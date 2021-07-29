Heartbreak, Texas: Choosing sides

“Well, Ms. Jones …”

“Please, call me Tanika.”

“Well, Tanika, Heartbreak is more than a little weird. Everything has its backstory, tradition is more important than invention, and almost nothing is weirder around here than race. The worst thing you can do is look at a person’s color and think you know about them. “

Dropping his voice, “Take that redneck-looking guy in the corner, Dave. Looks like a recruiting poster for the KKK, doesn’t he? Truth is, he’s the first and best friend I had in this town. The more you pay attention to race, the more you are going to get misled. My advice is just to give people a chance. They’ll be as defensive and suspicious as you are, but they can also be as open and friendly as you are. About the time you feel comfortable, something will come along and turn everything on its head.”

“More likely, you’ll get professional pushback. Planned Parenthood has, well, mixed reactions among these folks. Also, Old Doc Bailey will see you as competition. All that said, I expect women around here could stand a little special care. Some years we get more new humans born here than calves.”

“Why, then, does the population keep going down?” Tanika asked.