Heartbreak, Texas: A Christmas like no other

To our surprise, BJ Elkert wrote a cookbook, called “Deep Fried Texas.” It started off, “Take 3 quarts of rendered possum grease, heat in an outdoor container until a wooden match in the grease catches fire, then add your meat.” He shared the proximate frying times for quail, deer, armadillo, squirrel, beef — you name it. Now, people in BJ’s family tended to be the picture of health — until the day they keeled over with a full-blown coronary.

Billy, our “Great American Mechanic,” gave us a combination gas-powered ice cream maker and washing machine. “Just remember, if you make strawberry ice cream before you wash your whites, rinse it out real thoroughly. That is, unless you like pink underwear.”

Miss Scarlett gave us 10 pounds of calf-fries, “picked fresh off the vine, you might say.” Her son Jimmy gave my daughter Janey, home for the holidays, a corn snake. His animal gifts to win Janey’s affections had fallen somewhat short of the mark a few years before, when he gave Janey a pet skunk; but time heals all smells, we like to say.

I don’t believe he was ever going to make hay with Janey, but he kept on catching critters and giving them to her, certain that the right critter just hadn’t been presented yet.