
Favorite
CPA/CPA Firm
Patillo, Hill & Brown LLP
Winner
JRBT
Favorite
Whitaker Spinks & Koslovsky
Favorite
Credit Union
First Central Credit Union
Winner
Educators Credit Union
Favorite
Genco Federal Credit Union
Favorite
Financial Planner
Community Bank & Trust
Winner
Lovett and Associates
Favorite
Stifel
Favorite
Loans
Community Bank & Trust
Winner
First Central Credit Union
Favorite
First National Bank of
Central Texas
Favorite
HOME SERVICES
Bath Remodeling
Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas
Winner
Aviles Construction, LLC
Favorite
R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC
Favorite
Carpet Cleaning
Enviro Serv
Winner
HOT Chem Dry
Favorite
Stanley Steemer
Favorite
Construction Company
R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC
Winner
Aviles Construction, LLC
Favorite
The Alford Company
Favorite
Custom Gates
Cen-Tex Metals
Winner
Texas Gate
Favorite
Metal Dynamic Worx
Favorite
Fence—Installation Provider
Cen-Tex Metals
Winner
Ace Fence
Favorite
Pinnacle Fence
Favorite
Foundation Repair
Waco Foundation Repair
Winner
Discount Foundation Repair
Favorite
Advanced House Leveling & Foundation Repair
Favorite
Garage Door
Overhead Door Company
of Waco
Winner
Loop 340 Overhead Door
Favorite
Aladdin Overhead Door Company
Favorite
Gutters
Cen Tex Gutters
Winner
Tri-County Guttering
Favorite
Aqua Worx
Favorite
Home Audio & Theater Contractor
Custom Integrators
Winner
KHT Electronics
Favorite
Home Remodeling
R&R Remodeling and
Construction, LLC
Winner
Aviles Construction, LLC
Favorite
Willis Design Group
Favorite
Home Restoration
R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC
Winner
Enviro Serv
Favorite
Aviles Construction, LLC
Favorite
Hot Tubs
Lake Air Pool Supply
Winner
Lazy Day Pool & Spa
Favorite
House Cleaning
English Maids
Winner
Neat as a Pin
Favorite
Pristine Clean
Favorite
HVAC (Residential)
Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing
Winner
Lochridge-Priest
Favorite
3C Mechanical
Favorite
Kitchen Remodeling
R&R Remodeling and Construction
Winner
Dreammaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas
Favorite
Willis Design Group
Favorite
Lawn Service
Mow Waco
Winner
Javier Martinez’s Lawncare Co.
Favorite
Travis Clark’s Lawns of Texas
Favorite
Moving Service
Guerra Brothers Moving Services
Winner
Move Waco
Favorite
Christian Bros.
Favorite
New Home Builder
Oates Construction Services, Inc.
Winner
The Alford Company
Favorite
BAM Builders
Favorite
Organizing
Neat as a Pin
Winner
The Art of Neat
Favorite
Painting Contractor
Five Star Painting
Winner
Sherwin Williams
Favorite
Dyer Painting
Favorite
Pest Exterminator
855 Bugs
Winner
GGA Pest Management Services
Favorite
Cen/Tex Termite, Pest & Insulation
Favorite
Plumbing Service
Metro Plumbing
Winner
Mike Staas Services
Favorite
Ryberg Plumbing, LLC
Favorite
Previously Owned Furniture
Another Season Consignments
Winner
Consignment Furniture
Showroom
Favorite
Professional Landscaping
Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.
Winner
Greenlife Nursery and Landscaping
Favorite
Fitzgerald’s Landscape
Favorite
Restoration
Target Restoration Services LLC
Winner
Specialty Restoration
Favorite
Enviro Serv
Favorite
Roofing Business
Cen-Tex Roof Systems
Winner
Clark Roofing
Favorite
Johnson Roofing
Favorite
Sprinkler Systems
Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.
Winner
Central Texas Lawn Sprinkler Company
Favorite
H&M Landscaping
Favorite
Window Replacement
Freddy’s Glass
Winner
Bullseye Glass
Favorite
Window World
Favorite
Window Treatments
Christy’s
Winner
Ferguson’s
Favorite
MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS
Audiologist
Nancy Norman, M.S.
