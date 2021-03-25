Heartbreak, Texas: April, the cruelest month

COVID-19 has taken a toll, here in Heartbreak, as elsewhere. There is the very human toll of real people dying real deaths, and a slightly more silent (but real) toll of old people going senile in the quiet isolation of their homes, of young lives cut short, of lives permanently maimed by lingering conditions that we are just now starting to recognize.
Still, the earth has had other plagues, and we (most of us, at least) have moved on. We ought to be cheering as the daily death totals diminish, but no one seems to be in a cheering sort of mood.
Old Homer, Sally Rae’s father, lived independently for years. After the fourth time he wrecked his truck, a committee of his four daughters felt forced to put him in a retirement home. Of course, he blessed them out royally, but even he could see he wasn’t at his best.
He finally agreed but insisted on keeping a bunch of his books. We got him in a place called Shady Rest. Almost immediately it became anything but restful. In the first week, hot water began flowing out of the cold taps, and visa versa.
The second week it suffered a massive power outage and several small fires that were traced back to the 110-volt and the 220-volt power heads being mysteriously reversed. Finally, when natural gas began flowing out of the hot water taps, the directors organized a room-by-room search that ended with the discovery of several wrenches and pipe tools under Old Homer’s bed.
Next, the dutiful daughters moved him to a high-security old folks home, Mount Tabor. In no time, Old Homer disassembled a window and crawled out. He was discovered a few miles down the road, at a shop-and-swap selling the computers, all labeled “Property of Mt. Tabor.”
Well, Homer got expelled from that one, too.
We had to hand it to him. Old Homer was just too bad-ass for anything short of a federal high-security firm to hold him. Since old age wasn’t (yet) a federal crime, we had to do something.
“Homer, we all know that you can’t live independently. Really, what are we going to do?” we asked him.
“I’ll settle for a place in town, $50 a month in hard cash spending money, and my books.”
That sounded fairly reasonable. As I loaded up his belonging for a third time, one of his books flopped open. It had been hollowed out and filled with tools. Well, duh! Don’t mess with an old man who’s lost his filters. He may not have had all his marbles, but he was still formidable.
Yes, Old Homer was trouble. He was a mess, but we all still loved and admired the hulk of a man that he remained.
One thing about Homer was that he flatly refused to wear a mask, no matter what. It worried us, but most things about Old Homer were worrying, and we did the best we could, bless his thorny old heart.
This turned sideways rather abruptly.
Sally Rae took him his breakfast one morning, only to find him with a high fever and a cough. We got him to a hospital over in Culver City where our worst fears were confirmed. He had COVID-19. Forty-eight hours later he was gone. The nurses discovered him with his oxygen tube tied in a knot. I guess he wouldn’t have had it any other way.
A funeral for an old person is a bit different than that of a young one. Sure, we missed him. Clyde, his favorite daughter, seemed especially tearful, but we all know that life is a death sentence, that each day is a miracle for those of us privileged to see it. And the world continued its disinterested turning.
A month before I had gotten a tearful phone call from Janey, my daughter, that she was pregnant. I didn’t scold or accuse. I did ask her to visit (with or without her boyfriend).
Instead, she said that she wanted to visit her mother, Beverly. I had no real objection. I mean, sometimes a girl just needs her mother and no imaginable actions of a well-meaning father can do the same.
Two days after Homer’s funeral I got another tearful call from Janey. Her mother, too, had died of COVID, almost as suddenly as Homer.
I turned up the Daddy volume. “Come on home, Li’l’ Darlin’, this time you really do need your father.”
Janey arrived a day after her mother’s funeral. As was our custom, when she arrived she dissolved into my arms. At whatever age or state, I was her father, and she was my daughter. I was obliged by every moral pillar of God and society to reassure her.
Her hair still smelled of cream and vanilla, but she was a full woman now, and I detected some new after-flavor.
“Darling, what do you want?” I asked.
“Right now, just a nap.”
“You go for it, Baby.”
Several hours later Sally Rae, Janey and I sat down for The Talk. (Li’l’ Billy had been sent out to visit a friend.)
“This has to have been tough on you, Li’l’ Darlin’,” I began.
“Honestly, Daddy, I don’t know if it is the worst thing that ever happened to me, or the best. I’m just so … well … confused.”
Sally Rae joined in. “I felt the same way, you know, when I found out I was pregnant with Jerry, and my darn fool fiancé killed himself in a car wreck during his bachelor party.
“I had a decision to make. Yes, it was tough. Yes, I felt the judgment of this town on me every day for years, but no, I never regretted having Jerry. Lots of women have a tough time when they conceive out of wedlock, but I seldom — if ever — met a mother who regrets her children.”
This was about the longest speech I ever heard Sally Rae make on this subject. I was impressed.
“Should I marry my baby’s daddy?” Janey asked.
“No one can answer that, even you. No matter what you decide, you are taking a plunge into the unknown. It might be good. If he resents his loss of freedom, well, you’re better off without him. But life is funny. He might get over it. Any way you look at it, you are about to do some serious growing up.”
“But I could have an abortion,” she said.
I held Janey’s hands and I looked into her eyes. “Darlin’, your mother had two, before we met each other. She always thought that she made the right choices, but I’ll tell you, she always wondered. Sure, it solved one problem, but she didn’t get off scot-free. I can advise you about where some of your choices may take you, but no matter what you decide, even giving it up for adoption, you will remember your choice and wonder if you did the right thing.”
That was it, in a nub. Choices had to be made. Even not making a choice was a choice, in about another seven months.
“If I have this baby, will you and Sally Rae raise it?” She asked.
Sally Rae and I looked at each other for a long moment. We were close, close like only loving couples can get, often finishing the sentence the other began.
I looked back at Janey.
“No, we won’t. What we WILL do is give you a roof over your head. We’ll feed you and get you through the hard time that it takes to bring a new life into this world, but you are responsible for your decisions. If you think about it, any other way would be bad.
“You’re through college, a young woman. I get it that things are tougher for women than men, but you’ve known that all your life. We love you, we’ll be here when you need us, but you have to make a decision and live with it. Honest, I can’t sugar-coat life.”
Something from college came back to me, and I recited:
April is the cruelest month, breeding
Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing
Memory and desire, stirring
Dull roots with spring rain.
Winter kept us warm, covering
Earth in forgetful snow, feeding
A little life with dried tubers.
(from “The Waste Land,” By T.S. Eliot)
“Well,” Janey said, with a little of her old pertness, “I guess that solves it all, huh?” and she got up and went to the stairs. She turned and said, “I’ll tell you what I decide in the morning.”
Sally Rae and I sat silently in the deepening dusk. At some length she asked, “Why Dave, I do believe you’re crying. Don’t feel so bad, she’ll manage.”
“You mistake me, Darlin,’” I said. “I’m not feeling bad, or sorry for myself or Janey. I’m just so overcome with it, all of it. The beauty of life, its tragedy, its shortness, my privilege at seeing it, and my own stupidity at taking even a day of it for granted.”
At that moment, Li’l’ Billy rounded the corner and yelled, “Daddy Dave, look at this ol’ frog I found, the first one this year!” ￼
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
