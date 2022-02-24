Heartbreak. Texas: Into the woods

Of course, some humans died then, too. The ones who survived told the tale so often that their grandchildren — now, the oldest people in Heartbreak — were suitably scarred by the story and scared now.

By noon, The Waterin’ Hole was full of concerned citizens. We cooked with propane, and we had a good collection of oil lamps, so we were reasonably warm, and we had hot coffee. It soon turned into a town meeting.

The upshot was that most of the folks had fireplaces, but no wood since it was so close to spring. Even the Cedar Choppers were caught short by the unexpected norther.

After several urns of coffee were consumed, a fairly good game plan was devised. We divided into crews. Each work crew had a chainsaw and somebody young enough to run it, someone else young enough to stack it, and someone old enough to make sure that they got back alive.

My crew was my new son-in-law, Johnny, and Li’l’ Billy. We were assigned an area on the back of Mean Old Man Storm’s property where mesquite had taken over. It had been a beautiful place until the drought of 2011 killed the oaks. Without shade, the mesquites ran wild.