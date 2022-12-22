Heartbreak, Texas: No good deed goes unpunished … again

“Hi, stranger. Come on in, sit down. Can I get you some iced tea? Yeah, this here is The Waterin’ Hole Café, and yeah, we’re the only one in town, but we try not to act that way.

“Houston, you say? Isn’t that somewhere 50 or 500 miles back east of here? Don’t feel bad. Lots of folks get lost and end up here. Heck, that’s how I arrived, years ago. But things got better after a few years, especially after I met my Sally Rae …”

You know, there’s a sayin’ that “no good deed goes unpunished.” I found the real truth the other day. My church, Cottonwood Baptist, decided to have a “retreat.” Now, real Texans hate the sound of the word “retreat.” After what happened, I know why.

We were going to a little private park just outside of Malfort, you know, ’bout 30 miles up the road. The main amenity of the place is that it doesn’t have cell phone service, and it does have indoor plumbing, a situation that is more rare than one might expect.

Well, there's a blind lady in our church, Miss Lilly, who needed a ride. She’s lots of fun, and her guide dog, Soapy, has about the best manners I ever saw in a canine citizen. Now I worked up quite a sweat packing all of our gear for three days, so we were “packed to the gills.” Last thing, I poured myself an extra big glass of iced tea and we hit the road.

We were about three miles south of Malfort when something went “clunk.” I was doing 80 mph (the minimum speed to ensure that I didn’t get hit from behind) so I took my foot off the accelerator.

I gripped the steering wheel tightly, fearful that it was a flat tire. Something in me “doubled down.” I’m always like that in an emergency — I don’t show much worry outwardly, but inside I got ready for something awful. Meanwhile, we coasted to the side of the road. The engine had flat-lined.

It appeared steam was pouring from the engine, so I got out and popped the hood. It wasn’t steam, it was smoke! Flames immediately jumped up about three feet, melting hoses and cables and scorching everything!

I grabbed my tea glass and dumped it on the blaze. It went out, but immediately rekindled.

I suddenly had a vision of the morning’s headline: “Man Burns Wife, Blind Passenger and Innocent Dog to Death.”

“Darlin,’” I said to Sally Rae, “get Miss Lilly out of the car like right now. It’s on fire!”

Well, Sally Rae moved Miss Lilly and Soapy right quickly a safe distance away. I popped the trunk and feverishly unloaded the car that I had so meticulously loaded a short time earlier.

Midway through the unpacking what I later thought of as “The Procession” started. The first person to pull over was a drunk woman who introduced herself, got real chatty, opined how most people weren’t nice enough to stop these days, and wasn’t I glad she had stopped, and, and … I said, “Pardon me, but my car is on fire and I’m sort of busy right now.”

The next person that stopped was a motorcyclist, who looked us over, figured that he couldn’t do much, and roared away.

The next two who stopped both drove white pickup trucks. The guy on the far side of the road had a fire extinguisher. He almost got hit running it over to us, and he handed it off to the other pickup truck driver, who crawled underneath my flaming car and put the fire out.

Sally Rae came close enough to yell, “Don’t chance it. I’m on the phone with Malfort’s 9-1-1 and help is on the way.”

Now mind you, I wouldn’t have chanced crawling under that old car if they had given me the fire extinguisher. I surely wouldn’t have expected it of a stranger, but he looked like he was enjoying himself. Sure enough, he put the fire out about the time I got the last of our gear out of the car.

The drunk woman and those two good ol’ boys heard that 9-1-1 was sending help, and they all scrammed.

For a short time, it was just the three of us, and Soapy sniffing the embers.

A fire truck came over the hill going about 90 miles an hour. Sally Rae ran to the road, waving, and it just passed us like we were invisible.

A few moments later the Malfort chief of police drove up. He had on those unnerving mirrored sunglasses, and less expression than the chief executioner on an Elizabethan festival day.