Livingston Hearing Aid Center
Winner
Dr. Lauren York, Au.D., CCC-A, F-AAA
Waco Hearing Center
Favorite
Ashley Brindley
Waco Ear Nose & Throat
Favorite
Cardiologist
Waco Cardiology Associates
Winner
Waco Heart & Vascular
Favorite
Hillcrest Cardiology
Favorite
Chiropractor
Dr. Shamonica Trunell
Hillcrest Chiropractic
Winner
Micah Mordecai D.C.
Allied Wellness Center
Favorite
Dr. Brad McKenzie
McKenzie Chiropractic Center
Favorite
Dental Hygienist
Kim Beatty
Stonewood Dental
Winner
Gail Hand
Heart of Texas Smiles
Favorite
Susan Trammell
Saddle Creek Dental
Favorite
Dermatologist
Dr. Rusty Rowe
RealSkin Dermatology Waco
Winner
Dr. Young McMahon
U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco
Favorite
Dr. James Mason
Epiphany Dermatology
Favorite
OB-GYN
Dr. Lacy Coke Kessler
Deerwood Women’s Health & Wellness
Winner
Dr. Katherine Haynes
Waco Center for Women’s Health
Favorite
Dr. Mark Moore
Waco Center for Women’s Health
Favorite
Opthalmologist
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas
Winner
Waco Eye Associates
Favorite
Bealka Eye Surgery
Favorite
Oral Surgeon
Dr. Jason Beck
Waco Surgical Arts
Winner
Dr. Taylor Starr
Starr Dentistry
Favorite
Dr. Martin Starr
Starr Dentistry
Favorite
Orthodontist
Brazos Braces
Winner
Stonehaven Dental &
Orthodontics
Favorite
Collins & Greer Orthodontics
Favorite
Pediatrician
Dr. Billy Nesmith
Heart of Texas Pediatrics
Winner
Dr. Anna Meyers
Baylor Scott & White
Favorite
Dr. Kelly Janish
Ascension Providence
Favorite
Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Andy Hand
Central Texas Institute of Plastic Surgery
Winner
Dr. Eric O’Neill
Favorite
Primary Care Physician
Dr. Tim Martindale
Winner
Dr. Jerod Patchin
Providence internal Medicine
Favorite
Dr. James Graham
Baylor Scott & White
Favorite
Vein Surgeon
William A. Peper, MD, FACS
Thoracic, Vascular & Vein Surgery
Winner
Dr. Sherwin Attai
Waco Cardiology Associates
Favorite
MEDICAL SERVICES
Cardiac Care
Waco Cardiology Associates
Winner
Waco Heart & Vascular
Favorite
Cataract Surgery
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas
Winner
Bealka Eye Surgery
Favorite
Waco Eye Associates
Favorite
Clinical Cardiac
Electrophysiology (Pacemakers/ICDs)
Waco Cardiology Associates
Winner
Dental Implants
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics
Winner
Starr General Dentistry
Favorite
Waco Surgical Arts
Favorite
Eye Surgery
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas
Winner
Waco Eye Associates
Favorite
Bealka Eye Surgery
Favorite
Family Owned Dentistry
Starr General Dentistry
Winner
Stonewood Dental
Favorite
Saddle Creek Dental
Favorite
General Dentistry
Starr General Dentistry
Winner
Stonewood Dental
Favorite
Central Texas Dental
Favorite
Handicap Mobility
Interstate Mobility
Winner
MobilityWorks
Favorite
Hearing Equipment Provider
Baxter Hearing Specialists
Winner
Waco Hearing Center
Favorite
Livingston Hearing Aid Center
Favorite
Home Health Provider
Interim Home Health
Winner
Bluebonnet Health Services
Favorite
Halcyon Home
Favorite
Hospice Care
Providence Hospice-Waco
Winner
Bluebonnet Hospice
Favorite
Lake Ridge Healthy Living
Favorite
Hospital
Ascension Providence
Health Center
Winner
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest
Favorite
Waco Family Health Center
Favorite
Interventional Cardiology
Waco Cardiology Associates
Winner
Waco Heart and Vascular
Favorite
Invisalign Dentist
Dr. Chad Latino
Winner
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics
Favorite
Medical Spa
NuGenesis Medical Spa & Vein Care
Winner
Revitalize Skin MD
Favorite
Waco Medical Laser
Favorite
Physical Therapy
Ascension Providence Physical Therapy
Winner
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest
Favorite
Compleo Physical Therapy
Favorite
Podiatry
Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A.
