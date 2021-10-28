Heartbreak, Texas: New kind of Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving was going to be different. Janey, my much-loved daughter, fell in love with a fella named Johnny, and somewhat to their mutual surprise, wowee, Janey presented us with the cutest little baby boy this year that one could imagine.
They named him Freddy, after my late father, which only endeared him to me all the more.
Like most first-time parents, they spent hours staring at him, scarcely able to believe what they had done.
Did I mention that Freddy had the strongest hands imaginable? He could grab my beard and pull out tufts of hair, one silver strand at a time, before he was even 2 months old! What a genius, and beautiful, too.
Something else was going on, and I had enough sense to keep my mouth shut. Janey and Johnny were doing some serious growing up. Not long ago they were carefree (sort of) singles making the rounds, doing the bar-and-singles thing, then POW! They had to get married, but like untold millions before them, they found new joy and adventure in their new lives.
Johnny did most of his work on his computer, so moving back to Heartbreak was a real gift for Janey and Freddy. New young humans are about the weakest creatures on the planet and getting them off to a good start is critical. Life is never a given — I knew that much — and Sally Rae and I both loved our new role as the grands.
Being a grandparent is superior to being a parent in almost every possible way. When Freddy got colicky or filled his pants at the dinner table (his second new trick), why, you just give them back to the nearest parent.
Bill and Doris, Johnny’s parents, were still a little miffed about Janey “corrupting” their stellar son. Except for being an aggravation for Johnny, I sort of like their disapproving attitude. This was my first grandkid and I didn’t need the competition. Like most bad attitudes, it was its own punishment.
Since Li’l’ Freddy was born two months prematurely, he took extra care, extra loving, and so on. Still, he started to thrive, and Janey and Johnny were about ready to move on right after Thanksgiving, when Johnny came down with a cough and a fever.
My first question was, “Have you had the COVID vaccination?”
“Uh, well, not yet.”
A short time later our fears were confirmed: he had the bug.
We had a short family discussion during which we decided that the only rational course was for Janey and Johnny to take over the upstairs. Sally Rae, Li’l’ Billy, very Li’l’ Freddy and I all had to move downstairs. And I got full-time caretaker duty with Li’l’ Freddy.
I have to say, I love that boy, but he almost killed me! All of a sudden, I regretted all those smug moments of handing over Freddy, for whatever reason, anytime I felt like it. Janey would express milk and hand it down, but other than that, she was out of the picture. I did bottles, diapers, and the whole nine yards.
It would have been exhausting at 35, but at 70, it seriously made me doubt that I would see 71. Still, this situation fairly defined a family emergency, and I was determined not to be a “fair-weather” Grampa.
I started calling him the “Dr Pepper Baby,” because he filled his pants at 10, 2 and 4.
Still, there were rewards, like giving him his bath, where I put a washcloth on his chest and gently poured warm water over him as he watched me so trustingly. There was the scent of new baby in the air, and that special sense that this home has a new human.
DNA is tricky stuff. My father, Fred, was a redhead with a redhead’s complexion and temper. It was with the greatest discomfort that I remembered how his face would flush, the (friendly) white, outer part would disappear, and a red-faced, angry man could confront me.
Usually it was with good reason: he had discovered that I had used up some of his ammunition plunking around the ranch, I had put a dent in his truck, or some other boyish misdemeanor.
Over the decades I had forgotten that expression, until one day I accidentally pinched Li’l’ Freddy’s bottom while changing him, and suddenly, THAT FACE was staring me right in my eyes! I swear, he flushed, squinted and screamed in just such a way I almost screamed. My father’s angry face was before me again!
Of course, there were generous rewards, like the afternoons when I held him with me on the couch and he generously let me read myself to sleep for an afternoon nap. One thing any caregiver will tell you is how quickly the young train their elders. In this manner, they are much like cats — they know they are the center of the universe and that you worship them. The training is that you become a comet to their star, continually orbiting their considerable and majestic gravity.
A bit of time passed, and Thanksgiving was upon us.
When the day of the big lunch came around, Sally Rae had it all made: the turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and 14 vegetables, all the while knowing that three was our natural limit.
Li’l’ Billy was old enough to have some idea of how stressed we were. He actually helped us out by running food upstairs to the sick quarters, so we could all eat at the same time, if not “together.”
Even in our somewhat fractured circumstances, I had time to think how blessed we were. Then, it was 2:00 and Freddy, well, you know.
All these things made me reflect a little on the “human animal.” When things are going along just great, how often we complain, mostly because we are bored with having it good! Yet you can take a room of these complainers and give them a challenge, like a war or real adversity, and from these cowards emerge real heroes who are willing to feel gratitude for a warm bath or a mouthful of roast squirrel.
It is not so much that we have such range, that is, the worst of us are, well pretty darn bad, and the best of us can show a God-like nobility and capacity for self-sacrifice. But the really crazy part is that any one human might, in rapid succession, display all these characteristics. Just like giving all those adult hormones to teenage children, what was He thinking of?
After Thanksgiving lunch, Sally Rae made a special point of chasing us out of the house. She said that only mold and mushrooms like the dark, and since we were neither, we had to scoot!
Sally Rae joined us for a slow walk around Heartbreak Lake. I looked over at my daughter, and I admired the natural way she slung Freddy on her hip. I’ve been around enough newborns and kids who suddenly start doing things they never learned to really disbelieve John Locke’s tabula rasa.
We humans can be taught a lot, but some things are so basic that I have to believe in instinct. I also will go along with John Steinbeck, that people are born good and evil has to be relearned each generation. At 70, these were my thoughts as we walked around Heartbreak Lake. It was one of those fall days where the shadows were cool, the sun was warm, and the leaves were crisp underfoot.
I had most of my family with me, most of them were healthy, and I had that deep sense of satisfaction that a patriarch might be privileged to enjoy only a few times in a lifetime. Or maybe it was just a mild case of tryptophan poisoning, but whatever the cause, it was one of life’s moments and I loved it.
Like all things, though, this passed. Johnny was on the road to recovery, his breathing back to near normal. We even began to hold family meetings, with Janey and Johnny at the top of the stairs, and the rest of us below.
Like most women, Janey wanted her own home, her own nest, and even a bit of normal family time. She often gazed down, wishing that she could hold Freddy; I often gazed up, also wishing that she could hold Freddy. I mean, I love my family, but I really needed to come up for air. We set next Saturday as the date when we could declare everything normal again. Well, man plans, and God laughs.
Saturday morning, Janey looked over the railing and said, “I coughed all night. I’ve got a fever. It’s probably the COVID. I’ve had the shot, so it ought not be too long, but Daaaaaady, do you think you could hold on for another couple more weeks?” ￼
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com.