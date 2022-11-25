Heartbreak, Texas: Don’t look a gift reindeer in the mouth

Sally Rae and I have an exceptionally blissful marriage. Not perfect, but way ahead of most. This, despite the fact that she arises at 5 each morning to run our restaurant, The Waterin’ Hole Café, and often works late to maintain it. I’m no slouch, but I’m old, so she accepts whatever aid I can give her. Heartbreak, Texas, some 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s sushi bars, serves honest fried meat. Things were going pretty good until, well, I screwed up ... again.

Christmas this year was a novelty of sorts for us. We were “empty nesters” for the first time in our marriage. My Janey and her Johnny took our Li’l’ Freddy off to visit Johnny’s side of the gene pool. It appeared that his folks were finally getting over Freddy being about six months “premature” (or Janey’s wedding being six months overdue, depending on your viewpoint).

Those circumstances really didn’t bother me. I was just glad to be a grandpa, and having Janey married off, and to a feller at that! I’ve learned not to take anything for granted, these days.

But I digress. To our surprise, Johnny and Janey offered to take Li’l’ Billy with them, and our preteen jumped at the chance for some travel and a little time away from us, apparently. Do tell.

So, on Christmas morn’ we both slept late. Sleeping late is rarer for my Sally Rae than, well, Christmas.

I took a moment to cherish Sally Rae’s sweet face in the morning light. Yes, there were crows’ feet at the corner of her eyes (those glorious orbs the color of love) but her sleeping state was still cherubic. I got up and fixed her coffee.

While I was up, I did my own private morning ritual. I checked the spot price for gold. Darn, it was down to the mid-$1,600s per ounce. I had an even dozen of these coins in a safe deposit box over in Culver City. Gold is my last hedge against inflation and bankruptcy.

I found it immensely comforting in these uncertain times to have a stash of cold cashables. My rule was to not spend it — any of it — unless starvation and ruination was on the immediate horizon.

Upon her waking, Sally Rae and I each brought out the other’s Christmas present. Now, in some ways I’m as big a kid as Li’l’ Billy when it comes to the holidays. I had been hinting about my longing for a new cowboy hat from Cadaver’s Western Wear. Cadaver’s was nothing if not dramatically over-priced, but I had made several broad hints about their new cream-colored Montana Brim Stetson.

For Sally Rae, I had bought a simple but elegant pearl necklace. She admired it with the proper wifey squeal, “Oh, Dave, you shouldn’t have.” I got the warm feeling that is supposed to follow such presentments.

What happened next, I have no excuse. Maybe my coffee wasn’t kicking in, or I just … well, it didn’t matter.

“I traced your lineage back all the way to 1042, Sir Swithen of MossyTree, who fought with William the Conqueror, and I ...”

Then, in a special wrapper, she gave me a hat box. I opened it up and — and it was a pile of papers. I sort of pawed them aside as I hunted for the treasure I was sure she’d hidden inside, saying, “I know there’s a hat in here somewhere …”

She stopped her dissertation and burst into tears.

And then it struck me — the gift was the papers.

I tried gathering them up, smoothing them out and paying them heed, but the damage was done. Those eyes the color of love were rimmed in red and brimming with hurt.

By any standards, Sally Rae had had a life of fairly drab, hard work. She came from simple folk, and had a family tree peppered with Kentucky horse thieves, New Jersey hucksters and — oddly enough — one rabbi who managed to escape a shtetl in Poland just ahead of the Tsar’s Cossacks in 1903.

I had always found it a little quaint how she researched my family tree, occasionally pulling out a “Sir this,” and a “Baron von that.” As far as I was concerned, my personal history started about my grandparents’ time. Yet she found some kind of integral satisfaction in discovering nobility or genuine royalty in my family tree. I didn’t get it — and now I had hurt my Beloved Other.

I had committed a major lese-majeste; I had failed to honor my wife.

