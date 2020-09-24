Heartbreak, Texas: Country-fried horror

Heartbreak is 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s degenerate sushi bars, but it’s dead-on center for the most robust beef industry the world has ever seen. In spring the sweet perfume of the bluebonnets was indistinguishable from the final decay of last year’s cow plop; it is a cycle of life we love and cherish. We were a remote province; far enough away from most of the culture wars to allow for our own individuality, for good or for bad.
Halloween was coming up soon. Now, I have no more superstition than any normal man. I recognize limits to my knowledge, limits mostly described by science, and I stubbornly reserve judgment about some things when explanation failed to support anything but simple observation.
Here’s an example: Last year some hooligans from the Big City came to Heartbreak, determined to create mischief. Most of them set a few fires in trash cans and got arrested; three who set off to do some real damage to our church ended up nailed to the church wall with square-headed nails.
All this ties into an old town’s tale of the disappearance of Emma Bennett, some 25 years ago. She went missing when her date’s car broke down. When he returned, a handful of bloody, square nails were found nearby. Several people claimed to have seen her since then, always on Halloween, and usually there were nails involved, but people love to talk.
I say “mostly,” because on Halloween, I’ve seen a few square nails and a few sights that I could not recognize; none of this rose to proof, but it did constitute observation, and that is where I stopped. I knew that I did not know more.
Now, this year’s Halloween was more special than most. For about nine months we have all been walled up in our own homes, isolating away from COVID-19. I had reason to question the sensibility of many people in Heartbreak; this year I knew that they were stir-crazy, too. Now, we finally had a holiday where wearing a mask was part of it, it was mostly outdoors, and people felt due for something special.
That year was extra special for me. My darling daughter, Janey, was coming home for a visit. You sort of have to be a father missing his grown-up daughter to get how happy that made me!
Now Janey, bless her heart, was off into new things at her time of life. Most of her new ideas meant she had to correct my old-fashioned ideas. I was okay with that; I had done something similar to my own parents, and they had shown, mostly, a lot of leeway to my enthusiasms. It was just generational payback.
Janey arrived. We over-talked each other and laughed. Li’l’ Billy crawled all over her, as per usual.
After the lovefest came The Great Criticism. I’d survived “implicit racism,” “elderly drift” and “hygienic decrepitude” in the past; I felt up for whatever glaring improvement she might throw my way this time.
Also, I felt that I knew at least some of the rules. For example, under NO circumstances could I refer to any new piercing or her California license plate, which weren’t for my eyes, anyway. Who knows, someday, when she had kids of her own, she might even have learned from my example and kept her mouth shut, provocation notwithstanding.
This time, though, she surprised me. She was here in Heartbreak for some variety of social missionary work, to (as I understood it) bring candy for the poor, under-sugared children of Quick Fix. I didn’t get her passion about the idea, but I saw that it sprang from kindness, so it was not all bad.
Quick Fix, though, could be more complicated than a beauty contest of warthogs. There was always more than met the eye.
Quick Fix has its own peculiar geometry. At some point, the intersections all turn into three-way corners. Most all of us are used to the idea of four-ways, take two turns left, one turn right, etc. Three-way corners change all that. Like a fish trap, it’s easier to get into than out of it. This reflects the attitudes of its denizens: if Heartbreak is “The Land that Time Forgot,” then Quick Fix is “The Land That Never Wanted to be on the Grid.”
People there regard ANY authority as suspicious. It is full of different tribes, many at some stage of open warfare with the next tribe over. To further complicate things, if some outside observer accurately mapped the DNA sharing that went on there, it would make string theory look simple by comparison. Grudges could go back generations, and generations there were mostly about 14 years from one birth to the next.
Perhaps the real knights of Quick Fix were the Cedar Choppers who made up The Mighty Right Arm of the Lord’s Tabernacle. They at least gave lip service to a sort of Old Testament Christianity, whatever that was, and they had enough sanctity to feel bad when they staggered into church with a hangover on Sunday morning.
Other tribes down in Quick Fix were rumored to worship in more esoteric ways, not all of them based in a common Judeo-Christian origin. I mostly put this under my Rule #1; another way to feel superior.
This was the group of loose collection of warring tribes to which my Janey wanted to bring the Gospel of Free Candy on Halloween night.
Well, Janey’s heart was in the right spot, even if her judgment scared the dickens out of me.
“Li’l’ Darlin,’” I said, “Quick Fix is a place that can be dark and deadly even at high noon on a sunny day. I avoid the place, unless I have real business, then I go in and get back out while it’s still daylight. You are talking about going in on Halloween night, a Saturday night, to one of the most dangerous places I’ve ever known. Is there any chance you could give out candy right here, in downtown Heartbreak?”
“Not a chance, Daddy. We studied this in my sociology class. They are disenfranchised at every step, why recognizing these children as humans could change their lives ...” and on and on.
Rather than fight a battle I knew that I would lose, I shut up, after securing a promise that I could go with her “just as a driver.”
Halloween arrived on a cold and dreary Saturday night. One of the season’s first winter storms was arriving. It rained just hard enough to be miserable, without giving any real moisture to the ground. Heavy, ominous clouds hung like celestial warning signs. Dusk came an hour early.
We went to Janey’s new car. It sat a little crooked. The right front tire was flat. A close look showed that an old-fashioned square-headed nail was the cause.
My “daddy hinky meter” went all the way over.
“Well, Li’l’ Darlin’,” I started ...
“Well nothing! We’ll just take Old Rosie instead of my car.”
We drove off toward Quick Fix. Honest, I’d rather have been working on last year’s taxes, but Janey was mine to care for, no matter how hard she made it.
An hour of driving through one three-way after another left us lost. My mood almost started to lighten. “Well, we tried, didn’t we …,” I started.
“Look Daddy, there’s a fire! Yeah, looks like a big old bonfire out through all those trees! Park here!”
We walked down one dimly lit cow trail after another, until we saw a gathering before us. People seemed to be having some sort of ceremony, but it could have just been another drunken group … and then I saw a struggling girl, backlit from us to the fire.
“Who gives this virgin?” a ceremonious voice called out.
“No man, but all women,” came an answer.
It was a liturgy of some sort, but unlike any that I had ever heard. It struck my heart like deep-fried country horror.
I was just about to pull Janey away when she rushed forward, a 21st-century New Woman confronting something unspeakably old.
“Let that poor girl go,” she yelled, and she pulled at the knot. The girl, not over about 13, ran off to the woods, but two burly shapes grabbed my Janey.
“The virgin is lost, but we have another!”
“I’m no virgin!” Janey yelled.
Not for the first time, I wished we had just stayed home.
I wasn’t yet seen, so I hunkered down, figuring that being unspotted was my best chance to get Janey out.
An icy, cold presence swished by me, a scent of jasmine and the grave. In seconds, one of the indistinct shapes after another began to dance, screaming in pain.
“I been nailed!” at least one yelled.
I made my move, hit the one holding Janey with an oak branch, and we ran for Old Rosie.
An hour later we were back at The Waterin’ Hole. Janey looked defiant, older and wiser, too. I expect I just looked older.
What was all that? Were we saved from some heathen sacrifice by a nail-wielding ghost? Had we just busted up some country drunks? Had I finally (and irretrievably) slipped a cog? I seriously don’t know, but if the answer is to be found in Quick Fix, I’ll cherish my ignorance and keep on as I am.
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!