Heartbreak, Texas: Life at Camp Covid

The Great Virus of 2020 had come to Heartbreak. It almost shut down our little restaurant, The Waterin’ Hole, but somehow Sally Rae and I hung on. Heartbreak, Texas, was not having a good year, but we survived, 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s sushi bars. I think of this time as “The Great Boredom,” but I knew that mixing as we wanted was simply death, so we learned to abide the times and wait for better. It wasn’t the first time Heartbreak had things tough.
There was something new in Heartbreak, this Year of the Plague. Parents sent their kids to a summer camp! Out in the deep country of Heartbreak, summer camps are rare. Mostly these are for city kids, to show them that not all cows are cartoons, and such.
Heartbreak’s summer camp was really rest for parents. We love our kids, but we had been unexpectedly cooped up together since March. Things were getting a mite, well, close, you could say.
Rev. Hollis and his wife moved in for two weeks with John Briarsworth back out on my old ranch. My old place made a good camp area — not too close, but not too far out, either. Each kid had his or her own tent, they checked temperatures daily, and we generally hoped for the best. By that, we hoped for our sanity to return before our kids did.
Things were a little weird, really, makeshift. Someone had stitched a banner that read “Camp Covid Unit 19.” Ben Samuels, our mayor, “found” some grant money so that each child could be tested before arriving.After that, Rev. Hollis did a daily temperature check. It was the best we could do.
Parents were strictly separated from their children, but we could watch from some hastily constructed bleachers near the driveway of my old place.
The kids loved it! For a few days, they could run around, chase butterflies, torment the local wildlife, and just be children.
Since we had a fairly wide spectrum of children, Rev. Hollis agreed to make the evening chapel time optional, unless they were members of his church. The other children generally regarded this as one of only the many punishments that Baptists deserved. Li’l’ Billy, well, he endeavored to persevere, as we said in our family.
The children spent most of their days fishing for sun perch and the occasional bass at a pool near the back of my old place. Overall, they did surprisingly well: there were a few fights as the pecking order was worked out, but most interactions were peaceful. To my surprise, Li’l’ Billy was involved in more squabbles than the others.
I got a call from Rev. Hollis. It seemed that I needed to counsel my son on some behavior issues. We arranged a private time and a place. Li’l’ Billy sat inside one hula hoop and I sat in another, about 10 feet away. We both wore masks and the wind was perpendicular to us. The Days of Plague made for an immense number of new rules, but we understood what was necessary. Rev. Hollis had said that if Li’l’ Billy could mend his ways and not break quarantine, he could stay.
“What’s up, son?” I asked. “I never really saw you as a fighter. Why are you in trouble all the time?”
I looked at my adopted son, I mean, really looked at him for the first time in a while. He wasn’t so little anymore. At 10 years, he was sprouting up fast. Was that a whisper of a mustache on his upper lip?
“Several things, Daddy Dave. Mostly, though, the others were picking on Lupe.”
Ah! That explained a lot. Lupe was his playmate before the plague. I suspected a severe case of puppy love was behind most of his shenanigans.
“Protecting your best girl, are you?” I asked.
“I hadn’t thought of it that way, but yeah, I guess.”
“Why were they picking on her?” I asked.
“Some of the mean boys down from Quick Fix were calling her ‘the Beaner’ and a ‘Mesican,’ you know, stuff like that, and worse. It made her cry.”
“I think I understand,” I said. “I’ll talk to Rev. Hollis, but you got to promise me, no more fights.”
“OK, Daddy Dave, but I got another problem. I think I’m in love; I never felt this way before.”
I had not really expected this turn of events, at least not yet, but there we were.
“Let me tell you this, Billy, it’s all right to be ‘special friends,’ but always be a gentleman. You can hold hands, even steal a kiss once in a while, but no more. Mostly enjoy being young and spending time together. There isn’t anything more complex on the face of this earth than men and women and how they attract. You will be judged by other people and God about how well you act. Also, remember this most of all: If you love a woman, you have to love ALL her parts, not just the part that you haven’t seen.”
This left Li’l’ Billy blushing furiously. Well, love usually gives one part comfort to 10 parts discomfort, in my experience.
“Mostly, just be nice to her. Treat her like a friend. And DON’T get into any more fights, or you will have to come home.”
“By the way, I’m proud that you stood up for her. Those poor folks from Quick Fix are so far down the ladder that they feel that they have to look down on someone, just so they aren’t the very bottom. Be nice as you can to them, too. Their life isn’t easy, either.”
On the last day of Camp Covid, they had a fish fry. This was an event as wrapped in tradition as a Japanese tea ceremony. Homer, Sally Rae’s father, was the head chef. I was his appointed assistant.
Homer was showing his years. He was not an easy man to know, often demanding for reasons of principle that were obscure to all but him, but the years had softened him. A slight tremor had invaded his hands, a halt in his speech, but his basic intensity remained.
Early in life he had wanted to be a doctor, but the untimely death of his own father meant that his younger brother was the one for medical school. Homer met this challenge like all the others he encountered: his face carried only one expression, part disdain, part resolve.
He carried a large, razor sharp knife in his truck at all times. Whenever he found a bit of roadkill, he parked and proceeded to cut it up for his dinner, or for his dogs if it was too far gone.
His strength was leaving him, so I followed his instructions on the complicated assembly of his deep fryer.
“Strain that peanut oil. I’ve only used it twice. It ought to be good for another round,” or “Knock those old fry stickers off the grill. We don’t want a sudden fire.”
It quickly became obvious that the children’s catch was insufficient. I gave Sally Rae a quick call and she thawed another 10 pounds of catfish, but still, we were running short.
“The Lord will provide,” is all Homer said when he saw the number of people and the scant amount of food. “Keep peeling those potatoes. I’ll see what I can rustle up.” With that, he headed into the bush near the creek.
There were occasional blasts from the creek bed.
“Best stay close by when Old Homer goes hunting,” Rev. Hollis said.
Half an hour later Homer returned with a mixed bag. He had three bull frogs, four doves and a squirrel. Homer had grown up during the Great Depression. A part of his lifetime legacy was that he knew the taste and cooking times for most every creature that flew, walked, swam or crawled.
“We’re still short, I’ll braise a little cactus for filler,” old Homer said.
As he attacked a growth near the river, he suddenly seemed to levitate, then land back several feet. Not a bad move for an old man!
Then he picked up a large stick and pounded hard into the cactus two times.
Upon returning, he had a beaut of a rattlesnake; all of 6 feet and sort of fat.
With an economy of motion, he lopped off the head, split its lengths, and gutted it. The result was a white sort of meat with a few ribs showing.
“Tastes like chicken after its deep-fried,” is he said. “The Lord will provide.”
I sweated over the deep fryer, doing two loads of fish (or whatever) for one of potatoes. Old Homer knew his work well; it really did taste like either chicken or fish.
When I finished, I joined Sally Rae and Li’l’ Billy in a family hula hoop. I used enough ketchup that I didn’t have to examine the exact genus and species of every morsel.
The sun finally gave us a break. It was, of course, a gorgeous sunset of the sort one could count on in Heartbreak. The various families were packing up for home. I was struck by the moment.
I had passed on my scant knowledge of women to my son. Old Homer had taught me the mysteries of the deep fryer. Sally Rae hugged us all close. Yes, we had a plague, yes, business was plain awful, but the generations would pass through the years, and the earth endureth forever. Amen.
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com.
