Heartbreak, Texas: A lost sheep

Sally Rae and I were having a fine sort of spring day at The Waterin’ Hole Café. We’re the main socializing spot in downtown Heartbreak, some 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s lamentable sushi bars. We serve honest chicken-fried steak, NOT raw fish, and we had an unusually good lunch run. The windows were open and cleanup wasn’t half-bad.

Yes, it was a beautiful spring day. It was rare in many ways: Bluebonnets had perfumed the clear, blue air. Death Ray, my mother-in-law, had left in a snit and was unlikely to be over it before fall. My taxes were done on time, and … and … then Polonius Faulkner walked in.

Polonius and I had, well, a troubled history. He was an undercover Texas Ranger. I had once saved his life; several times since, I had cause to regret the rash behavior my thin veneer of Christianity prompted.

A cloud suddenly obscured the sun. Just below my hearing range, a wild dog howled. My lizard brain sought a rock to scurry under and hide.

“Hi Dave, how’s it going?” Polonius asked.

“Would it help me any if I said senility has deprived me my reason?

“Now don’t be that way,” he started. “I have just the merest little favor to ask ...”

“Like defusing a bomb?”

“No — well, sort of — you know how some men sorta go crazy when they get a divorce?”

“You mean most men, don’t you?” I responded.

“Yeah, well, sure. Most men go a little crazy. It’s just that this ’un is one of ours — Sgt. Zane Jenkins. I mean, he’s a good Texas Ranger about to go bad. We want to get him some help before he gets in too deep.”

I felt the stirrings of sympathy (for a cop!); this was a really bad sign!

“So, what’s he done?”

“First, he peed in a Walmart.”

“That’s a crime?”

“It is if you are in the electronics department. I mean, he was drunk. Then he shoplifted a motorcycle helmet and drove an electric bike through a plate glass window to escape.”

“Sounds like a simple alcoholic breakdown to me,” I said.

“He was just fine until he got sent to investigate a particularly noisy orgy; that’s when he found his wife, well, occupied there.”

“I get that his marriage has sent him off the deep end, but what could possibly require my assistance?” I wondered out loud.

“Well, the organization already was trying to keep this gross breach of discipline quiet, but then Zane discovered that his partner, Shane Shostakobick, was also an inside, er, participant in said festivities.”

“Hub-boy! So, his partner broke a Blue Taboo, and now you’re thinking Zane shouldn’t have to pay the penalty,” I gasped.

“Now you understand me.”

“Why don’t y’all go get him yourselves?” I asked.

“He knows us all. We need a new face for this operation,” Polonius said. “We’re pretty sure that he’s holed up somewhere in Quick Fix. It ought to be easy; we’ll just cruise around in your truck until we find him. Once he’s cornered, I’ll talk some sense to him, get him loaded up and get him home. It ought to be easy.”

That last part made me cringe. “Easy” is a soft soap for “easy for me, maybe could be deadly for you.”

I noted that Polonius said “easy” twice. I’m almost sure that means they cancel out, like a double negative.

“How will I know this guy?”

“Why, ol’ Zane has a pair of yellow python boots that he won’t hardly take off,” my “pardner” in crime-fightin’ said.

About then, a racket that could sour a buzzard’s milk broke loose upstairs.

“What’s that ?!” Polonius yelled, grabbing the sides of his jarhead hairdo in pain.

“My son, Li’l’ Billy, just organized a junk rock band he named Blunt Force Trauma to attract girls! The heck of it is, it seems to work!” I yelled back through balled-up fists of my own. “Let me get it moved out before my customers start bleeding from their ears!”

I exiled Li’l’ Billy from upstairs, partly by promising him that I would find him a new spot to practice before “it ruined his life!” Lordy, kids could ruin a pretty spring day almost as fast as Polonius could.

To the uninitiated, Quick Fix was a peculiar unincorporated suburb of Heartbreak. The roads tended to separate on three directions, not four. It quickly became confusing to any outsiders. Most of the buildings were trailer houses in various states of disrepair.

Numerous dirty children played around the yards. Almost always, these kids were herded about by a beautiful girl or woman — the dividing line was highly subjective, depending far more on physical development than age. “Sweet young thangs” were the only reliable product of Quick Fix. The smart ones got out early, trying to go fast enough to outrun their biology.

