Heartbreak. Texas: Into the woods

We were having a fairly normal winter in Heartbreak; that is, too hot one day, too cold the next, too dry except for a flood or two. Our weather is like keeping a pet bobcat. It can be beautiful, even magnificent, but it can turn nasty in the blink of an eye.
So, of course, it blinked.
Last Sunday, I took Li’l’ Billy on a walk around Heartbreak Lake. On a warm, sunny spot on the back side of the lake, a bluebonnet spread out, beautiful to behold.
“Does this mean spring is here?” Li’l’ Billy asked.
“Nope,” I said. “It means ‘watch your back.’ Nothing is as uncertain as Texas weather.”
Four days later, an arctic front blew across the Great Plains, took a taste of Gulf moisture, and stalled right on top of us. Overnight we had 3 inches of snow. By itself, this would be a treat for the kids. However, it also dropped temperatures by 50 degrees in 12 hours.
About the time Heartbreak was starting to wake up, the power went off. We were all living in deep freeze.
Heartbreak has a long history of living through adversity. In 1899, the temperature dropped to minus-15 degrees; cattle froze standing up. Other cattle died in their barns because their water was frozen, and their feed was rock hard from the cold.
Of course, some humans died then, too. The ones who survived told the tale so often that their grandchildren — now, the oldest people in Heartbreak — were suitably scarred by the story and scared now.
By noon, The Waterin’ Hole was full of concerned citizens. We cooked with propane, and we had a good collection of oil lamps, so we were reasonably warm, and we had hot coffee. It soon turned into a town meeting.
The upshot was that most of the folks had fireplaces, but no wood since it was so close to spring. Even the Cedar Choppers were caught short by the unexpected norther.
After several urns of coffee were consumed, a fairly good game plan was devised. We divided into crews. Each work crew had a chainsaw and somebody young enough to run it, someone else young enough to stack it, and someone old enough to make sure that they got back alive.
My crew was my new son-in-law, Johnny, and Li’l’ Billy. We were assigned an area on the back of Mean Old Man Storm’s property where mesquite had taken over. It had been a beautiful place until the drought of 2011 killed the oaks. Without shade, the mesquites ran wild.
It did not escape anyone’s notice that Old Man Storm was getting some free land clearing as well, but what the heck. We were cold.
The next morning Johnny, Li’l’ Billy and I headed off in my pickup. I had a good idea what was coming. I’d cut trees for years, but I was old. They were inexperienced. Tree cutting in these conditions was almost as dangerous as underwater welding and I was sure that Sally Rae and Janey would have my hide if I didn’t get those boys back home safely.
Every forest has its own unique personality. The 10 acres or so I was working had half-decent roads into it, but the snow made them difficult to see and even worse to drive. I got my truck close enough to make stacking the wood fairly efficient, but far enough away that a tree would not land on it.
“Watch me,” I said. Yes, I’m old, but I had at least one tree left in my energy. I was there to teach.
I dropped a large oak tight on top of a dense growth of mesquite using my three-cut method. In fairly short order, I cut it into 18-inch lengths.
Li’l’ Billy, eager to help, grabbed up a piece.
I dropped my saw and yelled, “Put it down, quick!”
Li’l’ Billy did, but looked over at me, wondering what he had done wrong.
“Look at what you were holding to your chest,” I said.
As I peeled off the rotten bark, his eyes grew wider. Underneath were dozens of wasps and yellowjackets. Funny thing, they didn’t divide off by species, but by size. Anyway, they could still sting, especially if they fell inside a shirt or down a sleeve.
Johnny worked with the splitting maul. The old oak was “miracle wood.” Almost every strike sheared off new pieces. Of course, any time it didn’t shear off a new piece, poor Johnny shook, absorbing the energy back into his body. It was the sort of hard work that built character almost as fast as it broke down a body.
“Watch this,” I said. The next one of the dead oaks was hollow. When it fell, it slung a rat out of the top, sending it sailing some 30 feet beyond the tree.
“Daddy, how’d you know that was gonna happen?” Li’l’ Billy asked.
“There were droppings near the bottom of the tree, and a hole. I knew that it had inhabitants. When I started to cut, they ran up to the top to get away.”
“Isn’t that sort of mean to the rats?” Li’l’ Billy asked.
“Well, rats and humans have a long, troubled relationship,” I said.
Johnny had been busy with a smaller chainsaw cutting mesquites. Green mesquite wood is hard to light, but the dry oak burns very hot. It also burns fast, but it puts out enough heat to get the mesquite going.
Of course, mesquite wood, all bent over, has a spring action just waiting to happen. In no time at all, one sprang up and nailed Johnny with a clump of thorns.
“Aaaah,” he yelled, rubbing his injured arm.
“Don’t rub it,” I yelled. “It will just break off the thorns. They have to come out ’cause they’re poison.”
We lost close to an hour as we sat in the pickup. My first aid kit had tweezers, of course, but I still had to cut below the surface for the ones he’d broken off.
Finally, I was ready to get back to work.
About then I saw Johnny sitting on a fresh-cut stump.
“Get up, quick,” I barked, but not quick enough.
He screamed and danced around. I ran over and slapped several scorpions off his hiney.
“I meant to tell you,” I said, “scorpions love to winter at the bottoms of dead oaks.”
This time, I had to persuade Johnny to pull down his pants, as I spat on his butt and made a kind of poultice of Adolph’s Meat Tenderizer, then used duct tape to hold it in place.
Johnny, to be fair, was a game enough young man, but the day was being unusually hard on him.
“Is there anything in this God-forsaken country that doesn’t sting, bite, puncture or poison?” he asked with some considerable vexation.
“Well, there’s Janey,” I replied, “but don’t make her mad. The good news is the scorpion didn’t get you about 3 inches lower or I’d lose all hope of future grandchildren.”
This didn’t seem to cheer him up much.
The sky was sort of a gun-metal color, and around 4 o’clock it started to snow again in Heartbreak. It’s a funny thing, but it suddenly felt warmer once the snow started. Also, I broke out some Jack Daniels, purely for medicinal purposes, of course.
Johnny wasn’t a drinking sort, but the day had been hard on him.
About then, Li’l’ Billy came running up. At his age he was fighting hard not to cry, but near losing the battle.
“What happened, son?” I asked.
“I kicked against a cactus in the snow,” he whimpered.
“Johnny, do you think you can handle this?” I asked, giving him the tweezers.
I left them to it. I might be 70-something, but I knew how to work a forest, and that was why we were out there.
The next possible tree I came to was straight and tall, about the right diameter for firewood, but something about it bothered me. I knocked off a little bark and saw some beetles scurry away. I remembered that this sort of tree was a Wych elm, or a “piss” elm, as the old folks called them. It looked like good wood, but when it burned, it hardly put off any heat at all, and, oh Lordy, it stunk!
I found a good oak and did my three-cut drop. It fell neatly about 10 feet from my truck. For once, the work went well. Piece after piece of oak rolled away as I sliced it down. By the time I finished, both Johnny and Li’l’ Billy were doctored up well enough to load it.
The daylight was fading fast when I cut a small live oak. I knew Old Man Storm wouldn’t like it, since the tree was young and healthy, but I needed the wood. It sliced very easily, as only a live oak can. We needed it to round out our load. It would burn long and hot, and the people back home were cold.
As I stood in the snowy forest, I looked at the white beauty, the almost musical silence of the snowfall, and I turned back to the truck, the day’s work complete.￼
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
