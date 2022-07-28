Heartbreak, Texas: Red herrings and other things

Heartbreak, Texas is some 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s depraved sushi bars. My wife, Sally Rae, makes our living selling chicken-fried steak and ribeye grilled to the point of perfection, the first ash just dropping away. By the way, I’m Dave, the least important part of The Waterin’ Hole Café. I carried out the trash, bought supplies in Culver City, swept the floor, and did what else I could do to keep my copy of our joint checkbook.

This is the second of a three-part story.

Sally Rae and I were talking just the other day about how nice and quiet, even downright peaceful, Heartbreak was. Well, I said it, and she told me I was a darn idjit, a Houston-bound flatlander, and very probably a fool to boot.

Sally Rae wasn’t picking a fight, just making a keen observation about life here in Heartbreak.

Less than a week after that conversation, I was arrested on the Fourth of July, holding my .243 deer rifle. Karen Selby and Montauk Rockport, an ATF agent, were both shot dead with it, across Heartbreak Lake.

When I first heard the shot, I knew that it was not fireworks. I ran to the location, tripped over the rifle, picked it up, and suddenly I was staring down Arney Shaw’s big old-timey .44 sheriff’s pistol.

Several things happened quickly. I dropped my rifle, and Arney cracked me over my head with that darn pistol! Now, I couldn’t fault him for being suspicious, seeing as how I was holding my own gun and it had sure ’nuff just been used to kill two people with one shot.

What I got angry about (when I woke up) was the headache I got from one of his blows. This was about the fourth time in our friendship this had happened. We were supposed to be pals; only two of those other times did he actually have good cause to put me to sleep! I don’t know how consecutive concussions play into longevity, but they play merry hell with attitude!

I woke up in my own bed. Arney had checked me over for gunshot residue (there was none, of course) and found several witnesses who saw me at the time of the fatal shot. He carried me upstairs to my bed. Thanks, Arney! I had a splitting headache and a bad attitude when I woke up.

Needless to say, a double murder was the talk of the town. Most people felt certain that Karen was murdered more or less by accident. The town’s general prejudice was, “Who wouldn’t take a shot at an ATF agent if they could get away with it?”

After all, he was “gubmint trash” and the general citizenry figured it was only a small strain on their ethics to vote him out of office with a .243 deer rifle.

I wasn’t so sure. After all, Karen ended up lying on top of Montauk, not the other way around. Something else bothered me. Karen was a relative newcomer. I didn’t know her well, but she and Montauk were, well, awfully kissy-face interested in each other to have just met.

By noon the day after the shooting, a contingent of ATF guys showed up. Their attitude was a lot worse than mine. Most of them figured that Arney was just protecting me, his friend, and that I was the shooter. They kept straggling into town, in twos and threes.

The first thing that every one of these hard heads wanted to do was interrogate me! After the fourth time, Gennard Loring, my old family lawyer, and he (bless his $150-per-hour heart!) read them the riot act. I even got to hear it. It sounded so good my headache went away.

Still, they sat around our Waterin’ Hole Café, scowling at me, chasing off good trade and getting free refills. Just for the record, I would not shoot a guy for just being an ATF agent, but after the way they acted that day, bad body odor might be enough to push me over the edge. Just sayin’.

Another cooling appliance went out. I called up Hundley Walker for (yet another) expensive repair. It was our breakfast fridge; we had a week’s worth of eggs and bacon go bad. He was the new A/C repairman, just moved into town, set up near Karen’s Gourmet Dog Food Factory, after BJ Elkert said he was just too old to fix every broken thing in Heartbreak.

In the kitchen Hundley did his best, but the smell of rotten eggs seemed even worse somehow, even as he worked on it. Squirt thought so, too. He provided comic relief by walking over to Hundley, who was lying prone next to the faulty fridge, and doing what Squirt does best.

He peed all over poor Hundley, who seemed to take great exception to the natural functions of Li’l’ Billy’s pet. Honest, I laughed out loud. I wasn’t trying to make Hundley mad — I immediately apologized to him — but I was in sore need of some comic relief.

Life in Heartbreak went on, except for Karen and Montauk, of course. About a week after the murder, things were just settling back down. Arney busted a couple of kids at the high school who came back from lunch at summer school and were drunk and disorderly. And someone new is selling meth.

Arney had bigger fish to fry with the double murder. Then word got around that Karen’s last will and testament left everything to Montauk!

They had known each other far better than we had supposed; far longer, too. The will was executed and witnessed just three days before their murder. I have found that when gossip is this specific, some of it is likely true.

Shortly after breakfast a major hurricane hit Heartbreak. Her name was Leslie Marie Consuela-Rockport, and YES, she was Montauk’s wife! Well, now, his widow. And she was madder than Vladimir Putin talking about the USA, and meaner than a Scottish bobcat with a hangover.

She was going all over town just ranting and raving about how immoral we all were, how Montauk was hers and hers alone, and how she always told him that the ATF would get him killed. She was in The Waterin’ Hole Café when she said this last one in her screech owl voice.

That prompted me to say, “But you know, since Karen willed all her earthly goods and possessions to Montauk, you get them now.”

That shut her up for several seconds of townwide relief. I wasn’t the only one with a headache.

“Besides that,” I continued, “Karen mentioned that her plant was doing well. Still, the employees met together and decided they better sell off their gourmet dog food just to be safe. It’s good stuff; I sent Li’l’ Billy out there on his bicycle about an hour ago to see if he could pick up a few bags cheaply.”

About then, several of the ATF agents gathered around her.

“So, you get to inherit from your cheating husband AND his lover? She owned a prosperous, growing business? If that’s not motive, I don’t know what is!” the lieutenant ATF guy said.

I let them chew on her for a few minutes. No, I did not like Ms. Leslie Marie Consuela-Rockport very much, but I don’t stay angry very long at a stretch.

Finally, I eased over and said, “Let me ask one question …”

“Shut up, you’re a suspect too, and this isn’t a group exercise,” the lieutenant ATF guy snapped at me.

I snapped right back, “Either I ask my question, or you can all get out of here right now! I own this place, and you are here at my sufferance! And if you leave, remember that you have so thoroughly angered Arney that he won’t let you use his office. I guess you could go over and rent a room at the Heartbreak Hotel, you, four other officers, and Ms. Consuela-Rockport. Of course, then all she has to do is call her lawyer.”

I raised my voice a little bit when I said the last part, and Leslie heard me clearly. “Or I can ask my one question and then you can keep on sweating her.”

I took a slight pause for consent by all parties.

“Leslie, were you with anyone between 7 o’clock and say, 9:30, on the night of July 4th?”

Relief flooded her face.

“Oh, and sure, I was with Billy Biggs all night long. Wait, that was a Monday, so it was Sammy Solomon!”

The instant she quit talking, a high blush spread over her whole face. So great was her surprise at telling the truth first time out, she had slipped up and told two truths.

The cops looked at each other, a sort of mutual despair. No one could lie on demand and blush on demand.

Then my phone rang.

“Dave, brace yourself,” Arney Shaw said. “Li’l’ Billy is alive, but he is on his way to Culver City Hospital. Someone ran him off the road. He’s hurt bad, but I think he is going to make it.”

In a little less than 10 seconds, we closed The Waterin’ Hole and were on the road to Culver City. Poor Li’l’ Billy was in ICU. Sally Rae and I sat there, just outside his room, all night. I wasn’t sleepy, but I was really slowed down when I jerked full awake.

I knew who the guilty party was.

Do you?

To be concluded.