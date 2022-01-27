Heartbreak, Texas: Learning the hard way

“You see, this is pretty simple. I need you to pick it up and carry it out perfectly and lay it down in the backyard,” I added. “I can take over from there until it is ready to be re-installed.”

When he had done so, I put on my elbow-length rubber gloves and began digging the thing out. When it was as cleaned out as possible, I frowned for I had not yet located the source of the blockage. I had looked down the downspout (when it was still upstairs) and it was clear as far as I could see.

Whenever dealing with plumbing, demon possession is always a reasonable option. But I am a Baptist, so as far as I know, the Rev. Hollis does not cast out demons. And, quite honestly, I did not know Father O’Brien well enough to start our relationship with a plumbing exorcism.

I could just hear it, in his lilting Irish accent: “Well, you Protestants really ARE in deep doo-doo all the time. It takes something like this for you to recognize it?”

Finally, in a fit of pique, I kicked the whole thing over on its side — and there it was.

“Call Janey,” I said, using in my most stentorian tone of voice.

Johnny scurried inside to retrieve his bride.