Looking back, I see how it happened. Sally Rae, shortly after high school, was slightly pregnant and getting married. Nothing unusual, at least where humans are concerned. However, her fiancé had the bad taste to get killed driving drunk after the bachelor party. Instead of a wedding, she got a funeral and — some months later — a baby to raise with no help and a heap of judgment.

This could have been any one of several dozen of her classmates, but that was no help. She was the soiled dove, the fallen woman, and the morality tale of her generation. She was grabbed and casually mishandled by customers and her boss, Gomer, for the next 20 years as she waited tables at The Waterin’ Hole Café.

It hadn’t helped any that her son was gay. I’ll give Jerry credit; he left Heartbreak as soon as he was old enough. He found purpose and community and ultimately love in the Big City — but that’s his story.

A day came, more than a decade ago, when I arrived in Heartbreak after my own dark night of the soul. I had a beat-up old pickup and my beautiful 16-year-old daughter, Janey, with me as I fled an ugly divorce in Houston. Sally Rae served us eggs over easy, sausage, and a double helping of hope that fateful morning. A couple of years later we married, and by some twists of fate, she ended up owning our restaurant.

For the record, I never considered her a soiled dove; I considered my sweet Sally Rae to be a gift from Heaven, my darlin’ turtledove.

Still, the wear of 20 years of public shame had left its scars. It didn’t take Freud to figure out that her research on my family tree was a balm to her spirit.

I did try to make amends, but words once said cannot be recalled.

Christmas night we sat apart, reading, and an unwanted ditty popped into my head.

‘Twas the night after Christmas

And all through the house

It was stone cold and silent

And I felt like a louse.

Johnny’s folks lived in Dallas. That was the germ of an idea, and it quickly grew.

Sally Rae usually sent me into Culver City near the end of the month to stock up on restaurant food. I used my time there to develop my own plan of redemption.

Let me say a few words on the subject of redemption. God’s redemption prepares oneself for eternity, but when one needs the forgiveness of ones’ mate, it is usually far more pressing than something as amorphous as the final allocation of one’s soul. The utter mismanagement of matrimonial bliss can bring eternity to the forefront of one’s consideration.

On New Year’s Eve, I posted a closed sign at The Waterin’ Hole. Sally Rae was naturally curious, but I just said, “We’re going for ride.”

With that I drove us to the edge of Heartbreak International Airfield. Yeah, it was a daylight-only straightaway of unbroken sod on the back of Charlie Parker’s ranch, but it had a four-seater Cessna Cub idling on it when we arrived.

The “international” part came from an incident several years back involving a shady Columbian LLC, but I digress. Charlie owed me big time, ’nuff said.

Before she could protest, I hustled Sally Rae into it and off we went, flying (quite literally) into the sunset. Sometime later we arrived at Love Field and a waiting Uber took us to the back of a large building.

Just inside I handed her a package and said, “Put this on.” It was a scarlet satin gown with an archaic style. Moments later, when I inquired as to her progress, she blurted, “Dave, I can’t wear this in public! My bosom is threatening to escape!”

I had stopped behind a dressing screen to get into my own costume. “Perfect,” I said.

Before she could squawk further, I whisked her out to a center floor, to a waiting throne.

Yes, folks, I kidnapped my dearest to the Medieval Follies, an upscale re-enactment restaurant deep in the heart of the Dallas sushi district.

I was garbed as a jester, although I was really not there to crack wise.

“Sally Rae, can your majesty be merciful to this fool?”

Johnny, Janey and Li’l’ Billy slipped into the room beside her, while I wrestled the piece de resistance from those gaudy, golden tights. It was a ruby cocktail ring inscribed: “She is more precious than rubies, And all the things you may desire cannot compare with her.

— Proverbs 3:15 (New King James Version).

The band struck up “Unchained Melody,” a favorite from our courting days. I felt the tension ease from her body.

As for me, I flatly refused to dwell on how bad a blow my hoard of golden ducats had taken in order to continue living “happily ever after.” ￼