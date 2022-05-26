Heartbreak, Texas: Finding a voice

Heartbreak, Texas, is lost off a minor highway in a big state, somewhere 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s mega problems. It took more than a decade for me to quit being “that new guy,” but it was worth it. Now, Sally Rae and I own The Waterin’ Hole Café; in terms of importance, we run a place only slightly less vital than the spring that gives our little burg life.

Several years ago, Sally Rae and I inherited a very special boy. For his mother and father, Li’l’ Billy was an accident and a problem, a sensitive child prodigy who retreated to quoting Shakespeare when he was flustered.

To Sally Rae and me, Li’l’ Billy was a miracle.

The problem with miracle children is … they grow up!

Li’l’ Billy was at that second time in life when children act like toddlers: he was 13 and deep in the throes of adolescence. One moment he spoke in falsetto, the next he spoke with a gravelly basso that made his hound dog, Squirt, cringe and run for the neighbor’s porch to, er, squirt.

Worse, our sweet boy smelled like a spoiled cabbage that someone had thrown at a skunk! That made his hound dog start sleeping outside. And that made Li’l’ Billy run to his room in tears.

In short, Li’l’ Billy was a typical teenager: hormones in tennis shoes, random emotions barely suppressed, and an ego so bruised that it seldom survived a day without crashing.

Now picture Heartbreak Middle School, a place filled with lots of Li’l’ Billys — and Darlin’ Arlenes — all co-mingling and trying to figure out the great mysteries of life. Even worse, it was springtime … the season of love had arrived. Adults don’t handle love well; it takes little imagination to see why adolescents are so bad at it.

Li’l’ Billy’s fancy had turned from lofty thoughts of courtly love to just plain ol’ girls! The girl he was hoping to impress (even though he was too shy to actually speak to her, of course) was Sheila. Standing two inches taller than he, just past the training bra stage, with long, blonde hair that falls mid-waist, she wore an artless smile that was no means reduced by the presence of braces.

Sheila said, “Hey, you rock!” quite often. Boys even a few years her senior gravitate to her natural beauty. Yes, she was still a child, but it took little imagination to see the beauty she would very soon become.

But first, a short history of adolescence: as recently as a century and a half ago, it hardly existed at all. Children married young and matured late. As a result, young marrieds usually had a couple of years to “get to know” each other well before a torrent of babies arrived.

Good nutrition, electric lights and growth hormones all combined to switch on some genes before their time; ironically, there developed a host of reasons to marry later. Of course, a generation of entertainment industry stars acting like especially immature teenagers doesn’t help any, but I digress.

I could go on and on about the injustices of this age, but sufficient to say, I’ll never figure out why God gave a Stradivarius to teenagers and a worn-out fiddle to those of us able to play it right …

The big spring event at Heartbreak Middle School was a dance that would last until 10:30 p.m. To Prudence Ballast, the middle school principal, this sounded like an invitation to decadence. To the students, it sounded like the time most of them actually began their homework.

Li’l’ Billy and three of his friends spent several weeks prior to the dance developing their own garage band, Blunt Force Trauma. What they lacked in virtuosity they made up for in ferocity — and volume! Their lead vocalist, Francois “Sauvé” Boucher — of Cajun heritage — was a tall, sandy-haired boy with just enough man fuzz on his upper lip to color it in with his sister’s mascara. Somewhere he had heard the phrase, “The carpet doesn’t have to match the drapes,” so he figured that his shutters didn’t have to match the roof.

Elmer Patterson handled the drums and Miss Scarlett’s youngest boy, Macy, manhandled the lead guitar.

They even found a sponsor: Ross’s Patented Headache and Bilious Disorder Nostrum and Horse Liniment. I found a certain symmetry between their music and the product, but I am old and cynical, what do I know?

And then, in fear and trembling, they went to face Ms. Ballast.

She turned them down flat.

“Boys, I don’t mean to disappoint you, but this year we are asking back The Dry Heaves. Everyone just loves them, and they’re not too young.”

