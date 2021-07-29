Heartbreak, Texas: Choosing sides

Tanika Jones was on a scouting trip into what she regarded as enemy territory. Her GPS had quit functioning about 10 miles back. The August sun beat down unmercifully.
I sure hope my directions are right, she thought. It’s so lonesome out here that even a redneck would be an improvement.
About that time she turned a corner and saw a battered sign that read: “Welcome to Heartbreak, population 4,352, 3,826, 2,949, 2,798 and holding!”
The main street did have a certain primitive charm, like an old western village, if one liked crumbing brick and thick vines. Tanika liked pavement, shiny glass and brushed stainless steel.
About then a tall, bald Black man in a sharp suit walked into a little restaurant. Tanika parked and followed him inside. She imagined that she would not be in too much danger with a brother in the vicinity.
The inside of the little restaurant was, at least, cold and clean.
“Hey, Eight-Ball, good to see you,” a voice called out from the corner. The gravelly voice belonged to the sort of person Tanika had feared all her life — an elderly, fat redneck with too much hair on his face, and not enough on his head. Still, he seemed friendly enough.
A slightly chubby white woman with a cherubic smile was talking to another woman, who looked to be about eight months along. The chubby woman limped over to her.
“That’s my stepdaughter, Janey. I’m so glad she moved back before her baby is born. Why, it’s awful quiet today, so you just sit anywhere you want.”
Tanika gathered her courage and walked over to the tall man called Eight-Ball.
“Would you mind if I joined you? I just got into town, and I have some questions.”
“Sure, Sister, have a seat,” Eight-Ball said.
It turned into a long — very long — lunch.
Eight-Ball, or Dwight Johnson, was the high school principal. The nickname was given to him by his students. It was a natural description of him and he had far too great a spirit to take offense at minor things. Besides, he liked it. It gave him street cred with his kids.
He had been in Heartbreak four years, long enough to get a battlefield promotion from assistant principal to principal, long enough to get divorced, and long enough to get, well, pretty lonely. As his interest warmed, Tanika felt her own cheeks warm.
I hope he can’t see me blush, she thought.
What she said was, “I am a physician’s assistant, a PA, and I want to open a branch of Planned Parenthood here, in Heartbreak. My supervising doctor is Dr. William Wallace, from Culver City. To be honest, this is his idea. Frankly, I’m a little scared. This whole place looks like Redneck Incorporated. I have to wonder how safe I would be here.”
“Well, Ms. Jones …”
“Please, call me Tanika.”
“Well, Tanika, Heartbreak is more than a little weird. Everything has its backstory, tradition is more important than invention, and almost nothing is weirder around here than race. The worst thing you can do is look at a person’s color and think you know about them. “
Dropping his voice, “Take that redneck-looking guy in the corner, Dave. Looks like a recruiting poster for the KKK, doesn’t he? Truth is, he’s the first and best friend I had in this town. The more you pay attention to race, the more you are going to get misled. My advice is just to give people a chance. They’ll be as defensive and suspicious as you are, but they can also be as open and friendly as you are. About the time you feel comfortable, something will come along and turn everything on its head.”
“More likely, you’ll get professional pushback. Planned Parenthood has, well, mixed reactions among these folks. Also, Old Doc Bailey will see you as competition. All that said, I expect women around here could stand a little special care. Some years we get more new humans born here than calves.”
“Why, then, does the population keep going down?” Tanika asked.
“Simple. They move away when they have to have a job,” Eight-Ball answered.
The next three weeks were some of the busiest in Tanika’s life. She rented an abandoned brick building on Main Street, and began shoveling out years of accumulated junk, cobwebs and the occasional rat snake. A crew came in special from Culver City, and in an amazingly short time, Heartbreak’s first women’s clinic was ready to open.
Then Tanika hung the sign out front, “Heartbreak Planned Parenthood,” and the sleepy little town of Heartbreak, well, woke up.
The next morning, as Tanika walked over from The Heartbreak Hotel, she saw a crowd of men outside her clinic.
“Morning, gentlemen, can I help you?” she asked.
