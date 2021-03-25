Heartbreak, Texas: April, the cruelest month

This was about the longest speech I ever heard Sally Rae make on this subject. I was impressed.

“Should I marry my baby’s daddy?” Janey asked.

“No one can answer that, even you. No matter what you decide, you are taking a plunge into the unknown. It might be good. If he resents his loss of freedom, well, you’re better off without him. But life is funny. He might get over it. Any way you look at it, you are about to do some serious growing up.”

“But I could have an abortion,” she said.

I held Janey’s hands and I looked into her eyes. “Darlin’, your mother had two, before we met each other. She always thought that she made the right choices, but I’ll tell you, she always wondered. Sure, it solved one problem, but she didn’t get off scot-free. I can advise you about where some of your choices may take you, but no matter what you decide, even giving it up for adoption, you will remember your choice and wonder if you did the right thing.”

That was it, in a nub. Choices had to be made. Even not making a choice was a choice, in about another seven months.

“If I have this baby, will you and Sally Rae raise it?” She asked.