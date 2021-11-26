Heartbreak, Texas: Initiation rites

From Christmas to New Year’s Eve I had seven Mondays and every one of them was a Friday the 13th! Bad Luck came calling and brought his whole no-good tribe with him. Have you ever noticed that when things break, they all happen at once?
I’m 70 now, feeling all my decrepitude, but I am the only one around that seems to know how to fix a flat, snake the sewer, know what can (and cannot) be flushed down a toilet, where to dig for the cleanout — and on and on!
But I am getting ahead of myself.
This Christmas season was about as sweet as any I can remember, with the COVID mostly past. Sally Rae and Janey cooked a big tom turkey for us. Johnny took Li’l’ Billy out and they cut down a Christmas tree while I got to play with Freddy. Dang, he’s cute; smart, too.
He has those surprisingly strong hands of a newborn, and he has learned to pull himself up to almost standing by grabbing my beard. Anyway, I’ll admit to being grandbaby silly. Shucks, I had to wait long enough.
We sang “Silent Night” up at Cottonwood Baptist Church, had hot cocoa, opened presents — the whole nine yards. To make things just about perfect, we even got a dusting of snow on Christmas night. That excited Li’l’ Billy, ’cause it was his first White Christmas.
The next morning when I went to wash my face there was no water.
A pipe in the kitchen froze, flooding our restaurant. We had to close on one of the best days of the year for our little eatery. Sally Rae got busy mopping up, and Li’l’ Billy and I took a run to Culver City for parts. I’m a fair jack-leg plumber, that is, I know just enough to get myself in trouble. But I am determined to pass whatever knowledge I have on to Li’l’ Billy in the time I have left on Earth.
Total parts were $14.95, plus a three-hour round trip on slick roads.
I put it all back together, turned on the water — and got rewarded with an icy blast to my face. A 50-cent part was defective. Three more hours and I had it fixed. We opened up the restaurant in time for the evening — and that’s when the toilets started backing up.
After that, things sort of went downhill.
I could list all the things that broke that week, but it would just bore you and probably trigger a fit of PTSD with me. Take my word for it, it warn’t pretty.
Of course, I did ask for help from my new son-in-law, Johnny. Now, I understand from Janey that he’s some kind of geek god with computers, but Lordy, that boy could stall out with a knotted shoelace! Young ’uns don’t seem to know hardly anything out of their little field.
Now, I do get the politics of a fresh family. Janey was three months pregnant when they got married. Now, I’m not judgmental about such things — I remember my own misspent youth — and I did want their marriage to succeed.
The sudden change from single guy to family man was abrupt. I’ll give Johnny his due; he was trying. I was inclined to be a help, not a hindrance, as much as possible. Still, he didn’t even know the basics on most things, like “righty tighty, lefty loosey” and such.
He was a city mouse living in the country; Heartbreak just wasn’t his natural habitat. But he was trying; he bought jeans, cowboy boots and a white Ford pickup truck. I even threw a couple of ‘T’ posts and a bale of hay in his truck bed — all by way of protective coloration. The last thing I wanted was for some redneck to give him a whuppin’ just ’cause he spoke proper English. I mean, such things do happen around Heartbreak.
One day I took a break from my latest repair to spend a little time with Johnny and Li’l’ Billy. We drove out to the old, deserted gravel pits with my 30-30 and a few of my pistols. Out in these pits is a broken-down white Ford pickup — the most common means of transportation in Heartbreak — but this jalopy was used for target practice.
I gave Li’l’ Billy one of his first gun lessons. This is a big step for any boy, and it needs to be done right, or someday there will be another pointless tragedy. Gun safety is really simple, but it is the kind of simple that has to go right every single time, without exception.
Well, Li’l’ Billy took right to it, even shooting fairly well with a pistol.
Johnny, well, not so much. He flinched every time someone shot, himself included. Some folks are just that way. Really, there are worse things than being gun-shy; if he missed his early training, well, I mean, it doesn’t go to character. I still like him, even if he didn’t know right from left, how to glue a PVC fitting, or shoot a gun.
I have all sorts of latitude for the guy that gave me a grandson. Who knows, maybe a granddaughter is waiting in the wings? I mean, an old man can hope, can’t he?
Back at The Waterin’ Hole Café, the deep fryer had a broken thermostat, the main circuit board was popping out with some frequency, and Janey had lost her wedding ring down the sink.
I retrieved her ring from the P-trap and started a “to do” list for tomorrow. Yeppers, we had a bad infestation of household gremlins. It’s happened to me before and I’ve never found any cure but to waiting them out.
New Year’s Eve arrived. Janey called me over for a little private talk.
“Er, Daddy, uh, well, Johnny is sort of shy. I mean, the walls are thin, and we haven’t, well, you know….”
“You mean you two haven’t been ...”
“Daaaaady!”
“I think I got you, so what do you want me to do?”
“Well, could you keep Li’l’ Freddy for the evening? We sure need a date night.”
“’Nuff said, Darlin.’ Y’all just go on out and have a good time.”
I may be old, but I know how important it is to, uh, exercise all the sacred rites of marriage — at the right time!
So, I had Li’l’ Freddy for the evening. Not to get too graphic, but we were trying to start him on some baby food; this made his poop real stinky, and it made him loose as a goose. Babies are cute and lovable as they can be, but God, in His infinite wisdom, was correct to send them to young people. By about 9 p.m. he was fretful, and I was plumb tuckered. Li’l’ Billy was helping Sally Rae with the New Year’s Eve crowd, so I was on my own.
I finally decided to walk Li’l’ Freddy downstairs. At worst, I figured I could show off my new grandson some more. After all, he was the Golden Child, sure to be president about 2060, and a shoo-in for several Nobel Prizes. Besides, what’s a better symbol for a new year than a new baby?
About that time, a really loud pickup truck pulled up out front. I looked up when the door opened (well, sort of fell off), and Janey jumped out. I saw several things at once: Janey was furious (as her father, I’d learned that walk a long time ago); Johnny was quivering, and his new pickup had more holes in it than a Swiss cheese!
Both were bloody but moving under their own power.
I quickly ushered them upstairs. Heartbreak has enough gossips without giving them fresh fodder.
“What happened?” I asked as soon as we were alone.
“We had parked for a little privacy by the old gravel pit when someone opened fire on us!” Janey exclaimed. “The next thing we know, the windows exploded, and glass was flying and we got the heck outta there. Mostly we just got cut up by broken glass but Johnny’s a worse wreck than our truck.”
“Where were you when this happened?” I asked.
“Over near that old white pickup everyone used for target practice,” she said. Then a look of understanding crossed her face. “I’ll bet they mistook our truck for the target truck,” she said.
About then Johnny emerged from the bathroom, clean but shaken.
“Johnny, would you please change Li’l’ Freddy while I doctor Janey?” I asked.
Well, sure enough, just as Johnny got the latest diaper off Li’l’ Freddy, that scamp squirmed over on his belly and fired off an especially juicy round, hitting Johnny right on his chest.
Suddenly I died laughing.
“Johnny, I know you’re trying to fit in, and I think you’re gonna make it. After all, you been shot at and missed. But ...”