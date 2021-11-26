Heartbreak, Texas: Initiation rites

A pipe in the kitchen froze, flooding our restaurant. We had to close on one of the best days of the year for our little eatery. Sally Rae got busy mopping up, and Li’l’ Billy and I took a run to Culver City for parts. I’m a fair jack-leg plumber, that is, I know just enough to get myself in trouble. But I am determined to pass whatever knowledge I have on to Li’l’ Billy in the time I have left on Earth.

Total parts were $14.95, plus a three-hour round trip on slick roads.

I put it all back together, turned on the water — and got rewarded with an icy blast to my face. A 50-cent part was defective. Three more hours and I had it fixed. We opened up the restaurant in time for the evening — and that’s when the toilets started backing up.

After that, things sort of went downhill.

I could list all the things that broke that week, but it would just bore you and probably trigger a fit of PTSD with me. Take my word for it, it warn’t pretty.

Of course, I did ask for help from my new son-in-law, Johnny. Now, I understand from Janey that he’s some kind of geek god with computers, but Lordy, that boy could stall out with a knotted shoelace! Young ’uns don’t seem to know hardly anything out of their little field.