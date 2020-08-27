Heartbreak, Texas: Reflection of Church

Heartbreak, Texas, is in the midst of the slowest summer anyone can remember. We may be 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s sushi bars, but we are close enough to have to virtually shut down because of COVID-19. When we lose someone here, it is a friend you have known for years, not some distant statistic. To date, our losses have been light, but deeply felt.
Sunday morning Sally Rae and I attended Cottonwood Baptist Church, sort of. What we really did was go to a Zoom meeting. Rev. Hollis is doing his best, and over the months of having to isolate, he has gotten much better at his Zoom meetings.
I don’t fault him a bit, but still, there is something about the physical presence of all of us together that is missing; it leaves a void that the most energetic and talented electrons cannot fill.
There was no Sunday rush in these COVID times; I sat and mused that Sunday afternoon. This is a dangerous occupation in the best of times. After weeks of isolation, many of us find that there has been a monster, a kraken, lying dormant in our depths, waiting for a placid moment to rise up.
Well, I didn’t raise any krakens that day, but my mind did travel back to the church of my youth. I scarcely can remember a single sermon from all the thousands that I heard then, but I DO remember a number of events quite vividly.
My sister, Dottie, is about 8 years older than me. At 17 she was a beauty, the kind of beauty that only a 17-year-old can be. A large, ungainly boy I’ll call “Garfield” fell in love or lust or something, with Dottie. He used to haunt my sister something awful.
So one Sunday morning Dottie sat right up in front of me, one row. Garfield slouched in, and with the upmost casualness, hung his arm around her back, his thumb casually stuck over the bench in front. He was staking out possession.
I knew it, and I knew that no one in our family approved, so I was suddenly emboldened with one of those strokes of genius: I could see the immediate future, do an act of terrorism, and get away scot-free.
Just as the preacher called for silent prayer, I reached up and grabbed Garfield’s arm, and threw it downward. Naturally, he made a fist and pulled forward. I was just strong enough to direct his fist into the hard oak of their pew. There was a very loud “KNOCK” in an otherwise silent church; the few curious eyes saw Garfield clutching his bruised paw.
My sister, however, was suddenly “taken with the Spirit,” that is, she bent forward, trying desperately not to laugh out loud.
I glanced at Mother; bless me, she was taken with the Spirit, too. Even Dad looked a little spiritual, too. I knew I was home safe, and without repercussions later on.
Our church had a mentally challenged boy named “Ralphie.” Ralphie didn’t have a mean bone in his body. If you knew him, he was your friend, even as he stepped on your last nerve. The main aspect of Ralphie’s disability was his lack of concentration.
During the opening hymns, Ralphie sang out loud in a high, fine tenor, always on key, much better than, say, me. A “joyful noise” was about the best I could ever manage. During the Long Prayer, Ralphie could be depended on for respectful silence, but that seemed to exhaust his personal discipline.
Without ever missing a beat, at the start of the sermon, Ralphie started a vigorous and thorough routine of personal hygiene. First, he dug in his nose, flicking the contents in the center aisle. Next, he dug out his right ear; upon obtaining some personal satisfaction, he went to work on his left ear until his deepest delvings rendered some contents to match his right.
Did I mention that Ralphie always sat near the front center, awfully close to the geographic center of our little church?
After his ear, Ralphie set to work on his feet. First he would remove his right shoe, empty its contents carefully, take off his sock, and polish the toe jam away with almost infinite patience. Finally, Ralphie would spit on his shoe and polish it with his sock; upon completion, he would continue with his other foot.
It could be truly said that when Ralphie left church on Sunday morning, he was a cleaner spirit than when he entered.
After finishing his cleanliness routine, Ralphie would “catch up” with his favorites. He would turn around and make eye contact with one friend after another. If they ignored him, he would gently remind them of his care and presence: “Hey there, Brother Bill, how’s it going?” he would whisper, louder and louder until Brother Bill (or whomever) responded with a smile and acknowledgement.