But eventually the fire truck did return: seems my whole problem was a motor mount that had suddenly and catastrophically collapsed, dragged on the road until it was good and hot, flew free, and sparked a grassfire back up the road a piece. They handed me the crumpled metal, found at the origin of the fire “that I had started (??!!!!)”.

Finally, a tow truck appeared.

Before I get into that, a religious scene crossed my mind. Can you imagine Mary, the sweet Virgin Mary, maybe all of 16, having ridden a donkey all day, just given birth, stuck in a manger, exhausted, and in walks a bunch of shepherds, three passing kings, a chorus of angels and Bethlehem busybodies, to boot ...

I couldn’t have faulted her a bit if she had screamed, “Well, at least get that damn little drummer boy out of here! My baby is trying to sleep and I am, too!”

Of course, she was a saint and I have never had the temperament to aspire to such goodness. At my very best I may give a blind friend a ride now and again, and even then, they risked getting fried. But I digress.

“How much is storage?” I asked the tow truck driver.

“Twenty dollars a day,” he answered. Well, that seemed reasonable. What he didn’t mention at the time was that he charged $750 to haul it the three miles into his two-bit, thievin’ excuse for a town.

Finally, the Malfort cop spoke. “Why didn’t you put out the fire?”

Now I admit that I was tired and more than a little frustrated, so I said,

“For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. Timothy 4:6.” . . . Of course, I was referring to my iced tea that I poured on the fire.

Don’t ask me where that came from, like I said, I was tired and frustrated.

CAUTION: Don’t ever try to out-Baptist a Texas lawman.

Without a pause, he replied, “‘Mount Sinai was covered with smoke, because the Lord descended on it in fire. The smoke billowed up from it like smoke from a furnace, and the whole mountain trembled violently. Exodus 19:18.’ … But if you ain’t God, you’re not going to get away with starting any fires in my city.”

Then he proceeded to write me a ticket.

Sometime later, we all were delivered by friends to our church camp for three days of spiritual renewal. Also, I found out what a bunch of smart alecks my co-religionists were, but that’s a different story.

Pretty much the whole time I felt tired, and sort of listless.

Upon returning to Heartbreak, I broke out my blood pressure gauge and I found that I had a resting heart rate of 145 beats per minute. Sally Rae seemed to think this was a big deal.

About then the insurance people called back. Our new insurance policy on the car had not kicked in — we missed that window by five-and-a-half hours. I thought that really was a big deal.

Anyway, I spent the next five days in the hospital, ending in my getting an atrial ablation. That’s where they poke a hole in your groin and run a wire up to your brain, then back it down to your heart, and burn away some nerves.

I have a few general remarks about being hospitalized. First off, the nurses were as nice as could be. Doctors too, and they saved my life.

That said, I think the patron saint for all hospital patients should be St. Sebastian. You know, the guy who has dozens of arrows stuck in him but still can’t die? Somebody wanted to poke a new hole in me, on average, every three hours the entire time I was there.

Also, what they say about hospital food? Yeah, it’s true. But the thing I hated the worst was the toilet procedures. Whenever I sat up, the hospital bed yelled, “The patient is sitting up unauthorized! The nurse’s station has been informed.”

Now, they were good in quickly dispatching a nurse (everyone young and pretty!) but they had no idea how difficult it made, well, performing the most basic functions in their presence. I know, they are professional nurses, but I am not a professional patient!

I called the tow service as soon as I got out of the hospital. With add-ons, tax, and generally recognized theft procedures, we had a higher bill than that old car was worth.

The hospital bill hasn’t come for the ordeal yet, but Sally Rae’s “new” used car cost $8,000.

Soooo, if next year Rev. Hollis wants to have another “retreat,” I am going to look up the 1-800 number that Ukraine told Russian soldiers to call if they want to surrender. Lordy, I know when I’m beaten!

Our sins are more easily remembered than our good deeds.

— Democritus