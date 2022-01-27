Heartbreak, Texas: Learning the hard way

Children are a problem. When they are not there, you long for their presence. But when they return home, you often find yourself encouraging their sense of independence.
My new son-in-law, Johnny and my daughter, Janey, in a surprisingly short time produced my prized grandbaby, Li’l’ Freddy. I am certainly not cynical about love, but it always amuses me when two people who find each other so attractive are, in fact, merely auditioning for parenthood before the main actor shows up, in diapers.
I could go on and on about how all babies are cute, but Li’l’ Freddy is also smart as a whip, to boot. Or I could wax rhapsodic about how his burnished, golden curls could make a grandfather’s heart throb with joy. But I digress ... what this all is really about is Janey’s toilet.
That girl’s an adult, and a mother. Why has she not yet learned how to avoid an overflow of the Indeterminate Principal through our ceiling and into the main dining room of The Waterin’ Hole restaurant? To say that this is a problem is like saying the pope likes purple. It was a problem of the most major sort.
I tried all that I could. I poured in liquids at least as noxious as those that needed dissolving; I pumped out the toilet with help of a Plumber’s Friend until my muscles started to rebuild themselves to pre-COVID levels; I tried running a wire through the convoluted openings found beneath a toilet — all without good result.
After a week of serving breakfast eggs and hash brown with a “40 percent chance of brown rain” I finally resolved to perform the nuclear option.
My home was outfitted with old-fashioned porcelain, which is to say, every flush sent 5 gallons to chase an ounce. That means these old toilets are relatively easy to work on.
I dipped out the tank into the sink; unbolted it from the floor, and had a new beeswax ring with which to remount it. Then came the truly difficult part; You see, I am old and damaged from a very full life. This is why God created virile, handsome young sons-in-law.
A few words about Johnny: I liked him, in a somewhat guarded manner. After about seven months of marriage, he regarded me with that same sense of fascination a Hindu snake charmer might regard his cobra — I mean, I was a meal ticket to him and put a roof over his head.
Johnny managed to keep his job and contributed to the general upkeep of our domicile, but he spent six to eight hours per day in his “office” (a computer by a crib) typing away at some mumbo jumbo he called “code.”
My generation could sit down and expound on an ode, but a code? I thought we’d finished with that odious stuff back in Bletchley Park in the summer of 1943 ... but again, I digress.
My digressions, by the way, really are a symptom of my encroaching age and my inability to pass on a lifetime of wisdom to my gullible offspring.
Back to the nuclear option ...
The porcelain throne weighed upward of 60 pounds with its full load of unflushable essence. Fortunately, I was getting over both a shoulder and a knuckle replacement at this point; due to a quirk in insurance, for the rest of the year, I could consider having the rest of my major joints replaced at wholesale costs.
Given the number of things I had already worn out in the pursuit of liberty, justice and the American Way, I felt no hesitation agreeing with doctors whenever they wished to replace a part of my frame with titanium. I was well on my way to becoming the Bionic Man! But each replacement left me with a period of recuperation.
“Johnny, oh Johnny,” I sang out, “Do you think you might be able to unhand my daughter or that code long enough to give me a hand here?”
I raised the lid of the untidy bowl to show him the stakes for keeping it level. He quickly glanced at it, turned a bit green, spat in the sink twice, but looked me in the eye and said, “I’ll do my best.” For you see, this basin was full of well, the ghosts of President’s Day celebrations past.
“You see, this is pretty simple. I need you to pick it up and carry it out perfectly and lay it down in the backyard,” I added. “I can take over from there until it is ready to be re-installed.”
When he had done so, I put on my elbow-length rubber gloves and began digging the thing out. When it was as cleaned out as possible, I frowned for I had not yet located the source of the blockage. I had looked down the downspout (when it was still upstairs) and it was clear as far as I could see.
Whenever dealing with plumbing, demon possession is always a reasonable option. But I am a Baptist, so as far as I know, the Rev. Hollis does not cast out demons. And, quite honestly, I did not know Father O’Brien well enough to start our relationship with a plumbing exorcism.
I could just hear it, in his lilting Irish accent: “Well, you Protestants really ARE in deep doo-doo all the time. It takes something like this for you to recognize it?”
Finally, in a fit of pique, I kicked the whole thing over on its side — and there it was.
“Call Janey,” I said, using in my most stentorian tone of voice.
Johnny scurried inside to retrieve his bride.
“Janey, look at this,” I thundered. “The bottom-most part of the toilet was rendered far smaller than the manufacturer had intended by a perfect equilateral triangle of Q-Tips.”
She stared for a moment, and said plaintively, “But my hairdresser always said they’d flush just fine!”
Johnny and I both looked at her as of she’d just recommended a live toad for dinner. Perhaps I held her gaze a moment too long, because she burst into tears and ran back into the house. I immediately felt lower and dirtier than the triangle of Q-Tips I had just dislodged onto the lawn.
Fathering has taught me that it’s easier to remount a recalcitrant commode than to heal a daughter’s hurt. Of course, I am glad that my words hold some sway with my daughter, but it never seemed to work on major issues.
I mean, her 9-pound, 5-ounce baby boy had been born “five months prematurely” but somehow my words about a toilet had the power to destroy. I knew I was doing something wrong.
Like any wise ruler who has made a real ass of himself, I did the most prudent thing possible — I disappeared into my office, working on my computer, trying to find the cheapest prices for the goods of our eatery for the next week.
I mean, what’s so hard about computers? I found something right off the bat, something called Buyer Buddies, that helped me locate the lowest cost per unit. Toward the end of the ordering process, I entered a credit card number.
For some reason, the program rejected it. Had I perhaps missed a payment? No problem, I entered a second credit card. This, too, was summarily rejected because of a “item 13” error? What kind of an error is that, I wondered? Well, I knew I had $900 in my personal account, so I entered at last my personal debit card — which promptly went through.
That night, all of us, except Sally Rae, of course, sat in a corner of The Waterin’ Hole Cafe, eating our dinner as she heroically continued her stellar service.
I was trying to find small talk to bridge the awkward silences and heal the unintended hurt of my earlier blowup. I mentioned the peculiar rejection during my online shopping when Li’l’ Billy piped up: “That wasn’t Buyer Buddies, was it?”
“Matter of fact, it was,” I said.
Janey and Johnny dropped their silverware and hustled me back to my office. It didn’t help my ego any to overhear Li’l’ Billy tell another table of customers “Gee, I thought everybody had heard about that Buyer Buddies scam!”
Johnny began typing — no, pounding — on my keyboard. “Give me your credit cards!” he said. Janey, meanwhile, began calling the 800-numbers to cancel them and any purchases made in the last six hours. At one point, she stopped, and waived my debit card in front of me.
“Please tell me, Daddy, you did not use a DEBIT CARD?!?!”
“Well sure, li’l’ darlin’, why not?”
Johnny only began to pound the keys even more furiously. Thanks to their quick action we were able to return the yacht and the cruise line tickets. Weeks later, though, we did get the complete recorded works of Elvis Presley, which no one has owned up to and I am endeavoring to get a refund. The $900 in my personal account was gone, gone, gone.
Janey was too polite, of course, to draw any sort of analogy between the debris snagged by Q-Tips and the detritus caught by computer illiteracy ... but yet, again, I realized that a wet dog needs petting the most.￼
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com.