Heartbreak, Texas: Reflections at 70

I woke up late, and I stretched out in bed. Today, I could tell, my right shoulder and my left foot would be a problem. Oh yes, my left foot was sort of frozen, so I would probably need my cane until noon or so.
Today was no ordinary day. Today I turn 70.
Now, there is all sort of baloney out there about 60 being the new 40. I’m an old rancher and my bones don’t lie. Seventy is the same old 70. If you can’t count your years, well, just look in a mirror and count your wrinkles. Or, in my case, you can count the number of pills that it takes to keep me alive and divide by two. At some point, I became a supporting pillar of Big Pharma.
I have a friend, the same age, who dyes his hair, injects collagen, testosterone, eye of newt, toe of frog, and I don’t know what all else. He claims that he is “youthing” himself. Personally, I think he has chosen to take that first step through the rabbit hole that leads to obsessive denial of self-evident truth. He also has some peculiar politics, but I ain’t going there.
“Dave, I’ve got a surprise for you!” Sally Rae buzzed into our bedroom, all cheery and bubbly-like those damn 50-somethings tend to be. Anyway, we have a custom in our house of “breakfast in bed” for birthdays and such.
Quicker than I could protest, she handed me a cup of scalding coffee, my book, and she began to raise the bed with a new-fangled electronic bed-hiker.
This sort of treatment tends to wake me up. I am heavily invested in not spilling the hot coffee on my chest; the bed always developed a bulge behind my back that threw me off, and I got out a free hand to grab my book and a sweet roll.
I started discarding things to my immediate right; things that didn’t spill or scald. Bed controller, book, sweet roll, all the while balancing my coffee. Just as I thought I might have things under control, the bed began to shimmy and shiver. I dug out the controller — OW! — coffee in my crotch (it might be obsolete, but I had fond memories of its historical achievements). I righted the coffee and punched random numbers on the controller again.
By now, Sally Rae was down the hall, beyond earshot. My first selection on the controller was a wave — BAD CHOICE — and I got hot coffee on my stomach. Several button punches later I finally achieved a degree of stability.
When had I developed an adversarial relationship with technology?
My grandmother lived to be 90. She started rejecting new technology when her black-and-white TV ran a beer commercial. I remember being appalled at the time, but I was now developing a newfound sympathy for her decisions.
She grew up in in a world where horsepower meant exactly that: the power of the horse in front of her. The horse, by the way, was named Old Fart, because that’s exactly what he did when switched to go faster. At this juncture, I was developing more appreciation for the horse, too.
Anyway, Grandma lived to see men walking on the moon, all in one lifetime. Then she retracted, sort of moved in on herself, and rejected TV, got too deaf to talk on the phone, and seemed quite satisfied with herself.
Am I going down that same road?
Seventy is a time for reflection. I saw men walk on the moon, too. I was a “flower child” for a few years. It was an era of good dope, free sex and profoundly bad choices. I survived that period with only a mild case of herpes and a few misdemeanors on my record, so I considered myself profoundly lucky.
What followed was a sort of gray period. Both my parents died close together, quite painfully, of cancer. As other young men followed careers, I gave pain shots; after their deaths I had a lingering period of near-clinical depression.
In retrospect, about all I missed was a disastrous first marriage. Almost 100 percent of my friends from that period were divorced. Restlessness swept through our ranks like COVID-19 does today.
Eventually, I got my marriage, my kids and my divorce. You can run but you can’t hide, I guess. Well, this is life! It is full of highs, of lows, dramas and mundane listless days and occasional beauty that leaves me speechless.
Li’l’ Billy popped into my bedroom. Our special adopted child is almost 11. I hope I last long enough to launch him on his road. I’m not a vampire that can suck youth out of a child, but I am a sort of father/grampa figure that can be inspired by the sheer beauty of youth.
“Daddy Dave, can we go down to the creek today?”
“I think so. Let me take my pills, go to the bathroom, see if any of my parts have fallen off, and I will come with you. Give me about an hour.”
Honestly, sitting in the sunlight has more charm than walking down some muddy little creek but sitting too long is just preparation for being stored in a box and buried. I knew what I had to do: March or die.
