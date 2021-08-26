Heartbreak, Texas: Mother Nature and New Mothers

About 10 years ago I came to Heartbreak with nothing but my beautiful daughter Janey, a rusty old pickup truck and a bad attitude. I lost the attitude, got Sally Rae as my wonderful wife, acquired a foster child, Li’l’ Billy, and I gradually settled into a happy age of few surprises and little drama … we all lived happily ever after … and if you believe the last part, you just don’t know Heartbreak, or life, for that matter.
Janey grew up, met a boy, and now I was to be a grandfather. Janey wanted to come home as she awaited the Big Day.
Here are some things I have learned: every pregnancy has its own story; every birth has its own character, and the whole process is mostly more information than most men want to know about such matters. Also, as the Joyful Event comes closer, men become less and less popular.
Johnny was my new son-in-law. He did his job, which was to absorb the mood swings and occasional outright anger of his new wife; I found that supporting him was as important as helping Janey. He was no longer the middle of her universe. He was moved to the outer fringes of the galaxy.
“Dave,” he tentatively asked me, what am I doing wrong?”
“Breathing,” I answered.
“What? You angry at me, too?”
“No, not a bit. Janey is just having her whole world upended. She has always had a mind of her own; now her body has its own marching order, totally separate from her wishes and desires.”
“That has to be scary,” he said.
“Now you’re getting it. I’ll give you a hint about what I used when her mother was like this: Imagine that she is a violent sea storm, and you are the Rock of Gibraltar. Take your pounding like a man. By the way, if I never said it, welcome to the family. Breeding women don’t get an attitude report card. You’re doing a good job, really. Keep it up and I’ll show you where I hide my Jack Daniel’s.”
“Under the staircase to the left. Li’l’ Billy showed me the other night after I got my ears pinned back.”
Darn, I didn’t have many secrets in my house.
I don’t want to say that Janey was always on a tear; in normal times she is sweet-tempered. However, she was definitely having her life upended. She saw the last of her girlhood disappearing, as well as her waistline. She was a living testament to the Law of Unintended Consequences. Somehow, she thought her generation of women was going to be different than all those times past.
However, she often caught herself yelling and swelling. Mother Nature was profoundly indifferent to her state. Stepmother Sally Rae was a bit kinder, but at the end of the day, Mother Nature was scoring the most points.
One of the few bright spots for Janey was Tanika Jones. She had recently opened up a women’s health center next door to The Waterin’ Hole. Business was slow at first, and Janey’s exercise was mostly made up of her daily walk over to see her. They became fast friends.
Bob Tarant, of Cedar Choppers Local 105, gave himself the mission of creating problems for this threat. I really wondered why he saw this as a threat, but Bad Bob wasn’t about reason. His specialty was massive explosions of violent energy.
He and I came to an understanding fairly early on.
“Bob, I know you hate Tanika and her operation, but if you come near her, especially when Janey is around, I won’t give any warning. I’ll kill you on sight.”
Now, I’m a reasonable sort of guy, not given to threats and such, but Bad Bob had trouble with shades of meaning, so I put it in such terms that even he could understand my meaning.
For once, Bob retreated. Probably he wanted to avoid being banned permanently from The Waterin’ Hole Café; or maybe I just spoke the language in such a way he could understand it. It didn’t matter, he left Tanika in peace. That was all that mattered.
Sally Rae and Janey did the womanly kind of things. They bought paint and set Johnny and me to work fixing up the baby’s room.
One day when we were all sweaty, I asked Sally Rae, “Don’t you think we could get by with a manger filled with hay? I mean, it has a certain force of tradition …”
Her look shut me up.
Still, I was in the New Kid political party. I really wanted grandchildren and there was precious little I could do about that without Janey’s cooperation.
Now, of course we had a plan. Johnny and Janey were to take a nice hotel room in Culver City about a week before her due date. They wanted to be next to the hospital.
Yes, we planned, and Nature laughed.
Few things are predictable about Texas weather, except that it will work to its upmost to be unpredictable and inconvenient. We were into the “100 Hot Days” that seemed to be a part of God’s social contract with all things Texan.
Finally, the fateful night came. Of course, storm clouds built up, the air became increasingly oppressive. Even the chatter of the katydids seemed labored. Janey waddled down the stairs to the main dining room of The Waterin’ Hole when there erupted a clap of thunder so loud that it shook our timbers.
Janey shouted, “Oh!” and a pool of water gathered around her feet.
The female patrons all ran toward her.
The male patrons all ran toward the door.
Such is the human breeding genome.
Sally Rae caught Johnny and me trying to slip out the back door. Mother Nature can be extreme, but Grandmother Nature was no easy match, either.
The rain started to fall as only a summer rain in Texas can. It seemed that the entire cloud wanted to drop at once.
Johnny and I took Janey’s arms and we walked her toward Tanika’s clinic.
The next several hours were the longest of our lives. Of course, what we men did was stand around uselessly; Sally Rae and Tanika took over the back room of the clinic.
Now, pain and worry are not in some sort of competition. We could hear Janey’s screams. No doubt, she had the worst of it, but poor Johnny and I were having a tough time of it, too. Being useless in an emergency is surely one of Nature’s cruelest jokes.
At some point Janey announced that Johnny’s parents had never been married, and that he had canine heritage, to boot, especially on his mother’s side. Even in times of stress, that girl could be eloquent. Then she got around to my side of the family, and I took Johnny by the arm.
“Son, men do have a traditional role for times such as these. We are going next door for a drink.” The poor boy’s expression told it all. I might not be able to help Janey, but Johnny had to survive the night if he was to be any good at all.
The passage of time is both objective and subjective. That night the rain only seemed to increase; minutes seemed to never end. Between the thunder and the lightning, we could hear an occasional scream.
A long time later, Sally Rae ducked back in.
“Is it over?” I asked.
“No, and it’s not going well. Tell Achmed to get the hearse over here.”
Poor Johnny almost passed out. I grabbed his arm and quickly explained that Heartbreak had no ambulance; Achmed’s hearse did double duty. It was sort of a town joke, but Johnny wasn’t laughing.
We all managed to get in the grim old hearse: Achmed, driving; Johnny and me, worrying; Sally Rae and Tanika, attending Janey.
On a good day it took about an hour to make it to Culver City. In the dark, rain lashing down, Achmed was afraid to go over about 25 miles per hour. As we crept along I could hear Janey’s cries becoming weaker.
At some point, Achmed said, “Would you mind a Muslim’s prayer?”
I responded, “At this point, brand names don’t interest me much. Please pray, as long as it doesn’t slow you down.”
What can I say about that night? Many spiritual leaders claim a “long night of the soul.” About all I can say about it is that we all prayed, tried to sing, but the real work was all being done by my precious Janey.
I heard Tanika say, “Now I’m going to try to turn the baby ...”
A decisive bump stopped us at last. Achmed turned to me, his own face a mask of terror.
“That was the rear axle,” he said. “Can you call anyone? I can’t go any further.”
Mother Nature has her cruel side, and that includes a twisted sense of humor. That bump did something good, it seems.
“Waheee!”
The most beautiful sound in the world came upon us. As the sun shined its first rays, we heard the cry of a newborn baby! ￼
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