A large, over-muscled guy with a blue-collar suntan pushed her up against the wall.
“Are you the one that’s gonna start cuttin’ babies out of women’s stomachs?” he demanded.
“Well, NO! All we are going to do here is women’s health, you know, exams and stuff.” Tanika had rehearsed a scene like this on many sleepless nights, but now that it was happening, she had a hard time remembering all her pert, preplanned answers.
“They lie, you know. They all lie about what they do,” said another man. His arms were covered in jailhouse tattoos.
“Wait, wait,” Tanika said. “I’m telling the truth. Come on inside, let me show you the clinic. This place is all about health. We do not do abortions here!”
The crowd was rowdy, more than a little scary, but she led them indoors. After all, it was just an office, an examining room and some basic medical equipment.
Unknown to Tanika, Bob Tarant had ambitions. He had been made president of Cedar Choppers Local 105, but for a man of ambitions, such crumbs could never satisfy. He wanted to be made president of The Mighty Tabernacle of God’s Right Arm. The two organizations shared space in the same building and much of the same membership, but Bad Bob believed that if you didn’t have it all, you didn’t have any. He also believed in “field action” to prove his candidacy; democracy sounded good, especially to weaklings, in his mind.
So, just as Tanika proudly opened the supply closet to show rows of test kits and medicines, Bob shoved her out of the way and began sweeping all the contents onto the floor.
She turned to run but an arm grabbed her from behind. She yelped, tried to kick, but another arm restrained her.
BLAM!
Dave jacked another shell into his shotgun.
“Turn her loose, Bob,” Dave said. He wasn’t loud, but his calm had a deadly edge to it.
“You gonna take the side of this @#$% 8!%5Ec8 over me?” Bob taunted.
“I just did,” Dave said. “Now, I’m real nervous right now. I’m so nervous that I’m glad that I ain’t the one in front of this thing. Get out while you can.”
There was a little more back and forth, but Bad Bob knew that he had made his point, so he left. The rest of the Cedar Choppers followed him out.
“This ain’t over yet,” Bob yelled.
Dave replied, “It can’t be. I still got another dozen shells in my pocket.”
Tanika locked up and followed Dave back to The Waterin’ Hole Café. She was considerably shaken. Eight-Ball showed up and joined in an impromptu therapy session.
“Arney would have to choose today to go fishin,’” Dave said. Arney was the local law.
“Miss Jones, I’m real sorry about that hole in your ceiling. Why, I’m terribly embarrassed about the whole thing. People in Heartbreak are mostly tolerant. That said, half the people in Heartbreak wouldn’t stop to help Bob if they was to see him broke down on the side of the road.”
“Is it because I’m Black?” Tanika asked.
“I’d be lying if I said that that wasn’t part of it, but probably less a part than you might first think. It’s also about outsiders, outside medicine, and, of course, the problem some men have with anything to do with women’s medicine. Also, it’s partly politics from down in Quick Fix that has nothing to do with you.”
Eight-Ball added, “Bad Bob mostly makes babies because he can’t make much else. You are a threat, in a weird, twisted way.”
About then Janey walked into the room and sat down. Well, truthfully, she sort of waddled; she was in her eighth month.
“Miss Jones, please don’t leave us,” she said. “Doc Bailey is nice enough, but, frankly, I’d like to have a woman do my female medicine.” To said no one in particular, she added, “Every time Doc Bailey does an exam, he starts whistling, “As I Approach the Pearly Gates of Heaven.”
Abruptly the tension broke, and everyone laughed.
And so it was that another social reform came to Heartbreak. Tanika began to understand some of the really confusing information about race, as did Dave, who was profoundly surprised to find himself threatening his neighbors with a shotgun.
Janey started getting some of the prenatal advice she wanted, and, most surprised of all, Eight-Ball found himself learning how to fix a roof. Of course, he didn’t need the services of a women’s health clinic, but he did need a girlfriend.
And Bad Bob turned out to be right, also, ’cause it wasn’t all over, not by a long shot.
To be continued … ￼
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com.