Heartbreak, Texas: Country-fried horror

Also, I felt that I knew at least some of the rules. For example, under NO circumstances could I refer to any new piercing or her California license plate, which weren’t for my eyes, anyway. Who knows, someday, when she had kids of her own, she might even have learned from my example and kept her mouth shut, provocation notwithstanding.

This time, though, she surprised me. She was here in Heartbreak for some variety of social missionary work, to (as I understood it) bring candy for the poor, under-sugared children of Quick Fix. I didn’t get her passion about the idea, but I saw that it sprang from kindness, so it was not all bad.

Quick Fix, though, could be more complicated than a beauty contest of warthogs. There was always more than met the eye.

Quick Fix has its own peculiar geometry. At some point, the intersections all turn into three-way corners. Most all of us are used to the idea of four-ways, take two turns left, one turn right, etc. Three-way corners change all that. Like a fish trap, it’s easier to get into than out of it. This reflects the attitudes of its denizens: if Heartbreak is “The Land that Time Forgot,” then Quick Fix is “The Land That Never Wanted to be on the Grid.”