Winner
Dr. K Kyle Ballew, DPM
Favorite
Highlands Foot and Ankle
Favorite
Skin Care
RealSkin Dermatology
Winner
Revitalize Skin MD
Favorite
Epiphany Dermatology
Favorite
Vascular Disease Treatment
Waco Cardiology Associates
Winner
Waco Heart & Vascular
Favorite
Vein & Leg Care
Waco Cardiology Associates
Winner
Waco Heart & Vascular
Favorite
Wound Care
Waco Heart & Vascular
Nicole Reid MD, FACS certified wound specialist
Winner
Waco Ascension Providence Wound Care Center
Favorite
OCCUPATIONAL
Attorney
Dominic Braus
The Carlson Law Firm
Winner
J.D. Ressetar
The Zimmerman Law Firm P.C.
Favorite
The Law Office of Jacob Straub
Favorite
Bail Bondsman
Ash Bail Bonds
Winner
Kocian Bail Bonds
Favorite
Pickens Bail Bonds
Favorite
Elder Law
Rainey and Rainey Attorneys at Law LP
Winner
The Law Office of Jacob Straub
Favorite
Employment Agency
Job Link
Winner
Jack of All Trades
Favorite
Insurance Agent
Paige Mann
Texas First Insurance Plus
Winner
Bob Anderson
State Farm
Favorite
Donald Rowan Insurance
Favorite
Law firm
The Zimmerman Law Firm P.C.
Winner
The Carlson Law Firm
Favorite
Haley Olson, Attorneys at Law
Favorite
Local Television Personality
Julie Hays, KWTX
Winner
Rusty Garrett, KWTX
Favorite
Ke’Sha Lopez, KWTX
Favorite
Mortgage Company
Wallick and Volk, Waco
Winner
Extraco Banks
Favorite
First Central Credit Union
Favorite
PETS & ANIMALS
Animal Rescue/Shelter
Fuzzy Friends Rescue
Winner
Humane Society of Central Texas
Favorite
Fixin’ Ferals TNR and Rescue
Favorite
Birding Supplies
Wild Birds Unlimited
Winner
Feed/Agri Store
West Feeds Inc.
Winner
Tractor Supply Company
Favorite
Bar None County Store
Favorite
Pet Boarding
Dogtopia
Winner
Camp Bow Wow
Favorite
Best Fido Friends
Favorite
Pet Grooming
Dogtopia
Winner
Woof Gang Bakery
Favorite
Sitt’n Pretty Grooming &
Boarding
Favorite
Veterinarian
Hewitt Veterinary Hospital
Winner
South Bosque Veterinary Clinic
Favorite
Ramsgate Veterinary Clinic
Favorite
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Real Estate Company
Kelly, Realtors Commercial
Winner
TEXAS Luxury + Land
Favorite
White Label Realty
Favorite
Property Management
C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc.
Winner
TEXAS Luxury + Land
Favorite
Shamrock Property Management
Favorite
Real Estate Agent
Camille Johnson
Camille Johnson, Realtors
Winner
Maritza Perez
Kelly, Realtors
Favorite
Haley Holden
TEXAS Luxury + Land
Favorite
Real Estate Investor
C.I.F. Real Estate Services, Inc.
Winner
RGA Properties, Inc.
Favorite
Residential Real Estate Company
TEXAS Luxury + Land
Winner
Kelly, Realtors®
Favorite
Camille Johnson, Realtors
Favorite
RETAIL
Antique Store
Sparrow
Winner
Cedar Chest
Favorite
Cameron Trading Co.
