Heartbreak, Texas: Murder on Independence Day

One might think that Heartbreak, Texas, was a picture postcard town. We were 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s chaos, but smack in the middle of humanity nonetheless, so the peace was as ephemeral as the last of the sun’s rays.

Sally Rae and I sat on our upstairs porch, drinking iced tea and watching the sunset. It was one of those rare times of quiet.

“Isn’t it beautiful?” I said. “So peaceful.”

“You’re sounding like one of those tourists we get sometimes, Dave,” she replied. “It’s peaceful because we’re too blind to see what comes next.”

Remembering this a few days later, I wondered if I had married a witch.

Nobody expects a shooting on July Fourth (unless you’re a British general of a certain generation). That’s pretty odd, if you think about it. Firecrackers and more are exploding everywhere.

At 5 o’clock, we were sitting with friends in The Waterin’ Hole Café. BJ Elkert and his wife, Johnny Ruth, dropped in to wet their whistle before the big fireworks that night. Janey held Li’l’ Freddy and chatted with John Briarsworth about the big explosions he had planned for that night.

John was a Vietnam veteran whose mind was still on some permanent patrol far away, but the town employed him once a year to set large Independence Day explosions in the pastures behind Heartbreak Lake. By tradition, everyone got to set off their firecrackers and such and he brought it all to a crescendo right at sunset with his special show.

Karin was there that afternoon, dressed head to toe in bright yellow. She had a body that tended to command attention, even without all her ornamentation. I’d once seen Rev. Hollis look at her, close his eyes, and pray for forgiveness.

She was bragging on the success of her gourmet dog food plant she had established a couple of years ago.

“I came here with just an idea, so I rented a couple of those old quonset huts on the edge of town. You know, where the Army abandoned about 20 of them after World War II? What does this town have but doesn’t prize? Dead cows, that’s what. I only can ‘gently used’ cows, free range and aged. My motto is ‘Nature’s Spice Needs No Ice,’” she cracked.

“My biggest success is ‘Blood Hounds Delight.’ We season it by leaving the cow out for another couple of days. Only problem is, they want to roll in it, not eat it.”

“Yes, but Lordy! You stink like dead meat and rotten eggs,” John Briarsworth complained.

“That ain’t fair,” she flared. “I don’t use any rotten eggs in my special dog food mix! Anyway, you get used to the odor fast, ’cause it’s the smell of money.”

Li’l’ Billy, my adopted son, said, “Well, someone sure smells like rotten eggs! And I know it isn’t Squirt. I just gave him a bath this morning.”

Li’l’ Billy was just hitting puberty and he had an awkward relationship with truth. He tended to blurt it out whenever he saw it. That is unwise; if there is one truth well told in the New Testament, it is that truth-telling will get you crucified.

Just then, a heavy-set guy with mirror sunglasses came into my restaurant.

“I’m looking for John Briarsworth,” he announced.”

“I’m him,” John said, “and what kind of law are you?”

Neither one used a friendly tone.

“I’m Montauk Rockport, ATF, and I’m here to check your explosion permits.”

Briarsworth said, “I have a signed contract with the city. That’s my permit, and that’s all I’ve ever needed.”

“Well, Bubba, things have changed. If you set off anything without my approval, I’m gonna jump on you like a duck on a June bug.”

In about two seconds the tensions in the air had increased 1000 percent. It’s funny how much Americans love to celebrate the founding of our government, while hating its continued existence.

I tried to set up a distraction.

“Hey, Hundley, how that icemaker coming along?” I yelled over to the repairman. Hundley Walker is a quiet sort of guy that repaired air conditioners and coolers and such. He had moved into town a couple of months ago; he did his work so unobtrusively that he was easy to overlook. He had set up in a quonset hut katy-cornered from Karin’s Designer Dog Foods.

“It’s coming,” he said, not looking up.

Montauk threatened John, “If you go ahead with this show, there’ll be hell to pay.”