After a long time, our long-suffering Pastor Jones had enough. In exasperation, he finally exclaimed, “Ralphie, turn around NOW and be quiet!”
Well, Ralphie did. His (very clean) ears burned red with shame. For several weeks Ralphie sat, a pure, open martyr to our Pastor Jones’ intolerance.
Finally, on an unair-conditioned, sweltering Sunday night in August, Pastor Jones was nearing the altar call. With great drama and real tears, Pastor Jones summed up, “… and to think that God, God Almighty, loves me, a sinner like me, so much that He sent His only begotten Son, because He loved me, even me ...”
For the first time in four weeks Ralphie looked up and said, “Yea, I bet you think God’s just crazy about you, don’t you, Jonesy?”
And suddenly, the whole church was taken with the power of the Spirit, bent forward, shivering and gasping.
* * *
My father, a great lover of practical jokes, was superintendent of our church, a position that he cherished and held close to his heart. The position was largely ceremonial.
It carried one actual perk: on Sunday morning, as we gathered, he would walk to the front of the church and, in front of an open lectern, not to be confused with a pulpit, he would read a chapter of Bible verse of his choice.
Usually, it was the love section of Chronicles II. To this day, I could not second-guess him for a better section.
Anyway, Dad had one of those old leather Bibles, you know, it had a leather cross carved and worked on the front, and a zipper.
My sis, Dottie, and I always rode in the back as he drove us all up The Most Important Part of the Week: Sunday morning.
One Sunday, Dottie noticed a run in her hose. She mumbled some disgruntled remark, and peeled off both of her hose, rather than wear a “runner.”
I had one of my “ideas.”
I gathered up her discards, slipped Dad’s Bible down, and zipped the hose up inside.
My prank worked perfectly, and that morning I learned a newfound respect for my Father and his reflexes.
“Reading from Second Chronicles …” and he unzipped his Bible. In the twinkling of an eye, Dad palmed the cascading hose, and underhanded them back into the choir space, hitting my sister squarely in the face. That, my friends, is good reflexes.
Well, I was considerably apprehensive throughout the service all that morning. When Pastor Jones admonished us to be prepared for sudden death at any moment, I, for one, took him seriously.
After church we all sat in Father’s car with unusual quietness. I might even say, it was the Second Silent Moment of the Day. Mother, of course, knew, as mothers always do.
I awaited my judgment. I was well acquainted with the concept of JUDGMENT. At the very least, it usually meant Eternal Damnation with Unseasonable Temperatures. I hoped for a lesser judgment, with the temperature mostly only backsides.
At some length, my Father spoke. “I don’t know who did it; I guess under the right circumstances I might have done something like that myself.” Then turning and catching me directly eye to eye, he continued, “Don’t EVER do that again!”
And that was that.
I will conclude that that day Father grew in my esteem in a manner that 20-odd readings of Chronicles II had never achieved.
So, what is a church? Some hold that it is a unified collection of sanctified brethren (and presumably, brethrenesses, too), people without spot or wrinkle, washed by the Blood of the Lamb.
I hold to something different. I think that we are just humans expressing, but humans expressing a common need for community and a moral core. These are targets, always moving, or lofty, unfillable goals. We try, we strive, and often, just when we despair, we achieve some sort of grace.
I miss my childish beliefs, my sense that rights and wrongs are as easily discernible as black and white. I even miss the terrors of imminent Hell that I felt as I lay under my covers as a teenager, reading “Fanny Hill” by flashlight.
There are compensations. For one, my occasional incontinence is not any longer blamed on fear of immediate damnation. I work to be a good man, and, miracle of miracles, I sometimes succeed.
My old-time religion does not sit well with the complexities of our corrupt, modern world. Nevertheless, I make sure that Li’l’ Billy is well schooled in the sense that one can discern right from wrong.
When he grows to a man, he’ll make his own moral choices, but I will have prepared him with some sort of a foundation. And I yearn for the day I can come back into physical community with my fellow humans.
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com