Favorite
Appliance Store
Discount Appliance
Winner
Firearms Store
Praco Gun & Pawn
Winner
Republic Gun Club
Favorite
Fun Guns
Favorite
Flooring
Waco Carpet Company
Winner
DesignCo—Waco
Favorite
Advanced Carpet
Favorite
Florist
Reed’s Flowers
Winner
Bloomingals
Favorite
Wolfe Wholesale Florist, Inc.
Favorite
Frame Shop/Art
Frames Etc.
Winner
Hobby Lobby
Favorite
Michael’s
Favorite
Furniture
Furniture Center
Winner
DuBois Furniture
Favorite
Furniture Row
Favorite
Garden Center/Garden
Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.
Winner
Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping
Favorite
Barrera’s Nursery and Landscaping
Favorite
Gifts & Collectibles
Wild Birds Unlimited
Winner
Spice Village
Favorite
Morrison’s Gifts
Favorite
Liquor Store
Twin Liquors
Winner
Firewater Liquor
Favorite
Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
Favorite
Locally Owned Grocer
Jubilee Market
Winner
East Side Market & Goods
Favorite
Nature Shop
Wild Birds Unlimited
Winner
Nursery
Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.
Winner
Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping
Favorite
Barrera’s Nursery and Landscaping
Favorite
Paint Supply Store
Sherwin-Williams
Winner
Wigley’s Paint Supply, Inc.
Favorite
Home Depot
Favorite
Pawn Shop
Praco Gun & Pawn
Winner
Rodeo Pawn
Favorite
Pool/Hot Tub Supply & Service
Lake Air Pool Supply
Winner
Lazy Day Pool & Spa
Favorite
Crystal Clear Pools
Favorite
Tool Store
The Tool Shed Thrift Store
Winner
Keith Ace Hardware
Favorite
Harbor Freight
Favorite
SERVICES
Alterations
Montoya’s Fashions
Winner
Norma’s Alterations
Favorite
Cleaning Service
English Maids
Winner
Neat as a Pin
Favorite
Pristine Clean
Favorite
Customer Service
Wild Birds Unlimited
Winner
Westview Nursery and Landscape Co.
Favorite
Chick-fil-A — Baylor
Favorite
Dance Center
Joy’s School of Dance
Winner
Laurie’s Stepping Out Studio
Favorite
Arthur Murray Dance Studio of Waco
Favorite
Funeral Home
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
Winner
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Favorite
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
Favorite
Holiday Lighting
Light Waco
Winner
GGA Pest Management Services
Favorite
L&L Specialties
Favorite
Hotel
Aloft Waco Baylor
Winner
Marriott
Favorite
Hotel Indigo
Favorite
Pivovar
Favorite
HVAC (Commercial)
Richardson Heat & Air
Winner
Lochridge-Priest
Favorite
Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing
Favorite
License to Carry Training
Big Iron CHL
Winner
Locally Owned Pharmacy
Lynn’s Pharmacy
Winner
West Drug
Favorite
Old Corner Drug
Favorite
Museum
Mayborn Museum
Winner
Dr Pepper Museum
Favorite
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum
Favorite
New Locally Owned Business
Waco Hearing Center
Winner
Celestial Sisters Gifts
Favorite
Beeloved Boutique
Favorite
Non-Profit Agency
Friends for Life
Winner
Mission Waco — World
Favorite
Animal Birth Control Clinic
Favorite
Place to Work
Midway ISD
Winner
Friends for Life
Favorite
Community Bank & Trust
Favorite
Place to Worship
Highland Baptist Church
Winner
Faith Walk Church
Favorite
Harris Creek Baptist Church
Favorite
Security Service
Pro Security Group, Inc.
Winner
Therrell Alarm Protection Service
Favorite
Paladin Security & Investigation
Favorite
Self-Storage
Ideal Self Storage
Winner
Store Space Self Storage
Favorite
Griffin Place
Favorite
Tattoo Shop
Infamous Ink
Winner
Star Tattoo
Winner
Tree Service
A-1 Tree Service
Winner
3rd Day Tree Service
Favorite
Brian’s Tree Service
Favorite