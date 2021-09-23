Heartbreak, Texas: Fevered dreams of Halloween

I fell to my knees, “Oh Gowd, please

Grant safety from unclean beings!

I heard a mighty, deaf’ning crash

From consciousness I shortly passed.

Redemption

I awoke much later that night.

Freedom from demon’s unclean fright.

I walked toward home, seventy years

Burdens rest on my back alone.

But free at last of evil fears

I’m guarded from demonic foes.

Can Godly virtue long endure?

Not in this life, held far too dear.

I sin in deed, though virtue’s birthed

Why’s sin so sweet upon this earth?

Caught in self-flagellation’s grip

Forgotten is the artless prayer

To God alone who forgives sin

Our worst deeds are seen yet again

Through decades and millennia.