Heartbreak, Texas: Mother Nature and New Mothers

The rain started to fall as only a summer rain in Texas can. It seemed that the entire cloud wanted to drop at once.

Johnny and I took Janey’s arms and we walked her toward Tanika’s clinic.

The next several hours were the longest of our lives. Of course, what we men did was stand around uselessly; Sally Rae and Tanika took over the back room of the clinic.

Now, pain and worry are not in some sort of competition. We could hear Janey’s screams. No doubt, she had the worst of it, but poor Johnny and I were having a tough time of it, too. Being useless in an emergency is surely one of Nature’s cruelest jokes.

At some point Janey announced that Johnny’s parents had never been married, and that he had canine heritage, to boot, especially on his mother’s side. Even in times of stress, that girl could be eloquent. Then she got around to my side of the family, and I took Johnny by the arm.

“Son, men do have a traditional role for times such as these. We are going next door for a drink.” The poor boy’s expression told it all. I might not be able to help Janey, but Johnny had to survive the night if he was to be any good at all.