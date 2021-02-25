Heartbreak, Texas: Reflections at 70

“Daddy Dave, can we go down to the creek today?”

“I think so. Let me take my pills, go to the bathroom, see if any of my parts have fallen off, and I will come with you. Give me about an hour.”

Honestly, sitting in the sunlight has more charm than walking down some muddy little creek but sitting too long is just preparation for being stored in a box and buried. I knew what I had to do: March or die.

A couple of hours later Li’l’ Billy and I were walking down a steep creek that fell into Heartbreak Lake. Li’l’ Billy had his Red Ryder BB gun, so I felt well protected.

I’ve never lost my sense of play; for that I am deeply grateful.

“Daddy Dave, I think that …”

“Shush,” I said, and put my finger to my lips. “Indians,” I whispered.

This was one of Li’l’ Billy’s favorite games. He got it.

We quickly but silently went down the steep creek. At the bottom, there was an old, waterlogged canoe.

“This will get us away,” I whispered.

We turned it over, emptied it, and I grabbed an old board out of the lake drift for a paddle.