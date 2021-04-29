Heartbreak, Texas: Life goes dog-gone crazy

Li’l’ Billy is growing up fast. He came into our lives about five years ago, a castaway child, unloved by his parents, so traumatized that he could scarcely express himself without quoting long stretches of Shakespeare or Scripture.

Time and love heal a lot of wounds. Many times, Sally Rae and I had privately groused that we were just too dang old for this sort of thing — that is, raising a child — but we never seriously considered sending him away. At age 10, he had lost most of his oddness. Of course, as a normal pre-teenager, he could step on our last nerve about five or 10 times a day, never having a clue that he was driving us crazy.

So, I didn’t reflect too long when he asked, “Daddy Dave, can I go for a bike ride in the country?”

“Sure, son, just don’t be gone after dark.”

Like most kids, he was a bit of a jailhouse lawyer, literally interpreting every pronouncement with the greatest latitude he could reasonably interpolate into my rules. He arrived right at sunset, hardly one minute before the Texas sun disappeared over the horizon. And, he had a burlap bag under his arm.

I should have “jumped to” right that second, but we were right in the middle of the dinner rush hour.