Not too young! Those geezers could practically remember Prohibition! It was an open secret that they couldn’t schedule anywhere else. Their lead, Charlie Ballast, was trying to supplement his meager Social Security. Prudence the Principal wanted a little relief from buying her brother his beer and cigarettes.

The kids came to me, for some reason. They had worked hard at their few songs. I respected all of that, and I knew how easy it was to sell rebellion to kids. I remembered times from my own youth when that rebellion had cost me more than I wanted to pay.

I went to Ms. Ballast and tried to work out a compromise, like letting Blunt Force Trauma open the show, or play a middle set, just something to let them save a little face with their classmates.

Ben Franklin got more sympathy protesting the Intolerable Acts before Parliament than I did from Ms. Ballast. I understood very well that as the head in a facility of adolescents, she had to learn to say a firm “no.” However, I don’t think I have had my ears pinned back that thoroughly since I was an adolescent myself. I left her office almost as angry and frustrated as Li’l’ Billy. It was right then that I decided to share some Blunt Force Trauma.

About a mile from the junior high was the old Patterson house, which has burned down the year before. The Pattersons retained a functioning barn, which still had, most importantly, 110-volt electricity still working. Blunt Force Trauma set up an alt-venue sock hop.

I helped with a bit of advertising. The whole thing rolled right along, until the night of the event.

Even Ms. Ballast noticed that only four or five couples showed up at the HMS gymnasium.

It was just about dark when Blunt Force Trauma launched into their main tune:

All through history

Life is a mystery

What’s the reason for this strife?

Could it mean I want a wife?

Maybe someday, that is true

But for now, it’s simply you

You, you, that’s what’s true

You, you, that’s what’s true

A minor bit of tissue

Creates such an issue.

Mothers stand always aghast

Hating satisfaction at last

Fathers unlimber shotguns

At the barest thought of fun!

Chorus:

They hate us one and all for no longer being small

for desiring special pleasures that belong to us all

… whyyyyyyyyyyy are we SOOOOOO misunderstood?

The kindest thing I could say about their lyrics was that few could understand them in the raging din that imitated music. I believe that the greatest danger posed by this music was late-life deafness. (Bless my little grandson’s bleating lungs, I knew that a little deafness could be a mixed blessing.)

Do you want me to say that their lyrics were as puerile and subtle as their band name? Yes, they lacked polish and poise and all sorts of sophistication, but they were barely teenagers. I’ve heard hit bands all my life that I wouldn’t rate much better. Of course, the Beatles were an exception, but then the Beatles were sacred messengers for my generation … just sayin’.

About the time the boys on the stage started to sweat in earnest, Ms. Ballast stormed in, all in a snit, demanding that it be shut down immediately “or every one of you are going to be expelled.”

I walked up on stage and said to Ms. Ballast, “As an educator, I presume you are aware of the Constitution, First Amendment guarantees of the right of free assembly, speech, and so on.”

She and I had a few chosen words back and forth, mostly off-stage. While Ballast was no friend of free speech, she was (forgive me) if nothing else, Prudence embodied. She stomped out.

Those kids seemed so grateful, they even asked me if I wanted to sing something. I was tempted beyond good judgment, so I did.

The Old Man’s Song

An Old Man’s strength is not in his arms

But the memory of his charms.

His randy memories are sacrosanct

But his strength diminishes in a blink.

We had sin when I was a child

Now those crimes seem so mild.

Waste not your youth on craven things

Like glory in battle or perfection of being.

Only know that love really matters

All other goals are prudish blather.

We frolic like deer for a day

Yet breeding like donkeys we bray

And then lie down forever

Knowing we were never all that clever.

Chorus:

Wheeeen did we get so ooooold!

I wish that I could say that the next day The Dry Heaves called me and begged me to take over as lead vocalist. Actually, no one called me or reminded me of my performance that night.

Yes, one thing I really love about Heartbreak people is their inherent courtesy. ￼

David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies. His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com.