Quick Fix had a variety of enterprises. Most of the men were Cedar Choppers, and some were fine, upstanding men. Of course, then there were all the rest. They sort of worshiped together at The Mighty Right Arm of the Lord’s Tabernacle and Union Hall No. 105.

Lots of ’shine was brewed down in those parts. It sold in the juke joints, powered their engines, poisoned mosquito larvae, killed wasps, removed fingernail polish, boosted fertility and caused temporary blindness.

Dancers Anonymous was the main business. Since it opened side rooms for marriages, divorces and bail bonds, it was practically a shopping mall for the area’s moral failings.

All in all, Dancers Anonymous had upgraded its image. A few years back I went through a (short) period of gambling. Polonius was shot in the stomach in a sting that went south. I helped him to the hospital, and that began a lopsided friendship that had rocked along until the present.

The idea was that I could go in Dancers Anonymous and nose around, as it were, to find poor, misguided Zane and send Polonius to retrieve his lost Blue lamb. I figured that I could get in and out without too much trouble, since I wasn’t law enforcement.

Of course, Mark Twain summed it up best when he said, “It ain’t what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”

I walked into the gloom and the fusty fugue of Dancers Anonymous.

In less time than it takes to tell, I had a drink of something amber in my glass and a dusky gal hanging on my arm — a woman who seemed deeply intrigued by any hilarious and witty thing that came out of my mouth. She called herself “Dimples.”

Now, I have a good enough memory of my bachelor days to take notes. I would confess everything to Sally Rae at the earliest opportunity — that took care of the perfume smell. I poured my drink into my right boot — that took care of my athlete’s foot. I gently disengaged from my new lady friend — before she took care of my wallet.

I did not dismiss my very friendly barmaid entirely, though. I still needed some information.

“Is there still a poker game through that door?” I asked.

“Naw,” she said, playing with my top button. “It’s more of a hallway where, uh, new friends, can, well, consolidate their friendship.”

I was already editing how I would describe this to Sally Rae — not a good sign. A bead of sweat started at my hairline.

“How about through there?” I pointed at a middle door.

“Don’t think you swing that way … am I right?” she asked.

That bead of sweat went down my back.

“Guess you know me, Dimples. How about that third door?” I asked.

“What are you, a real estate developer?” Dimples asked. “Actually, it’s a new service we put in for people that can’t make up their minds between doors one and two.”

It was clear that she was getting annoyed. She was used to controlling the conversation, used to leading it down a simple path, and I was being fractious.

About that time there was a huge ruckus in the back. I heard the cracking of wooden furniture, breaking glass and shrieks from both sexes and several genders in-between.

The first door flew off its hinges and Big Keith — the Dancers Anonymous bouncer — sort of flew through it. Big Keith had developed a distinct dent in his forehead.

Several other ladies and patrons ran past me.

“Doesn’t this place have a back door?” I asked Dimples.

“Not since we remodeled,” she said. With that, she returned my right arm and made out the exit.

Big Keith sat on the front steps, dabbing at his head.

I knew Big Keith from several years back. He wasn’t a bad guy, but, well, if you wanted to hurt him, you didn’t hit him in the head.

I ducked back in and poured myself a second shot of the stuff they ambitiously called “bar whiskey,” and carried it outside.

“Here, Big Keith, have this.”

He looked at it and cautiously dabbed it on his forehead. Big Keith was no rocket scientist, but he wasn’t about to actually drink some of that rot gut.

“Say, man, can you tell me something? That guy tearing the place up? Is he wearing yellow python boots?”

“Yep, and a badly scarred motorcycle helmet. The last I saw of him, he was running upstairs with one of our dancers, and he swore he wasn’t coming down.”

I walked out to Polonius.

“I found Sgt. Jenkins, all right. I don’t think he’s burned his bridges yet, but he’s holed up inside. He’s het up somethin’ terrible, too; says he won’t come out.”

“That could be a problem,” Polonius said, eyeing the fortress-like structure of Dancers Anonymous.

“Not really. I’ll have him out in about half an hour.”

I took my phone from my pocket: “Hey, Sally Rae, put Li’l’ Billy on. I have a place for his band to rehearse and they can do it at full volume.”