“Hell to pay, huh?” Briarsworth drawled. “Well, I got paid every day, back in ’Nam, for putting up with hell. I just hope you pay better than the Army did back then.”

I was getting worried. I plain don’t like conflict; I especially don’t like it in the middle of my café, in the middle of my friends, in the middle of my holiday. I was looking around, hoping for something to distract the course of events, when I saw Li’l’ Billy’s dog peeing on Karin’s leg.

“Squirt, stop that now!” I yelled.

With an aplomb that would have graced a Scottish butler, Squirt continued what he did best. He squirted all over Karin for another good three seconds, shook his tail, and strolled off. I swear, that dog was teaching Li’l’ Billy how to have attitude!

Karin could be, well, a real Karen. She might smell of rotten meat and spoiled eggs, but Lord help anyone who messed with her dignity! She launched into a string of invectives that would astonish and entertain a Marine drill sergeant.

Squirt did the thing he did second best; he ran out the door.

When Karin paused for a breath of air I interjected, “Come on, folks. I’m shutting down The Waterin’ Hole. Let’s leave now for Heartbreak Lake.”

Dogs are underrated. Squirt’s antics had managed to put a smile on both John Briarsworth’s face, and Montauk Rockport’s alike. I worked on hustling everyone outside.

As I was about to shut the door, I saw Karin yapping at Hundley, who was still working on the ice machine.

“Lock the door behind ya, will you, when y’all come?” I hollered over my shoulder as I left.

Most of the town gathered down at Heartbreak Lake. Great Aunt Katy hung with her Food on Fords gang. Arney, our town cop, made just enough of a presence that the drunks didn’t get too rowdy. Mean Old Man Storm hung with Old Red, swapping lies about how much better things had been before FDR — that Communist! — had ruined everything. Li’l’ Billy struck up a tune with his junk rock band, Blunt Force Trauma, just far enough away from everyone that they could be tolerated.

The sun was dipping low in the sky when I noticed something. Montauk Rockport and Karin were, well, getting real interested in each other. I mean, why not? I’m not some sort of morals police, but I knew when sparks flew near Heartbreak Lake, well, it was more likely Aphrodite, goddess of fertility and general foolin’ around, than a talk about, say, dog food recipes.

Personally, I thought Montauk was a boor, but if Karin could distract him long enough to leave our humble celebration alone, well, more power to her.

Twilight saw a host of private pyrotechnics aimed out over Heartbreak Lake. The air was heavy with the smell of fireworks and fried chicken, plus an occasional yelp of pain from some kid who held his sparkler too long.

The finale, of course, was the big bangs that John Briarsworth set off. Darn, he was good! He timed them to give a right martial beat, almost like “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Then I heard one sharp crack that ought not be there; it ruined the beat — wait, it was a rifle!

The last thing anyone needed was some drunk firing off live rounds. I was shocked. This was gun country; people around here grew up with a respect for the destructive power of guns. I moved away from the street side of the lake, into the woods, then I heard some screams, the high-pitched kind of honest terror.

I looked back across the lake and saw two bodies laying under the light. Even at this distance I could see the bright yellow of Karin’s outfit like a heap of discarded clothes on top of the khaki uniform of Montauk Rockport.

I’m 71. I ran as fast as my achy, old-man legs could carry me around the lake. Since it was our city park, we had gradually increased the lighting into the woods.

As I lumbered down a trail something tripped me. I fell headlong into — thankfully — a pile of leaves.

I picked up what tripped me. It was a .243 deer rifle, just like the one I kept at home. Wait. There was a chip on the stock, right where mine had one. Oh, Hell and Damnation! This was MY rifle!

Just at that moment Arney stepped up and aimed his pistol at me.

“Drop it, Dave. Drop it now.”

I dropped it.

“You’re under arrest. Why’d you do it? Why, Dave?”

Arney was a good friend, maybe the best one I had in the whole town. This was another sort of Arney, a dangerous kind, a lawman with a drawn gun. I knew I could get my innocence worked out eventually, but right now I needed to survive.

To be continued ...￼

David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies. His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com.