Heartbreak, Texas: New kind of Thanksgiving

It is not so much that we have such range, that is, the worst of us are, well pretty darn bad, and the best of us can show a God-like nobility and capacity for self-sacrifice. But the really crazy part is that any one human might, in rapid succession, display all these characteristics. Just like giving all those adult hormones to teenage children, what was He thinking of?

After Thanksgiving lunch, Sally Rae made a special point of chasing us out of the house. She said that only mold and mushrooms like the dark, and since we were neither, we had to scoot!

Sally Rae joined us for a slow walk around Heartbreak Lake. I looked over at my daughter, and I admired the natural way she slung Freddy on her hip. I’ve been around enough newborns and kids who suddenly start doing things they never learned to really disbelieve John Locke’s tabula rasa.

We humans can be taught a lot, but some things are so basic that I have to believe in instinct. I also will go along with John Steinbeck, that people are born good and evil has to be relearned each generation. At 70, these were my thoughts as we walked around Heartbreak Lake. It was one of those fall days where the shadows were cool, the sun was warm, and the leaves were crisp underfoot.