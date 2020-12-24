Heartbreak, Texas: Down by the River

He wasn’t so much afraid of doing something wrong as just doing. The one right thing he did do was to snag Missy May. The two of them always seemed so happy just to be around each other.

Anyway, I saw right off that they had little food and less shelter. Things may not be prosperous at home, but I had so much more that some part of my Christian charity kicked in. I loaded up a basket of food and carried it back to them.

They were grateful, but they didn’t just fall on their backs in gratitude. I mean, they had their own sort of dignity, and I had no reason to assault it.

Gradually, we got to be friends, one basket of food at a time.

“Behold the birds of the heaven, that they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; and your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are not ye of much more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add one cubit unto the measure of his life?”

— Matthew 6:26-27

I gradually got used to their rhythm. They cared nothing for dress, but they looked OK. They had the worst asset-management skills I ever encountered, but they had a sheet of plastic over their heads when it rained. Sometimes their food supply was low, but they never starved. Most of all, they did not worry.