A couple of hours later Li’l’ Billy and I were walking down a steep creek that fell into Heartbreak Lake. Li’l’ Billy had his Red Ryder BB gun, so I felt well protected.
I’ve never lost my sense of play; for that I am deeply grateful.
“Daddy Dave, I think that …”
“Shush,” I said, and put my finger to my lips. “Indians,” I whispered.
This was one of Li’l’ Billy’s favorite games. He got it.
We quickly but silently went down the steep creek. At the bottom, there was an old, waterlogged canoe.
“This will get us away,” I whispered.
We turned it over, emptied it, and I grabbed an old board out of the lake drift for a paddle.
He clambered to the front and I paddled us out toward a small island in the back of Heartbreak Lake. When I say small, it was about the size of my bedroom, but without that darn wireless vibrator. Sally Rae considered it no more than a resting place for water moccasins, but boys like Li’l’ Billy and I could turn it into a world of its own.
First off, we built a shelter; then we turned our attention to a fire. Within an hour of our arrival, we felt the match for any storm, marauding pirates or devilish Indian bands.
Around 4 p.m. it was getting sort of cool. We were both hungry, and ready to head home. When we rounded the corner to where the canoe was – darn! It had floated off. We were marooned.
I showed Li’l Billy how to make a three-pronged spreader spear out of a green branch. Mostly by luck, Li’l’ got a fair-sized frog. I managed to get two sun perch that were so enamored of their mating rituals that they let their guard down. By sunset we had enough food to roast about two mouthfuls each, but we were proud. We earned this meal!
After dark we got most of our firewood stacked up, dry stuff first, all ready to go.
An hour after dark I saw flashlights on the far shore.
“Help!” I yelled and threw firewood on our coals. “Help!”
Arney Shaw, our city law, heard us. An hour later Li’l’ Billy and I were safely back in the confines of The Waterin’ Hole Café.
Sally Rae was not being a very good sport about the whole thing.
“I was so worried,” she said. “You two just disappeared off, no one knew where you were. Why, anything could have happened!”
I chanced a wink at Lil’l Billy. To get to 70 one has to have a number of skills. Being verbally castigated by our womenfolk was as much of a survival skill as making a spreader point on an island.
“Next time I send you and Li’l’ Billy out for a walk, I’m going to have to send an adult along …”
Thankfully, the phone rang. It was Janey, no doubt ready to give me a birthday greeting. I intended to drag out my call until Sally Rae cooled off.
“Hi, Little Darlin’,” I said.
“Hi, Daddy,” she replied, in her little girl voice. Uh oh, something’s wrong.
“Daddy, I’m … I’m pregnant!” she said, and dissolved into tears.
“Well, tell me about it. How well do you like the daddy? Are you well? I think maybe you need to come on home for a visit. Bring him, especially if you feel like you want to keep him. I promise not to shoot him on sight.”
We talked on for about an hour, long enough for her natural equilibrium to reassert itself.
She promised to come to Heartbreak soon, and we would sort matters out.
Poor Janey was scared like most all women are when they find out they are in the family way; scared of her future, her reputation, of a life with a partner she wasn’t yet sure about.
I could tell her a lot. First off, you are never sure about your future, not unless you’re as gormless as a piece of driftwood. The future never stops coming. What seems like a tragedy is often a blessing.
As for me, as I sank down into my quilts that evening, my heart sang. New life was on the way! The pleasure of a new baby almost always eclipses the circumstances of its conception. Life conquers, the earth abides.
Yes, I’m 70 now, certainly much closer to my final chapter than my first, but the roll-out of the generations continues with a beauty we mortals seldom glimpse. ￼
Joel 1:3 — Tell your children about it, and let your children tell their children, and their children the next generation.
David Mosley spent 50 years on his family ranch on the Brazos River. In 2014 he sold it after developing several physical problems, including age. In 2012 he married his editor-in-chief, Terri Jo Mosley. They have lived many ranch stories, some related in the Heartbreak series. Like the Bible, some parts are true; some are parables to express the truth. Some parts of Heartbreak, though, are just dang ol’ lies.
His email is david_mosley1951@yahoo.com